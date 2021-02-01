How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone XS

If your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max stops responding, you can try a force restart or a hard reset. This will typically fix the problem.

Apple’s fixed numerous problems since launch, but iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users are still running into bugs, glitches and other performance issues as we push deeper into the year.

The current list of iPhone XS problems includes lockups and freezes. These are common issues and they impact every single iPhone model. Fortunately, they can be easy to fix.

If your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max suddenly locks up and stops responding to gestures, we recommend trying a hard reset. This process only takes a few seconds and it should return your device to a normal state.

This process won’t wipe any of the data stored on your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. It just forces your device to restart itself.

If your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max locks up frequently, you might need to update your apps via the App Store or investigate other potential solutions. If that’s the case you’ll want to check out our guide to fixing common iPhone XS problems.

If you upgraded to your current device from an iPhone model that’s older than Apple’s iPhone X, you may not know how to force restart your device. That’s because you need to use a new button combination.

Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

How to Hard Reset iPhone XS

If you previously owned an older iPhone model, you might be familiar with the old process which required you to hold down two buttons to force restart the device.

On newer iPhones like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button to force the device to restart.

It might take you a few tries to get it right, but once you’ve gotten the hang of it, you should be good to go if and when you run into a similar problem down the road.

If your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max stops responding to gestures, here’s what you need to do:

Press on the Volume Up button located on the left side of the phone and let go. Press on the Volume Down button and let go. Press and hold the side button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Keep in mind, you need to press the volume up button and volume down button very quickly, but not at the same time.

The side button is what Apple calls the power button on newer iPhone models like the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. After you hold down the side button for a few seconds, your iPhone should restart itself.

If you find yourself having to force restart your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max all the time, you should try reseting all of your settings in the Settings app. In some cases, you might even need to speak with Apple customer service and see if they have a solution.

If for some reason your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max doesn’t startup or turn on normally, Apple recommends plugging the phone into a charger to let it charge. You should let it charge for up to an hour.

If you still see a black screen or you’re still having issues with the touchscreen after trying that, you’ll want to get in touch with Apple’s customer support.

