macOS Monterey Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The beta wiped out some glaring issues, but there are a number of macOS Monterey problems plaguing Mac users right now.

Apple’s finally pulled its long-awaited macOS Monterey operating system out of beta testing. The update is available to download right now (if you own a compatible Mac) and it brings a long list of new features including upgrades to Safari, Messages, Maps, Privacy, and a whole lot more.

macOS Monterey also brings under-the-hood improvements and some Mac users are already noticing a huge difference after moving their device up from macOS Big Sur and older macOS software.

On the flip side, some users have run into macOS Monterey bugs and performance issues. Some of these issues have carried over from macOS Big Sur and older versions of macOS, others are brand new.

In this guide to macOS Monterey problems we’ll take you through the current state of these issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems and provide you with some resources that should help if do you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the macOS Big Sur downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and macOS Monterey down the road.

macOS Monterey Problems

As we push away from macOS Monterey’s release, we’re seeing a variety of complaints from Mac users. Some of the problems are minor, others are far more problematic.

The early list of macOS Monterey problems includes some very common issues. Mac users are having trouble downloading and installing the new operating system. If your macOS installation gets stuck, try powering your Mac off and on. This typically resolves the issue.

We’re also seeing complaints about long download times, lag, Touch ID issues, issues with first and third-party apps, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

Again, this is an early list and we expect the list of macOS Monterey problems to grow as more people transition to the new firmware.

If you haven’t downloaded the macOS Monterey update yet, we recommend preparing your Mac for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move.

Where to Find macOS Monterey Reviews

If you’ve already moved to macOS Monterey or if you’re planning to upgrade in the near future, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and performance issues.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about macOS Big Sur’s performance.

We’ll also put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install macOS Monterey on your Mac today and it’s worth a look if you’re on the fence.

How to Fix macOS Monterey Problems

Some issues might require a fix from Apple. Others you might be able to fix on your own.

Before you make an appointment at your local Apple Store, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS problems. You may be able to find what you’re looking for in that guide.

If you’re noticing abnormal battery drain on your Mac, we’ve also released a guide that shows you how to fix macOS battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.

macOS Big Sur Downgrade

It’s possible to downgrade from macOS Monterey to macOS Big Sur or older macOS software. There is no time limit and it’s easy if you have a good backup for your Mac.

If you want to get your Mac off of macOS Monterey, you just need to start your Mac in safe mode and choose Restore from Time Machine Backup.

This will take some time, so you’ll need to stay patient, but it’s an option if you can’t wait for Apple to release the next version of macOS Monterey.

You can expect to see Apple release additional macOS Monterey updates throughout the year.

We don’t know when the first batch of bug fixes for these initial macOS Monterey problems will roll out, but suspect we’ll see new software before the end of the month.

Keep an eye out as we push through November.