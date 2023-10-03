When Will Apple Release iOS 17.0.3?

Apple is reportedly working on a new iOS 17.0.3 update for iPhone and the software is expected to fix iPhone 15 overheating issues. But when will the software come out?

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple is currently testing iOS 17.0.3 behind the scenes. The software will arrive ahead of the company’s first milestone release for iOS 17, iOS 17.1.

While Apple hasn’t confirmed, iOS 17.0.3 is expected to deliver a fix for overheating issues impacting its new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Apple’s acknowledged the issue and said it would deliver a fix inside an upcoming software update.

The company says the new titanium design is not to blame and that it will not be reducing performance of the A17 Pro chip inside the devices.

The issue is apparently caused by apps overloading the processor which can be rectified via an iOS 17 update and updates to the apps themselves. Some developers have already released updates to address the issue.

Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 17.0.3 yet so we don’t have an official release date yet. However, given how much coverage the issue has received since the iPhone 15 Pro’s launch back in September, you can expect the iOS 17.0.3 release date to land soon.

We expect iOS 17.0.3 to roll out later this week or sometime next week at the latest. It’s unclear if the software will be limited to iPhone 15 models or if it will be released for all iPhones compatible with iOS 17.

Apple’s also working on a new iOS 17.1 update for all iOS 17-powered iPhones though it’s currently in beta testing ahead of a release in the fall. We expect it to arrive in late October or early November.

