9 Reasons to Install WatchOS 7 & 4 Reasons Not To
Should you install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch right now? That is a really good question to ask. We have a guide on the important reasons to install this free update on your Apple Watch, and the reasons that you shouldn’t install the free update yet.
Apple announced two new Apple Watch models today that will run the latest software, but the watchOS 7 update is also coming to most older Apple Watch models. You can install this update on the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 models.
Should I Install watchOS 7?
This is an important decision, and while it can be tempting to install watchOS 7 as soon as possible to get the new features, there are some things that you should keep in mind.
Unlike iOS 14, there is no way to go back to watchOS 6 after you install this update on your Apple Watch, so you will want to make sure that you like iOS 14 and watchOS 7 features and are committed to this update before you install it on your watch.
That said, there are a lot of cool new watchOS 7 features that are bringing new life to your current Apple Watch. These new features and improvements might be enough for you to keep your watch for another year or two instead of buying the Apple Watch 6 or Apple Watch SE.
Here are the reasons to install watchOS 7 on your Apple Watch today;
- Install for New Watch Faces & Sharing
- Install for Family Setup
- Install for Better Apps & Complications
- Install for Sleep Tracking
- Install for New Fitness Tracking
- Install for Bike Directions
- Install for Handwashing Timers
- Install for Siri Upgrades
- Install for Hearing Health
Even with all these cool new features, there are some important reasons not to install watchOS 7, or at least to not install it today.
- Don’t Install If You’re Unsure
- Don’t Install if You Don’t Like Problems
- Don’t Install Until Reviews Arrive
- Don’t Install if You Are Traveling, On the Front Lines or Super Busy
Keep reading for more information on each of these reasons so that you can make a smart choice based on your situation and comfort level with the watchOS 7 update. Most of the reasons to install watchOS 7 are new features, and most of the reasons not to install are focused on learning more and avoiding problems.
Install for new Watch Faces & Sharing
The watchOS 7 update brings tons of new Apple Watch face options that let you change the way your Apple Watch looks. We’ve been able to change watch faces for years, but the new update adds in Chronograph Pro and X-Large gains new complications. The Photos app now includes filters and more.
On watchOS 7 you can now pull in more complications from apps you love to tie together complications to fit specific needs. This means a watch face for work, for hobbies, for downtime, and anything you can think of.
Apple Watch face sharing is now a thing! This means that you can share the faces you make with a text, an email, or you can post a link online. You can also get faces from the App Store and find faces online.
Install for Family Setup
If you have an Apple Watch with LTE, you can now use Family Setup to setup additional Apple Watches for kids or elderly family members.
Each person gets their own phone number, can stream music, download apps, and use Siri. There is a Memoji app and all your other favorite Apple Watch apps.
You can set communication rules and limits for kids and even send money that they can use for Apple Pay Cash.
For older users calling and texting without a phone is handy and you also get fall detection for some added safety and peace of mind.
Install for Better Apps & Complications
In addition to the new watch face options and sharing, complications and your favorite apps are better and a little more powerful.
Enhanced complications are the things that you will most likely notice on your first day with watchOS 7. The update complications allow you to tap right to the apps and features that you want.
This can be tapping into the camera remote, into Siri Shortcuts, the world clock, and many other options.
Install for Sleep Tracking
You’ve been able to track your sleep with the Apple Watch for years, but it required third party apps and ultimately it required more thought. The new ASLeep app includes a sleep mode that turns on Do Not Disturb and prevents the screen from waking. The screen dimming is important because there is nothing relaxing about blinding yourself when you turn over with an Apple Watch on.
Sleep tracking includes an analysis chart of your sleep, you get overall sleep tracking that helps you see the different states. The watch will help you get to sleep on time with bedtime alerts, wind down shortcuts, and routines. When you wake up, you will get a look at the information that you need to see to start your day.
If your watch is at 30% or less before bed, you will get a notification to charge. When you charge in the morning you will get a notification on your iPhone when the watch is at 100%.
Install for New Fitness Tracking
You can track more workouts on your Apple Watch with watchOS 7. This is a nice upgrade instead of using third party watch apps and it is handy considering the new ways that we are learning to workout in 2020. You can track the following new workouts in watchOS 7;
- Dance
- Functional Strength Training
- Core Training
- Cooldowns
You can see all of this in the Activity app and Competitions get a makeover for iOS 14.
Install for Bike Directions
Do you bike around town or while you are traveling, if you still travel in 2020? If so, you can now get cycling directions on your wrist with watchOS7 using Apple Maps.
