iPhone X Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

iPhone X users are dealing with an assortment of problems as we push into the new year.

The current list of iPhone X problems includes some of the most common iPhone issues like weird battery drain, busted Wi-Fi, finicky Bluetooth, and UI lag issues.

We’re also hearing about hardware-related problems with the device’s Face ID facial recognition, 5.8-inch OLED screen, and speakers.

Our guide will take you through the current list of iPhone X problems. It’ll also provide you with potential fixes and some places to look for feedback from other iPhone X users using the latest versions of iOS 13.

It also includes a look at what to expect from Apple and the next version of iOS 13.

iPhone X Problems

The current list of iPhone X problems features some familiar faces including iCloud Restore problems. If you run into issues restoring from iCloud, head here for a few potential fixes.

We’re also hearing about strange battery drain, abnormal amounts of user interface lag, GPS issues, issues with 3D Touch, connectivity problems including issues with cellular data, problems Messages, and various iCloud problems. Some iPhone X users are also saying the device sometimes runs extremely hot.

Apple will occasionally roll out new iOS updates with new fixes and you’ll want to make sure you and your device are ready for the download. A little prep work ahead goes a long away toward preventing issues.

We’ve released an iOS pre-installation guide that will take you through some things you should do before installing new software on your iPhone.

Apple’s latest update, iOS 13.3.1, could improve your device’s performance.

Where to Find Feedback

As we into 2020 it’s important to keep an eye on feedback from other iPhone X users. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and it could help you work out your own problems.

We recommend looking on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for feedback about the iPhone X’s hardware and its version of iOS 13.

We’ve put together some thoughts on the latest version of iOS 13 and you should also a look at our reasons to and not to install iOS 13.3.1.

How to Fix iPhone X Problems

If you’re dealing with an iPhone X problem your first instinct might be to contact Apple, head into your local carrier store, or make an appointment to see a Genius at an Apple Store.

Those are certainly options, but you might be able to fix your issue from the comfort of your computer chair or couch.

Take a look at our list of fixes for common iPhone X problems. Our guide offers fixes for some of the most common problems plaguing Apple’s software.

We’ve also put together some tips to help you improve your iPhone X’s overall performance and a guide to improving iPhone X battery life.

If you can’t find a fix for your issue there, make sure you check Apple’s discussion forums. There are a lot of knowledgable users on Apple’s forums and you might get a solution to your issue in a matter of minutes.

If you want to get in touch with Apple, you can do so via the company’s Twitter account. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If Apple’s frontline customer service can’t help you solve your issue, it’s time to take your iPhone X to an Apple Store (if one is close by) or your local carrier store.

Schedule a Genius Bar appointment and have them run diagnostics on your device to see if they can pinpoint the problem. Your iPhone X is under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if it’s a serious defect.

How to Downgrade from iOS 13.3.1

If you own the iPhone X and you’re struggling on iOS 13.3.1, you can try downgrading to iOS 13.3 in an effort to improve your device’s performance.

Downgrading to an older version of iOS 13 isn’t a guaranteed way to solve problems, but it has worked for many people in the past.

If you’re new to the iPhone and iOS, take a look at our guide to downgrading. It could help.

What’s Next

If your device is struggling on iOS 13.3.1 you might be on your own for a few weeks.

The iOS 13.3.1 update was the last known update in the company’s iOS 13 pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will roll out.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new hardware in early 2020, probably in March, so don’t be surprised if the company trots out a new version of iOS 13 alongside those products.

Keep an eye out for a new iOS 13 beta as we push through February.

