10 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 16

Installing Apple’s iOS 16 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before moving your iPhone from iOS 15 to iOS 16.

Apple’s new iOS 16 operating system is finally out of beta and available to download. The software brings a massive list of changes to the iPhone including upgrades to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and a whole lot more.

If your iPhone is currently the latest version of iOS 15, you get the shortest change log and the smallest download. If you’re moving from an older version of iOS, your iOS 16 update will be more substantial. That’s because the changes from the iOS updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

iOS 16 is an important upgrade and most iPhone users should install it today or in the near future. That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the new operating system will impact your iPhone’s performance.

While some of you could see a boost to your iPhone’s performance, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. And that’s precisely why it’s important to do some prep work before you start the installation. A little work ahead of time could help you avoid serious problems.

With that in mind, we want to help you prepare for the transition from iOS 15 to iOS 16. This guide will take you step-by-step through the process we use before we tap install.

Cleanup Your iPhone’s Storage

If you’re running out of space on your iPhone, you might need to do some cleanup in order to install the iOS 16 update.

iOS 16 requires a sizable chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. If you’re near the threshold, go through your device’s storage and delete files you no longer need to make sure you have room for the download.

Backup Your iPhone’s Data

Data loss issues are fairly rare, but don’t take your chances. Make sure you backup your files before you install iOS 16.

Many of you already know how to properly backup your iPhone’s data (photos, videos, etc), but if you’re unsure, we’ve got you covered.

Some of you will want to backup using Apple’s iCloud service. It’s an easy way to ensure your important files are safe. If you’re unfamiliar with the iCloud backup process, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide.

If you don’t want to use iCloud, you can backup your files using iTunes. If you’re running macOS Monterey, macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina, you’ll need to use Finder, not iTunes.

If you store a ton of data on your iPhone, the backup process could take awhile so remain patient.

Get Familiar with iOS 16

Make sure you get familiar with iOS 16’s changes before you start the installation process. This way, you won’t be caught off-guard by the software’s changes. Some features are also exclusive to particular iPhones.

We’ve released a walkthrough that will hold your hand through the biggest changes on board Apple’s first version of iOS 16.

If you’ve fallen way behind on iOS updates, and you’re running an older version of iOS 15, you’ll want to get familiar with the updates you skipped before you install iOS 16. Again, the features and fixes from software updates you skipped are baked into your version of the software.

To assist you we’ve also released a walkthrough that will hold your hand through the biggest changes on board the most recent versions of iOS 15.

Dig Into iOS 16 Reviews

If you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 16, and we don’t blame you if you are, you should dig through feedback from early adopters.

Again, there’s a chance you encounter bugs and/or performance issues on your device after moving it up to Apple’s latest operating system.

iOS software updates often hits older iPhone models the hardest so if you own a device like the iPhone 8, and you’re concerned about the move to iOS 16, you’ll want to gather feedback from those who have taken the plunge.

This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and problems. You also might learn about potential benefits of Apple’s software.

You’ll want to poke around on Apple’s discussion forums, YouTube, and social media sites like Twitter for feedback from iOS 16 users.

Some of you might want to wait for long-term feedback to emerge before committing to iOS 16. Others might even want to wait for Apple to roll out its first batch of bug fixes before downloading the firmware.

Find Fixes for iOS 16 Problems

We’re already hearing about a number of iOS 16-related problems. Some of them are minor bugs, others are far more problematic.

If you don’t have an encyclopedia of fixes for iOS issues stored inside your head, you’ll want to track down and bookmark fixes for potential problems.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems. This is an excellent place to start if you can’t find a fix for your issue.

We’ve also released guides that will help you improve your iPhone’s battery life as well as your device’s overall performance.

Learn How to Downgrade

Apple allows you downgrade back to iOS 15. This is useful if iOS 16 starts causing problems on your iPhone.

The downgrade path back to the company’s previous operating system won’t be open forever and Apple will close it off without warning.

We recommend getting familiar with the downgrade process right now so that you aren’t scrambling if and when you need to use it.

Go over the steps, memorize them, and you’ll be in great shape if iOS 16’s performance isn’t up to snuff.

Check with IT

If you use your iPhone for work you might want to check with your IT team (if you have one) and make sure you’re got the green light to install iOS 16.

Enterprise problems plague every single version of iOS and they can be particularly nasty immediately after Apple releases a new operating system.

If you depend on your phone to get you through a day of work it’s important to get in touch with IT to see if the iOS 16 update is safe to use.

If you’ve got an IT department, they should be able to provide you with feedback about the core apps and services you use.

If you don’t have an IT department or a tech on site, you might want to ask around the office or talk to friends who use the same services and see how they’re doing on iOS 16.

Update Your Apps & Dig Into Reviews

If you rely on your apps to get you through the day you should read app reviews before you install iOS 16 on your device(s).

App developers are rolling out iOS 16 support updates. These updates will be crucial to your experience on the new operating system.

Before you install iOS 16 you’ll want to head to the App Store and read reviews from iOS 16 users. If reviews are mostly positive, you may want to go ahead and install the latest update(s).

If the feedback is negative, you might want to wait for a new version of iOS 16 or for the developer to update the app before moving your device to the latest software.

Gather Your Login Info

Installing iOS 16 on your device might prompt you to input your Apple ID/iCloud account details and your passcode.

Most of you should know these by heart, but if it has been awhile since you’ve had to login, or if you’re installing iOS 16 for someone else, you’ll want to make sure you have that information readily available when you start the installation.

There’s also a chance you’ll get logged out of some of your first and third-party apps and services after the installation completes so you’ll want to have this login info handy as well.

If you want to complete the iOS 16 installation process in the shortest amount of time, make sure you have all of this info ready to go.

Decide How to Install iOS 16

If you plan on installing iOS 16 Over-the-Air (OTA) through your device’s Settings app, you’ll need to have at least a 50% charge and you’ll need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network unless you have an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 connected to a 5G network.

You can also install the iOS 16 update via iTunes. Simply plug your device in, find your device, and check for an update.

Note that if you’re running macOS Monterey, macOS Big Sur or macOS Catalina you’ll need to update to iOS 16 via Finder, not iTunes.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16 & 11 Reasons You Should