iPhone X Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
iPhone X users are dealing with an assortment of problems as we push into the new year.
The current list of iPhone X problems includes some of the most common iPhone issues like weird battery drain, busted Wi-Fi, finicky Bluetooth, and UI lag issues.
We’re also hearing about hardware-related problems with the device’s Face ID facial recognition, 5.8-inch OLED screen, and speakers.
Our guide will take you through the current list of iPhone X problems. It’ll also provide you with potential fixes and some places to look for feedback from other iPhone X users using the latest versions of iOS 13.
It also includes a look at what to expect from Apple and the next version of iOS 13.
iPhone X Problems
The current list of iPhone X problems features some familiar faces including iCloud Restore problems. If you run into issues restoring from iCloud, head here for a few potential fixes.
We’re also hearing about strange battery drain, abnormal amounts of user interface lag, GPS issues, issues with 3D Touch, connectivity problems including issues with cellular data, problems Messages, and various iCloud problems. Some iPhone X users are also saying the device sometimes runs extremely hot.
Apple will occasionally roll out new iOS updates with new fixes and you’ll want to make sure you and your device are ready for the download. A little prep work ahead goes a long away toward preventing issues.
We’ve released an iOS pre-installation guide that will take you through some things you should do before installing new software on your iPhone.
Apple’s latest update, iOS 13.3.1, could improve your device’s performance.
Where to Find Feedback
As we into 2020 it’s important to keep an eye on feedback from other iPhone X users. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and it could help you work out your own problems.
We recommend looking on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for feedback about the iPhone X’s hardware and its version of iOS 13.
We’ve put together some thoughts on the latest version of iOS 13 and you should also a look at our reasons to and not to install iOS 13.3.1.
How to Fix iPhone X Problems
If you’re dealing with an iPhone X problem your first instinct might be to contact Apple, head into your local carrier store, or make an appointment to see a Genius at an Apple Store.
Those are certainly options, but you might be able to fix your issue from the comfort of your computer chair or couch.
Take a look at our list of fixes for common iPhone X problems. Our guide offers fixes for some of the most common problems plaguing Apple’s software.
We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve your iPhone X’s overall performance and a guide to improving iPhone X battery life.
If you can’t find a fix for your issue there, make sure you check Apple’s discussion forums. There are a lot of knowledgable users on Apple’s forums and you might get a solution to your issue in a matter of minutes.
If you want to get in touch with Apple, you can do so via the company’s Twitter account. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.
If Apple’s frontline customer service can’t help you solve your issue, it’s time to take your iPhone X to an Apple Store (if one is close by) or your local carrier store.
Schedule a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem. Your iPhone X is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if it’s a serious defect.
How to Downgrade from iOS 13.3.1
If you own the iPhone X and you’re struggling on iOS 13.3.1, you can try downgrading to iOS 13.3 in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
Downgrading to an older version of iOS 13 isn’t a guaranteed way to solve problems, but it has worked for many people in the past.
If you’re new to the iPhone and iOS, take a look at our guide to downgrading. It could help.
What’s Next
If your device is struggling on iOS 13.3.1 you might be on your own for a few weeks.
The iOS 13.3.1 update was the last known update in the company’s iOS 13 pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will roll out.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch new hardware in early 2020, probably in March, so don’t be surprised if the company trots out a new version of iOS 13 alongside those products.
Keep an eye out for a new iOS 13 beta as we push through February.
Install iOS 13.3.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3.1 update right away.
The iOS 13.3.1 update includes 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.3.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