This is a really handy way to get around a new city or to find your way to a new location as you roam closer to home. These work similar to Apple Maps driving directions, so you can see the directions on your wrist and you also get vibrations to let you know which way to turn.
If there at stairs that you need to take you will see that on your watch, or if you need to dismount and walk you will see that too. You can also search for things nearby that you want to do.
Install for Handwashing Timers
WatchOS 7 includes two key handwashing features that are especially useful in 2020. There is automatic handwashing detection. Once the watch thinks you are washing your hands, it will start a timer to make sure you wash your hands long enough.
When you arrive home, the Apple Watch will also remind you to wash your hands, that way you are sure to clean up after going to the store, work, or just being outside. It’s a very helpful 2020 feature.
Install for Siri Upgrades
Siri is faster and can do more on watchOS 7. You can ask Siri for spoken translations and you will then be able to get share that translation with someone else from your wrist.
Dictation is now done on the watch, so it is more accurate and reliable.
Siri Shortcuts from your phone can now run from your watch easier and you can add them as complications.
Install for Hearing Health
WatchOS 7 includes three new hearing protection upgrades that are important.
Your watch can notify you if it senses that you’ve reached the recommended safe headphone volume for the week.
You can also see a listening summary in the Health app on your iPhone and you can even set a max headphone volume on the watch.
Don’t Install If You’re Unsure
Are you unsure about watchOS 7 or iOS 14? If so, do not install this update.
There is no way to downgrade your Apple Watch from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6.
This means that once you install this update you are stuck until another update arrives and you won’t be able to downgrade to iOS 13 on your iPhone and continue to use your watch.
Make sure that you understand the features, you like iOS 14, and that you know what you are doing.
Don’t Install if You Don’t Like Problems
If you install watchOS 7 on day one, or even during the first week, you may run into problems with your Apple Watch.
Even with a beta testing period, there is a chance for bugs that break apps, bad battery life, and other issues.
There are some ways that you can fix watchOS 7 problems on your own, but for some issues and errors, you will need to wait for an update from Apple or for an update from developers.
Don’t Install Until Reviews Arrive
One of the best things that you can do is wait a day or longer for watchOS 7 reviews to tell you how the update handles.
We will share initial impressions and test this update as soon as we go hands-on with the final build.
You can wait for our report as well as reports from other average users to make an informed decision about this update.
Don’t Install if You Are Traveling, On the Front Lines or Super Busy
Are you traveling, tied up with an important project at work, or on the front lines working?
if so, we recommend waiting to install the update until you have access to a good internet connection, your backups, and time to deal with issues.
Don’t attempt to install watchOS 7 on a lunch break, especially if you use your watch at work.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
watchOS 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know Today
This is an early look at the reports of watchOS 7 problems and what you need to know about any errors or issues associated with these updates.
From long installation times to connectivity issues, this is what you need to know about the current watchOS 7 problems that users are reporting right after installing this update.
Some of these issues will disappear after a day or two, while others may require a watchOS 7.0.1 or watchOS 7.1 updates to deliver a fix.
watchOS 7 Problems
There are no major watchOS 7 problems that we’ve run into so far, and reports do not call attention to any showstopping issues.
That said, we are hearing about slow downloads, and common problems that could surface today and tomorrow include; connectivity issues, slow performance, or bad battery life.
We’re keeping on the lookout and will update you when we hear of any of these issues.
Where to Find Feedback
If you are already running watchOS 7, or are just thinking about installing it, you can look for feedback.
This can help you find errors and issues that are linked to apps you use or the features you love.
We have a full guide on the reasons you should install watchOS 7 and the reasons you shouldn’t. This is a good place to start, but you can go further to learn more about this update.
We recommend checking out the Apple discussion forums, Twitter, and YouTube to learn what other users are experiencing with watchOS 7.
How to Fix watchOS 7 Problems
You cannot downgrade from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6 to fix problems, but there are some things you can try.
For slow downloads, restart your router or try a new connection. You may need to ask other users to stop streaming movies or playing games.
If you are experiencing lag, connection issues, or other oddities, after updating, you should try to restart your Apple Watch.
You can press and hold the side button and digital crown to force a restart or you can hold the side button until Power Off appears and then slide to turn your watch off.
The force restart can help you fix a red exclamation mark on your Apple Watch after updating
For more help, look on the Apple discussion forums and reach out to Apple Support on Twitter.
Can You Downgrade from watchOS 7?
If you don’t like watchOS 7, you cannot downgrade to watchOS 6. Apple does not offer this as an option for the Apple Watch. Once you install this update, your on it until Apple delivers a newer version of watchOS 7.
