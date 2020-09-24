5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.0.1 Update

Apple’s released a new version of iOS 14 and the iOS 14.0.1 update is a small point upgrade that tackles some of the initial issues with the company’s operating system.

Apple typically rolls out a quick bug fix update immediately after it launches a new operating system. So, the company’s decision to push a quick iOS 14.0.1 upgrade doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

iOS 14.0.1 is a point release which means it’s much smaller than the initial version of iOS 14. And like all point upgrades, iOS 14.0.1 brings under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest and greatest update for the iPhone and iOS 14.

In this guide to iOS 14.0.1 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iOS 14.0.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 14.0.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 14.0.1 update’s performance on iPhone.

iOS 14.0.1 Reviews

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 14.0, you’ll encounter a rather small download.

For iOS 14.0 users, the iOS 14.0.1 update will over 100MB, probably around 170MB. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iOS your device is currently on.

If your phone is currently running an older version of iOS you’ll probably see a larger download size because your iOS 14.0.1 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

If your phone is on iOS 14.0, the iOS 14.0.1 installation will probably take less than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on the iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 14.0.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 14.0.1 update for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 14.0.1 feels as fast as iOS 14.0.

If your iPhone is struggling with bugs or performance issues on iOS 14.0 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 14.0.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14.0.1 update. It will help you decide if the upgrade is worth it.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 14.0.1 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback.

iOS 14.0.1 Problems

The iOS 14.0.1 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new. Others have carried over from previous versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 14 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, touchscreen issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and various other bugs.

If you run into an issue on iOS 14.0.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips to help fix bad iOS 14 battery life.

If you can’t handle the iOS 14.0.1 update’s performance, you can try downgrading to the previous version of iOS 14. Apple is signing on iOS 14.0.

For more on the downgrade, check out our guide.

iOS 14.0.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s x.x.x updates always bring under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you get from iOS 14.0.1. There aren’t any new features on board.

Here’s the full list of changes:

Bug Fixes

Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

Apple says the update has no published CVE entries aka security patches.

iOS 14.0.1 Jailbreak

If you want to jailbreak an iPhone running iOS 14, you need an older iPhone model running iOS 14.0.

The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.0. The tool works with the following devices:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

The team says it hopes to have support for newer models like the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X in the near future. If you own a newer iPhone, and you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak, you’ll need to stay on iOS 13.

We don’t know if the tool works with iOS 14.0.1 yet so if you jailbreak, you’ll want to avoid an upgrade.

What’s Next

If your device is struggling on iOS 14, additional help from Apple is on the way.

Apple is currently working on iOS 14.2. iOS 14.2 is currently in beta and the milestone upgrade should carry new features and bug fixes for initial iOS 14 problems.

We don’t have an iOS 14.2 release date to look forward to just yet. If you can’t wait for the official release you can download the beta.

If you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 14 or iOS 14.0.1, you might want to wait for the next version of iOS 14, and its batch of bug fixes, to arrive.

For more on iOS 14.2, take a look at our guide.

