5 Cool iOS 17 Features You Might Have Missed

Apple’s iOS 17 operating system is loaded with changes, big and small, and today we want to highlight five useful features you might have missed after installing the software on your iPhone.

iOS 17 doesn’t overhaul the iPhone’s operating system, but it does bring a pretty sizable batch of new features, quality of life updates, and important security upgrades.

While some of these changes are front and center, others are much harder to find. Today we want to highlight a few iOS 17 features you might be unaware of.

Some of these features are simply fun additions, but others might transform how you use certain apps or features on your iPhone. We’ll tell you why they’re useful and we’ll also show you how to use them in this guide.

Auto-Delete Verification Codes

If you have two-factor authentication setup for an app or website, you’ve received those pesky one time verification codes your email or in the Messages app. If you get them enough, they can clog up inbox and messages.

Fortunately, iOS 17 has introduced an easy way to automatically delete these one-time codes once you’ve used them. It’s a great way to keep your clutter under control.

The first time you get one of these codes, Apple will likely ask if you want to enable the feature. We recommend doing so, but there’s also a way to manually turn the feature on, or off, if you’d prefer to do it that way.

Open up the Settings app Scroll down to Passwords and tap it If you have Face ID enabled, you’ll need to authenticate to move to the next screen Tap Password Options Under “Verification Codes” you’ll see a Clean Up Automatically option, toggle it on

That’s it. If you decide you want to turn it off, simply toggle it off using the instructions above.

Safari Profiles

If you’re an avid user of Apple’s Safari browser, note that Apple’s added a new feature called Profiles. Profiles will help you separate your browsing for work, personal use, or even school.

If you want to keep your personal browsing separate from the browsing you do at work or school, you’ll want to setup multiple Safari Profiles.

When you create a new Profile, you can give it a name and an icon to differentiate them from each other. Each profile will silo things like History, Favorites, and even Private browsing tabs.

Here’s how you setup a Safari Profile:

Open the Settings app Scroll down and tap Safari Scroll down again and under the “Profiles” section tap New Profile Pick a name, icon, and color Choose your settings for Favorites and Open New Tabs Tap Done

After you’ve created a new Profile, iOS 17 will automatically create a “Personal” profile. If you want to switch between “Personal” and any other profiles you create, use the following steps:

Open up Safari Tap the Tabs icon in the toolbar Tap the middle icon Tap on Profile to change the active Profile

Note that Safari Profiles are also available in iPadOS if you own an iPad and macOS Sonoma if you own a Mac.

Share Passwords with Family & Friends

If you share an account with a family member, a friend, or a roommate, you’ll be happy to know that Apple’s added a new, and secure, way to share passwords with them.

The feature lets you add Trusted Contacts to a group so you can share passwords and passkeys across devices. You can choose which passwords to share and the person who creates the group has the ability to add or delete members at any time.

This is extremely useful if you share an account to do thing like pay bills or stream content. If you set it up properly, you won’t get texts from your wife or husband about the Netflix password. Here’s how to do it:

Open up the Settings app Scroll down and tap Passwords You will see a blue “Get Started” option under Family Passwords or Share Passwords and Passkeys, tap it Choose a Group Name and then add who you want to the group from your Contacts Tap Done Choose passwords and passkeys you want to share with the group and tap Move

Once you’ve done that, you can access these passwords any time via Family Passwords in Settings.

Check In

We’ve all been there. A friend goes home late at night and you ask them to check in when they get back to make sure they made it home safe. Friends have probably asked the same from you.

iOS 17’s got a fantastic feature for night owls, parents, and worrywarts called Check In. Check In automatically notifies a friend that your iPhone has arrived and vice versa.

You can specify what the people tracking you can see if you don’t check in at the end of a trip including battery percentage, cellular signal, location, the route you’ve traveled and the last time you unlocked your iPhone, or removed your Apple Watch if you have one.

Here’s how to setup a Check In

Open up the Messages app Find or add the Conversation with a friend or family member Tap the + symbol in the bottom left corner Tap More Tap Check In

Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to select one of two options: When I Arrive or After a timer. It’s incredibly easy to setup and it will give you added peace of mind after a late night out with friends.

Turn Photos into Stickers in Messages

And finally, here’s a fun one. With iOS 17 you can now turn subjects in your photos into Stickers that can be used in your Messages to friends and family. If the subject is pulled from a Live Photo, the sticker will animate.

You can also add a number of effects to enhance the sticker and save any stickers you create for future use in your conversations. Here’s what to do:

Open the Photos app Find a photo with the subject you want to use for a Sticker Press and hold on the subject until it ripples and there’s a noticeable outline A popup menu should appear and tap Add Sticker Tap Add Effect if you wish to do so Tap Done

When you want to use the Sticker you created in a conversation, tap the + symbol in the lower left hand corner in the Messages app, tap Stickers, tap your sticker, and press send.

For more about iOS 17 and its features, check out our larger guide. It goes over the top changes in addition to the bug fixes and security patches on board.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17 & 11 Reasons You Should