You can go to an Apple Store if your watch is completely broken on watchOS 7, but they will replace it if the device is under warranty, not help you downgrade to watchOS 6.
What’s next for watchOS 7?
Apple is already likely working on watchOS 7.0.1 with bug fixes. This could arrive later this month or in October.
We think the new iPhones will launch with iOS 14.1, so we could even see watchOS 7.1 arrive in October with new features and fixes.
We’ll update this post when we have more information about the upcoming watchOS 6 updates.
iPadOS 14 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s iPadOS 14 beta squashed a good number of bugs, but issues are present in the first official version of the new operating system.
At long last iPadOS 14 is available for iPad. The software is compatible with all iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models capable of running iPadOS 13.
While much of the talk is about iPadOS 14’s new features, the new software also has numerous under-the-hood improvements on board and some iPad users are noticing a big difference in performance after making the jump.
A lot of the feedback about iPadOS 14 is good, but we’re also hearing about some of the early issues plaguing the firmware. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iPadOS 13.
In this guide to iPadOS 14 problems we’ll take you through the current state of the software. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 problems and provide you with some resources that could help if you do happen to run into trouble.
We’ll also touch on the state of the iPadOS 13 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iPadOS 14 down the road.
iPadOS 14 Problems
iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues including some that appear every time Apple releases a new operating system.
The early list of iPadOS 14 problems includes download and installation problems, UI lag, crashes, issues with first and third-party apps, Face ID problems, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues. This is a very early list and we expect it to grow as more people transition from iPadOS 13 to iPadOS 14.
If you haven’t downloaded iPadOS 14 yet, we recommend preparing yourself, and your iPad, for the move. A little prep work ahead of time could help you avoid major headaches.
We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will help you get ready for the installation.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re currently running iPadOS 13 and you’re feeling leery about the move to iPadOS 14, you’ll want to dig into feedback from early adopters.
We also recommend digging around on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about the update’s performance.
We’ve also released our list of reasons to, and not to, make the jump to iPadOS 14.
How to Fix iPadOS 14 Problems
Before you contact Apple, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common Apple software problems. You might find the fix you’ve been looking for.
We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that will show you how to fix battery life problems.
If you can’t find a fix in those guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If you don’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the the company’s website.
If nothing works, you’ll probably want to make an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.
You Can Downgrade from iPadOS 14
If you can’t stand the iPadOS 14 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.7 which means you can use a loophole and bring your iPad’s software back if you think it could help improve performance.
Unfortunately, Apple’s no longer signing on iPadOS 13.6.1 or any older versions of iPadOS which means there’s no way back to those updates.
For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.
What’s Next
If your iPad is struggling on iPadOS 14, help might be on the way.
Apple is reportedly cooking up iOS 14.1/iPadOS 14.1 milestone upgrades and they should arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Milestone upgrades typically bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.
If you’re struggling on iPadOS 14, or you’re nervous about upgrading to Apple’s new operating system, you might want to wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes for iPadOS 14 problems.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Here’s How Long the iPadOS 14 Update Takes
Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update requires a massive download and it could take quite a bit of time to install on your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini.
The iPadOS 14 update is finally out of beta and available to download provided you have a compatible iPad. All iPadOS 13-powered iPads are eligible for the upgrade.
Apple’s new operating system brings a long list of changes to the iPad including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, new Memoji, and under-the-hood improvements.
If you’re moving from iPadOS 13.7 to iPadOS 14, you get the smallest download. The iPadOS 14 update is around 2.5GB for those of you running iPadOS 13.7.
If you are upgrading from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 download could be even larger. That’s because the changes from the update(s) you skipped are baked in.
While some of you might want to refrain from downloading iPadOS 14 right now, most iPad users should install the software today or at some point in the near future.
If you do decide to install iPadOS 14 on your iPad, you’ll want to set aside some time to get the new operating system properly installed on your device.
Moving your tablet from one operating system to another can cause problems so you’ll want to make sure you have time to monitor the download and installation.
We can’t tell you exactly how long the process will take because it will vary. That said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside if you choose to install iPadOS 14 on your iPad.
If you’ve prepared for the move and your tablet is on a fast Wi-Fi connection, it could take 20 minutes to complete during peak hours.
|Task
|Time
|Sync (Optional)
|5-45 Minutes
|Backup and Transfer (Optional)
|1-30 Minutes
|iPadOS 14 Download
|10 Minutes to 15 Minutes
|iPadOS 14 Installation
|10 Minutes to 20 Minutes
|Total iPadOS 14 Update Time
|20 Minutes to 1 Hour+
Pre-Installation
Before you initiate the iPadOS 14 download, make sure you’re ready.
