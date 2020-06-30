How to sign up for the iOS 14 public beta.

You can download the iOS 14 public beta to try out the new features before the full release this fall. To do this as a regular user, you need to sign up for the Apple Beta program. This includes the iOS 14 beta as well as a macOS Big Sur beta and a watchOS 7 beta. This is the official way to install the iOS 14 beta without a developer account, and it’s the right way for most users.

The first iOS 14 public beta is coming this summer. You can sign up today for the program so that you are ready when it arrives. It is alright to wait for the public iOS 14 beta release date, but if you do that it may take a little longer to get up and running.

This is a public beta, so there will be some iOS 14 beta problems and not all of the iOS 14 features are available on the first beta. You may even see some features show up and then disappear over the course of the beta. Here’s a look at the reasons you should and shouldn’t install the iOS 14 beta. It focuses on the developer beta right now, but many of the reasons cover the public beta.

How to Sign Up for the iOS 14 Beta

The public iOS 14 beta is available through the Apple Beta Program, which is free to join. Apple typically keeps the public beta on a slight delay from the developer beta to avoid any major bugs or issues. If you signed up for the iOS 13 beta last year, you may be able to sign in and simply say you are interested instead of signing up for the public iOS 14 beta all over again. Here’s what you need to do.

Go to the Apple Beta Program website Click the Sign-Up Button. Sign in with your Apple ID. Read and agree to the iOS 14 Beta Agreement

The beta agreement can limit what information you can share about using the iOS 14 beta. It also addresses some of the limitations of beta software and where you should and shouldn’t use it.

Apple typically doesn’t form a waiting list, but it can take a few minutes or longer to process the application and provide access. Once you are a part of the beta program you will get access to what you need to install the public iOS 14 beta.

How to Install the iOS 14 Public Beta

The iOS 14 public beta is not out yet, but these instructions will walk you through what you need to do once Apple releases it in the next few weeks. You won’t be able to download the iOS 14 public beta profile from Apple until that happens, but once it does you can use the directions below. You can install the public iOS 14 beta directly to your iPhone or iPad without a computer.

Click on the iOS tab.

Click on enroll your iOS device.

Backup your iPhone or iPad and take these steps.

Go to beta.apple.com/profile on your iPhone.

Install the iOS 14 Beta Profile.

Check for a new iOS update on your iPhone.

Install the iOS 14 public beta as you would any other update.

The public iOS 14 beta allows you to try out some of the new iOS 14 features, but not all of them. Apple often adds in more features with each update and will release many public betas through the full release that we expect in September or October.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14 Beta & 11 Reasons You Should