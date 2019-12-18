iPhone 11 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

We continue to see complaints about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max problems as we push toward the end of 2019.

In September, Apple confirmed, and released, its 2019 iPhone models. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max replace the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR as the company’s flagship models and they do so with some big time upgrades on board.

As we move away from their release date, we’re getting a lot of feedback from those who now own Apple’s flagship iPhone models.

A lot of the feedback is good. These are powerful devices with outstanding cameras and they’re worth a look if you’re in the market for a new smartphone in December.

They’re solid devices, but they aren’t perfect. We’re also getting a list of the hardware and software problems plaguing the new iPhones.

We haven’t heard about any widespread “gate” issues yet, but we have heard about various bugs, performance issues, and issues with the design. We expect the list of iPhone 11 problems to grow as more people adopt these devices in the fall, particularly during the holiday season.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Pro Max issues.

This guide we’ll take you through the current state of these issues, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about problems, and what’s next for the devices.

iPhone 11 Problems

Some of the first iPhone 11 problems we’ve heard about are activation issues. These are common during the first couple of weeks so it hasn’t been surprising to see some users have an issue with this.

If you’re having issues activating your new iPhone 11, check Apple’s System Status page. If it’s not showing green, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating the phone again.

If it’s green and it’s still not working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted in your iPhone. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head to this guide for assistance.

Some iPhone 11 users are complaining about iCloud Restore issues. This is another common problem with new iPhones. If you run into issues restoring from iCloud, head here for some potential fixes.

We’re also hearing about Face ID problems, issues with first and third-party applications, RAM management problems, Exchange problems, iCloud issues, visual voicemail problems, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, and sound problems.

A number of iPhone 11 users are also complaining about scratched displays and you can read more about those complaints in our report.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with the hardware and software.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the flagship phones.

We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 11’s iOS 13.3 update. Check out our roundup for additional feedback if you need it.

How to Fix iPhone 11 Problems

If you run into a problem on your new iPhone, there’s no need to panic. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to avoid taking it into an Apple Store or your local carrier store for help.

First, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. It will take you through fixes for common issues like broken Bluetooth and busted Wi-Fi.

We’ve also released some tips to help you improve performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re noticing abnormal drain.

If you can’t find a fix for your issue in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).

If you can’t find anything there, it’s time to get in touch with Apple and you can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you’d rather explain your issue in person, you should take your new phone into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your iPhone is currently under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the problem is serious enough.

How to Downgrade the iPhone 11

If you’re having issues on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you’re running iOS 13.3, you can try downgrading to iOS 13.2.3.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.2.3 which means iPhone 11 users dealing with performance issues and bugs on iOS 13.3 can drop back in an effort to improve performance.

Downgrading isn’t a guaranteed way to solve issues, but if your device was doing better on iOS 13.2.3, it’s worth a shot.

If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process our guide will walk you through everything you need to know for next time.

What’s Next

If you’re struggling on iOS 13.3, help is on the way.

Apple is working on a new version of iOS 13 and iOS 13.3.1 is currently in beta testing for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The update is a maintenance release which means it will carry new bug fixes on board. We expect it to fix the bugs plaguing iOS 13.3’s new Screen Time features.

Given the severity of the issues, we’d expect Apple to push the update out in December or early 2020. So if you’re struggling on iOS 13.3, keep an out for the release as we push toward the end of the year.

