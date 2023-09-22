How to Fix iPhone 15 Battery Life Problems

If you run into battery life problems on your new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max, there are some steps you should take before you get in touch with Apple support.

We haven’t seen widespread complaints about iPhone 15 battery life yet, but some users are saying their new phone’s battery is draining faster than it should be.

iPhone battery life issues are common, particularly after Apple releases new iOS software. 5G can also drain batteries faster than LTE so complaints about battery drain aren’t surprising to see.

If you start noticing severe battery drain on your iPhone 15 you’ll obviously want to try and fix the problem immediately. In this guide we’ll take you through some fixes that might help you fix bad iPhone 15 battery life.

These are fixes that have worked for us over the years and they might help you solve your battery issues in minutes and avoid a conversation with customer service.

Restart Your iPhone 15

If your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro’s battery starts draining quicker than you think it should be, we always recommend a quick restart before doing anything else.

Power your iPhone down, wait a minute, and power it back on. If it’s still draining quickly, move on to the other steps below.

Apple will periodically push new iOS 17 software updates for the iPhone 15 series. Point updates (x.x.x) are typically focused on fixing bugs while milestone upgrades (x.x) usually provide a mix of features and fixes.

The company might not call out battery life fixes in an iOS 17 update’s change log, but new firmware always has the potential to help alleviate battery drain issues.

For more on the latest version of iOS 17, take a look at our guide.

Turn Off 5G

The iPhone 15 series supports 5G connectivity and, again, it could drain your phone’s battery much faster than LTE. If you don’t need to use 5G or you don’t need to use it all the time, head into your iPhone 15’s settings.

There are a few 5G settings you’ll want to commit to your memory bank. To find these, you’ll want to head into the Settings app, then Cellular, then Cellular Data Options, then Voice & Data.

Here you’ll notice three options:

5G On

5G Auto

LTE

5G On means your iPhone 15 will use 5G whenever it’s available, even if it could suck up your phone’s battery life.

The 5G Auto option only uses 5G only when it won’t significantly drain your phone’s battery. 5G Auto is the default and the option most people should select.

Check Your Apps

Apps can sometimes have a negative impact on your phone’s battery life and you’ll want to investigate them if your battery is draining rapidly.

Checking app performance is extremely easy on the iPhone 15 series. Here’s how to do it:

Head into your Settings app

Select Battery

Scroll down to the Battery Usage tool

This battery usage tool shows you the apps draining your phone’s battery and when they’re doing so.

If you use an application a lot, it will obviously drain more battery than an app you never use. If you see an app you rarely use sucking up a ton of power, you’ll want to investigate further.

If that’s the case, try deleting the app from your device and see if your device’s battery life improves. If the app is essential to your day-to-day, we recommend downloading the latest update from the App Store.

If that doesn’t help, you might need to downgrade back to a previous version of iOS 17 if the option is available.

Use Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode helps conserve battery life by shutting off services that could drain your battery.

You can turn Low Power Mode on and off whenever you want. Your iPhone will also prompt you to turn it on whenever it reaches 20% battery.

If you haven’t done so already, add Low Power Mode to your Control Center. Control Center is the menu that pops up when you swipe up in from the top right of the screen. Here’s how you add it:

Head to Settings

Tap Control Center

Tap Customize Controls

Tap the green plus sign next to Low Power Mode

The next time you open up Control Center on your device you’ll notice a battery icon. Tap it to enable, or disable, Low Power Mode on your device.

You can also turn Low Power Mode on via your Settings:

Go into the Settings app

Tap Battery

Tap Low Power Mode

Toggle it On

If you constantly have your phone’s display at maximum brightness, it’ll drain the battery. We recommend enabling Auto-Brightness on your iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro to help prevent battery drain. Here’s how to do this:

Go into the Settings app

Tap Accessibility

Tap Display & Text Size

Make sure Auto-Brightness is toggled on

Turn Off Always-On Display

Always-On Display is a useful feature, but it has the potential to drain your phone’s battery life.

The feature is on by default, but if you don’t need it, you might try turning it off to see if your phone’s battery life improves. Here’s how to do that:

Go to Settings

Tap on Display & Brightness

Scroll down to Always On and turn Always-On display off or on

Reset All Settings

If all else fails, try resetting all of your iPhone 15’s settings.

Before you do this, note that it will cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you have your passwords stored away somewhere.

Head into the Settings app

Tap General

Tap Transfer or Reset iPhone

Tap Reset

Tap Reset All Settings

Enter your passcode if you have one enabled

Once the process is complete, you’ll need to reconnect your iPhone 15 to your Wi-Fi network(s) and Bluetooth devices.

Downgrade iOS

If you can’t find a fix for your issue, and/or you don’t want to wait for Apple’s next iOS 17 update, you can try downgrading your iPhone 15’s software if the option is available.

For more on the downgrade process, take a look at our walkthrough.

