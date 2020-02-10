Android 10: When Will My Phone Get the Update?

Google’s Android 10 update is readily available and coming to your phone soon if it hasn’t already here in 2020. With all the neat new controls and features you’re probably wondering “will my phone get Android 10” or “when will my phone get the Android 10 update?”

There’s usually a big delay from when Google releases new Android software to when something like a Samsung Galaxy or LG phone actually gets this new software. This time around things are moving pretty quickly, and here’s everything you need to know.

Here’s what to expect from all the biggest brands and when you might get the Android 10 update on your device.

Google Pixel Android 10 Updates

As expected, we’re starting with Google’s very own Pixel phones. Earlier this year the company confirmed every Pixel phone they’ve ever made will get the update, and they did. All Pixel devices got Android 10 in September of 2019.

Pixel, Pixel XL

Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4 (launched with it out of the box)

Android 10 arrived on September 3rd, and my Pixel 3 got it within an hour of the launch. They’re the first phones to enjoy the new software.

Essential Phone Android 10 Update

Android’s co-founder Andy Rubin went off and made a new smartphone company. They struggled, and may never make another flagship phone, but the Essential PH-1 is still pretty good. Plus, it gets software updates faster than any other phone on the market, aside from Google’s own Pixel phones.

The Essential Phone received Android 10 on September 3rd the same day it was released for a select few, then everyone else started getting Android 10 on September 13th. It was the first non-Pixel update.

Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Updates

The most important update for most people in the US is the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update. Due to the fact that they’re the most popular phones. Over the last year or two they’ve gotten faster, and thanks to a long Android 10 “Q” beta that started in March, Samsung released Android 10 and One UI 2.0 faster than any previous update.

In fact, they started the Galaxy S10 Android 10 beta in early October and released 8 previews before quickly delivering the final version. We saw devices around the globe get Android 10 in November, and then US models in December. It took Samsung less than four months, which is faster than usual.

Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and S10e (global release in December, US rollout as of Dec 16th)

Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ (January 2nd)

Galaxy Note 9 (released in late Jan, early February 2020)

Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ (released in late Jan, early February 2020)

Galaxy S8 and S8+ (Maybe)

Obviously there are several other Samsung Android devices from the Galaxy A series, tablets, to the older Galaxy Note 8 that should, could or might get Android 10 as well. Unfortunately, we don’t have a roadmap or any solid leaks to go by yet. So, instead, we simply listed the most important and most recent flagship devices above. Expect ANY Samsung phone released within the last 18 months to get Android 10.

Either way, here’s a look at what’s coming or already available on your phone. This is a quick video of Android 10 (One UI 2.0) on Samsung devices.

If you have Samsung’s best phone from the last 2 years you’re already enjoying Android 10. Then, for those with older or budget models, stay tuned for more information in the near future. That, or just buy the upcoming Galaxy S20.

OnePlus Android 10 Updates

A big selling point for OnePlus is fast updates and a clean, fast, nearly stock Android experience. And, over the past 2-3 years they’ve delivered exactly that. OnePlus devices were one of the first to try Android 10, they beat Samsung to releasing it, and are far far ahead of brands like LG.

Here’s a list of the devices that will get it or already did, starting with the OnePlus 7/7T which were the first to get it, and the 7T family launched with Android 10. Unfortunately, the 5G model will see a significant delay in updates.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro (Already on 10)

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G (Q1 2020)

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T (Delivered in early November, re-released in January)

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T (coming soon)

Remember, companies only have to offer support and updates for 18 months, and those with a OnePlus 3 were lucky to get Android 9 Pie. Just don’t expect a device that old to see the 10th version of Android. However, they quickly delivered it for the OnePlus 6, and promised it for the older OnePlus 5, which is good news.

LG Android 10 Updates

Like Samsung, LG covers Android in a custom skin which makes updates cost more and take longer to complete. And, unfortunately, LG continues to get worse and worse in this department. Most LG Android Pie updates arrived several months after Samsung, 6-8 months after OnePlus, and a few took 11-12 months to arrive. In fact, some LG phones are now an entire year behind and still haven’t got Android 9 Pie, which is ridiculous.

That said, they have delivered Android 10 to a few devices, and we’re expecting more in the next few months here in 2020.

LG G8 ThinQ (Available around the globe, in the US, and unlocked models)

LG G7 ThinQ, G7 variants (Released in select regions)

LG V40, LG V50 (Available in Korea and some areas, not in the US yet)

LG V30/35 is a maybe

LG Q7

Remember, this list is unconfirmed but we’ll update it with more information as it becomes available. Basically, any phone released within the last 12-18 months by LG should get Android 10 eventually. Select older devices might get it too, like the LG G6, Stylo 5, & other budget devices. We’ll have to wait and see. LG Italia recently shared an update roadmap, but it didn’t tell us much.