If you don’t know how to prepare for a software update, please take a look at our pre-installation guide. It’ll take you through the most important steps to take before you tap download.
Most of you should be able to get through these steps in 30 minutes or less, but there’s a chance you’ll need more time. In some cases, a lot more.
You don’t need to follow every single step in our guide, but at the very least you’ll want to make sure your iPad’s data is backed up properly.
iPadOS 14 Download
Once you’re ready, you’ll want to start the iPadOS 14 download.
The exact size of the iPadOS 14 download will depend on your version of the iPad and the version of the operating system your tablet is currently running.
If you’re running iPadOS 13.7 your download should, again, be around 2.5GB. If you’re running an older version of iPadOS 13, your download will likely be bigger.
If you’re connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network, the iPadOS 14 download could finish up in 10 minutes. If your connection is slower, it could take 15 minutes or longer.
iPadOS 14 Installation
Once your iPad is done pulling iPadOS 14 from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This will almost certainly take longer than the download.
If you’re moving up from iPadOS 13.7, the installation could take around 10 minutes to complete. It took around 10 minutes to install on an iPad Pro.
Note that your iPad might reboot itself a few times during the installation process. This is perfectly normal and isn’t a cause for concern.
Post-Installation
After the iPadOS 14 installation process finishes up, you might need to spend time logging into your iCloud account, signing into your device’s various apps and services, and/or setting up Apple Pay.
We recommend spending some time checking your important data (photos, videos, music, etc) to make sure everything is where it should be.
After that, you should test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. If you notice an issue with an app, try downloading the latest version. Developers are rolling out iPadOS 14 support updates and they should help stabilize performance.
You’ll also want to poke around iPadOS 14 for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update could have a tremendous impact on your iPad’s overall performance. And while some of you will want to install the new operating system today, others are better off waiting a few more hours, days, or in some cases, a few more weeks.
iPadOS 14 is finally out of beta and it’s available to download if you own a compatible device. All iPadOS 13-powered iPad models are compatible with iPadOS 14.
The first version of iPadOS 14 has a mind-boggling amount of stuff on board including Widgets on the home screen, improvements to the Messages app, Apple Maps upgrades, and a number of under-the-hood improvements.
iPadOS 14 requires a huge download, even if you’re moving up from iPadOS 13.7. If you’re hopping up from an older version of iPadOS 13, your download could be even larger. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your firmware.
Those of you dealing with issues on iPadOS 13 could see a huge turnaround after the move to iPadOS 14. We’re already hearing about the software’s benefits. However, we’re also hearing about bugs and performance problems plaguing the new operating system.
If you run into an issue on iPadOS 14, you can try downgrading to iPadOS 13 though you can only downgrade back to iPadOS 13.7. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iPadOS 13.
This means that those of you having a great experience on older versions of iPadOS 13 need to approach iPadOS 14 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
If you’re currently debating a move to iPadOS 14, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iPadOS 13 for a little bit longer.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
10 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 14
Downloading Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your device to the company’s brand new operating system.
After months of testing Apple’s pulled iPadOS 14 out of beta. The software is now available to download if you own a compatible iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.
The software brings a long list of changes to the iPad including improved Widgets, upgrades for Safari, new Memoji for the iPad Pro, and various under-the-hood improvements.
If you’re moving your iPad from iPadOS 13.7 to iPadOS 14 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.
iPadOS 14 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install the operating system today or some point in the near future.
That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your iPad and that’s precisely why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work prior to initiating the installation should help you avoid serious issues.
If you do run into issues on iPadOS 14 you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13 if you think that might improve your device’s performance.
Unfortunately, you can only move back to iPadOS 13.7. Apple’s closed up the downgrade path to older versions of iPadOS 13.
So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.6.1 or below, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 4 with extreme caution. Once you make the move to it, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 14. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.
Backup Your iPad's Data
Backing up your iPad's data is an important step to take before installing new software.
Many of you already know how to properly backup your data (photos, videos, etc), but if you're unsure, here's what you'll need to do.
You can backup your data using Apple's iCloud service. It's an easy way to ensure your important files are safe. If you're unfamiliar with the iCloud backup process, you'll want to check out Apple's guide.
If you don't want to use iCloud, you can back up your data using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you store a ton of data on your iPad, note that the backup process could take quite awhile to complete so you'll need to remain patient.
