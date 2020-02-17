MacBook Pro 16 Problems: 5 Things to Know in February

This is what you need to know about MacBook Pro 16 problems, what you can expect from upcoming updates and what you need to be aware of before you buy or if you own a new MacBook Pro 16-inch.

Apple fixed the popping speakers, but we are still seeing issues with external displays and occasional reboots when the Mac is asleep, even on macOS 10.15.3.

Apple announced the 16-inch MacBook Pro last November rounding out the 2019 MacBook Pro models and setting the stage for bigger updates to the 2020 MacBook Pro. This is the flagship Apple notebook, replacing the 15-inch model and fixing keyboard complaints from users.

We are hearing some complaints about issues and errors, and you may even find yourself dealing with some of the macOS Catalina problems since the new notebook ships with the latest release and you can’t downgrade to macOS Mojave.

The new MacBook Pro 16-inch is a solid device that many users are enjoying, but it isn’t perfect. We’re experiencing some issues and hearing a few complaints from users about issues and some software problems on the new MacBook Pro.

The good news for users is that there are no “gate” style widespread problems and the changes to the keyboard do look likey they borrow from a tried and tested design.

We want to walk you through the most important things to know about MacBook Pro 16 problems, and what you can do to fix these issues and where to look for support and feedback. Plus, we’ll look at what’s next for the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

MacBook Pro 16 Problems

We’re seeing a few MacBook Pro 16 problems already. The first is the new MacBook Pro not playing nicely with Thunderbolt Docks and external displays. Another issue that I’ve run into is apps showing up as blank when trying to use them on the new MacBook Pro. This happened with Messages and Trello. I was able to solve the first issue with a reboot, which is similar to external display issues from my old MacBook Pro and quitting the apps completely solved that issue.

We’re hearing reports on a blank screen on the MacBook Pro, issues installing Bootcamp on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and complaints of backlight bleed.

We still run into problems with external displays not always working, especially after waking from sleep and issues with flickering displays when connecting to an external monitor after using the MacBook Pro for a long time.

Where to Find Feedback

If you are considering buying a MacBook Pro 16, or if you are looking for help with problems you are experiencing, you can look for information from current users in a few places.

The best places to look are on YouTube, Apple discussion forums, MacRumors forums and on Twitter. These locations all offer insight into what is happening with the MacBook Pro.

We’ll be detailing our MacBook Pro 16 review and impressions this week with more on what we are experiencing.

How to Fix MacBook Pro 16 Problems

If you do experience any of these MacBook Pro problems, you can fix some of them on your own.

The first thing to do is to make sure you have the macOS Catalina 10.15.3 update installed. This is the latest update and it includes fixes specifically for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

You can also try restarting your MacBook Pro 16. This solves many issues with displays and accessories. It’s not a great solution if you are in the middle of something, but it will get you back to work quickly.

If you are running into WiFi or Bluetooth issues, we recommend turning both of these off, waiting a minute and turning them on. You may also want to reconnect or re-pair the devices.

If you can’t solve the issue, you can read out to Apple on Twitter, through the Apple chat service or schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

No macOS Mojave on MacBook Pro 16

While you can downgrade some 2019 MacBook Pro models from macOS Catalina to macOS Mojave, you cannot install macOS Mojave on the MacBook Pro 16. Since Apple never released a version of Mojave for this model, you cannot downgrade.

That means you need to live with the macOS Catalina problems that are out there as well as app and hardware limitations. Don’t try to install macOS Mojave on the new MacBook pro.

What’s Next

Now that we are pretty well into the MacBook Pro 16 lifecycle, you can expect to see additional updates and we may even start to hear rumors about a 2020 model in the next few months.

The macOS 10.15.4 update is currently in developer beta, so there are more fixes coming for macOS Catalina and for the MacBook Pro 16-inch.

