Motorola Android 10 Update Info (2020)

With the Motorola Android 10 update rolling out to more devices and new information about which phones are next, we want to take you through everything we know about upcoming Moto Android 10 updates. Starting with the Moto G7 Android 10 release.

Google’s latest Android Q update is known as Android 10. The company moved away from using dessert-based names and will use numbers moving forward.

For those wondering “will my Motorola phone get Android 10?” the answer is most likely a yes, depending on which model you have. Technically, any Motorola phone from the last 18 months should get an upgrade, but we’re still waiting for more information from Motorola themselves.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Motorola recently started the Moto G7 Android 10 update, which is its most popular budget phone, and we’re expecting more to follow here in 2020. Here’s what you need to know.

Will My Motorola Phone Get Android 10?

Phones from all major manufacturers will get a free update to Android 10 when it’s released by each company. So far, only a small list of popular devices have Android 10, but that list will grow in the coming months. That includes Motorola phones like the Moto G7, Moto G6 and more.

Unfortunately, while we’ve heard from several manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, or Nokia about Android 10 updates, Motorola hasn’t shared very much information about its plan. As a result, our list below isn’t official by any means, but these are the devices we expect will get the Moto Android 10 update, or already have.

We’ll update this list once we know more, or as Motorola makes announcements and delivers updates.

Moto Z4

Moto Z3 and Z3 Play

Moto Z2 Force and Z2 Play

Moto One, Moto One Action, Moto One Power, Moto One Vision (Power & Vision already got the update)

(Power & Vision already got the update) Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power (Moto G7/G7 Plus in the US, Mexico & Brazil)

(Moto G7/G7 Plus in the US, Mexico & Brazil) Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus

Missing from this list are older smartphones like the Moto Z2, the Moto G5, Moto X4, Moto E5, E6, and a few other older or budget models. As we said above, most phones over 18-months old will not see updates.

Moto Android 10 Update Release Date

So when will your Motorola phone get the Android 10 update? We’re not really sure. This is another gray area for the company. We know a bunch of phones will get a piece of the 10th version of Android, eventually, but we have no solid date to share.

For what it’s worth, a lot of Motorola phones received Android 9 Pie in January and February of 2019, in several parts of the world, then those eventually made it to the US in May and June. Then, older phones eventually got it later in the year, well over 6-8 months after Google released it. So, we’re expecting a similar delay in 2020 with Android 10.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that we’ve seen the Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus already get Android 10 in the US, not to mention all the Moto “One” devices in the Android One program. So, things are moving along somewhat as expected, and we’ll see more updates in February and March.

That means Motorola/Lenovo is at least busy working on it and presumably has been for months.

Now that we’re finally seeing the first few important Moto Android 10 update files, expect other popular budget phones or high-end models like the Moto Z4 to be up next.

Motorola Android 10 Beta

Right now we have no information regarding a potential Moto Android 10 beta. Several years ago Motorola was a leader in beta testing and releasing updates, but those days are long gone since they got sold to Google, then again to Lenovo.

So while it does look like there are a few betas floating around, they’re private and not open to the public. Your guess is as good as ours. Sorry.

What’s New in Android 10

A lot of the new features and big changes in Android 10 are specific to the Google Pixel line of phones. That said, there are dozens and dozens of great changes for Android as a whole, which benefits stock Android devices like Motorola phones.

Whether that’s the system-wide dark mode or dark theme, digital wellbeing, focus mode, improved privacy controls, better graphics, improved battery life, and battery saver modes, to name a few. You can also expect Moto to add their own sprinkle of new features, then add most of Google’s in too. The list includes:

Improved Privacy Protection & Controls

Privacy Manager

Expanded Location Controls

Multi-Tasking Bubbles

Support for Foldable Displays

Sharing Shortcuts

Smart Reply, Suggested Actions

Live Caption

Settings Panels

Gestural Navigation

Theme Controls

Notification Assistant

Improved Peer-to-Peer and Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi Performance Mode

Dynamic Depth Formats for Photos

New Audio and Video Codecs

Native MIDI APIs

Improved Vulkan Graphics & Neural Network APIs

If you’re curious about Google’s Android 10 features, we recommend checking out our walkthrough. It’ll take you through all the key changes.

Final Thoughts & What’s Next

In closing, we want to remind Motorola phone owners that updates are a slow process for big brands like Samsung, and smaller ones like Motorola. That said, high-end devices from some of the most popular brands got Android 10 within the last few months, and we expect the same from Motorola. They’re a little behind, but not too bad. Overall though, the company is still being quite about its plans and leaving customers in the dark.

Google released Android 10 in September following a 6-month beta period, which means developers and manufacturers like Motorola have had around 11+ months to work on it. For now, be patient and we’ll update this post the moment we learn more about Moto Android updates, plans, betas, or see any announcements.

Then, what’s next after that is the inevitable release of Android 11, which Google will first debut in March, then to more users in May. Don’t expect Android 11 on your Moto phone until early 2021 when we start this vicious cycle all over again.