Huawei Android 10 Updates

Despite some recent trouble with governments, Huawei is still one of the biggest and most popular smartphone manufacturers on the planet. And while we know they’re working on HarmonyOS to replace Android, they recently confirmed plenty of details about upcoming Huawei Android 10 updates. We’ve seen EMUI 10 hit several high-end models, but the entire situation around Huawei is still ongoing, and unsure.

P30, P30 Pro (On Android 10)

Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X & 5G (most got Android 10)

P20, P20 Pro (Released in January, and Feb for P20 Pro)

P10, P10 Pro, P10 Porsche Design (testing)

Honor 8x, 9x, Honor 10

Honor 20, 20 Pro, View20, View20 Lite

and more

Huawei makes so many phones in the high-end flagship category that competes with the Galaxy S10 or iPhone Xs, all the way to budget devices. Then, they have a secondary sister brand, Honor, with more excellent mid-range phones. This is just the shortlist, and we’re probably missing a few that will absolutely get Android 10.

We don’t know when, but a few updates started in December, even more arrived in January for high-end models like the P20, but with all the government drama we’re not sure what else is coming. Expect more updates around the globe during the next 2-3 months and this Spring.

Motorola Android 10 Updates

A few years ago Motorola woulda been at the top of this list, quickly updating devices to the latest version of Android. Sadly, those days are long gone. And while they’re still fairly quick to updates, we don’t have too much information yet to share.

Motorola recently started the Moto G7 Android 10 update, which is its most popular budget phone, and we’re expecting more to follow here in 2020

Moto Z4

Moto Z3, Z3 Play

Moto G7, G7 Power, G7 Play, G7 Plus (G7 got it first)

Moto E6

Motorola One, One Power, One Action (beta hit the Moto One Power)

Moto X4 Android One

Moto G6 (maybe)

For what it’s worth, in the summer of 2019 nearly a year after Android 9 Pie came out, Motorola canceled the Moto Z2 Force update for AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint models of the phone. The phone wasn’t even 2 years old, and they only pushed Pie out to the Verizon edition. So don’t expect updates to the Z2 at all, and we’re already worried about the Z3 getting Android 10.

However, we think most of the devices on our list above should see updates sometime within the first 2-4 months of 2020. The only exception is the Motorola One lineup, which is guaranteed Android 10, and a few of those got it already.

Nokia Android 10 Updates

Nokia might not be the powerhouse they once were, but they actually make excellent affordable Android smartphones that ALWAYS get software updates. In fact, they just received an award for being the #1 phone brand globally for software updates and security. Realistically though, they haven’t been around long enough to have to choose whether or not they want to spend money and resources to update an older phone. The Nokia reboot is still new, but they’re already off to a great start with Android 10.

Here’s the full breakdown.

Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 Pureview (rolling out now)

Nokia 7 Plus (January)

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1, 5.1 Plus

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 3.1, 3.1 Plus, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 2.1

Nokia 1, 1 Plus

HDM Global delivered three major Android 10 updates before the end of the year, several within the first few months of 2020, and plan on offering even more updates here soon. It’s only February, and they’ve updated most of their phones.

This is impressive, and we’re hoping they stick to that roadmap.

Sony, HTC and Other Android 10 Updates

Unfortunately, brands like HTC just don’t deserve a full breakdown, as they’re not really trying too hard anymore. There are several other important brands that will release Android 10 to some devices, at some point, and a few might even surprise you with quick releases. Here’s another list of a few we think are worth mentioning.

HTC U12, U12+ (who knows what else)

HTC U11 just got Android 9 Pie (in December 2019, lol)

just got Android 9 Pie (in December 2019, lol) Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ3, and most variants (Started in February, but delayed)

(Started in February, but delayed) ASUS ROG Phone, ROG 2

ZTE Axon 9 Pro (ZTE updates should start in 2019)

BlackBerry KEY 2, KEY 2 LE

Vivo NEX S, NEX A, X27

Oppo Reno models (open beta)

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 3

RealMe 3 Pro

etc

This list could go on and on, but we wanted to focus mostly on the bigger high-end brands, US models, and popular phones for the masses. That said, several other incredible devices like the Vivo NEX S, Razer Phone 2 or budget RealMe phones should see Android 10 in the next month or two if they didn’t get it already.

Honestly, Android 10 is no longer new, as it got released six months ago. At this point, in my opinion, every major brand should have already made announcements, released timeframes, or already delivered the update. We shouldn’t be hearing about betas just starting or a companies FIRST Android 10 update in February of 2020, as that’s too late.

That said, the main brands like Samsung, Google, and OnePlus all delivered the update before the end of the year and even more in January, so things are trending in the right (and faster) direction lately.

For now, enjoy Android 10 on your Pixel, Essential, OnePlus, select Samsung phones and a few others, join betas if they’re available, or check back often to see if your device gets added to the list. If you are using Android 10, here’s a guide for any potential problems. Then, look out for Google’s first glance of Android 11 sometime in March.