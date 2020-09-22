Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone SE iOS 14 Update
Apple’s iOS 14 update is out for the iPhone SE and the new operating system has the potential to help, or hurt, your device’s performance.
After a lengthy stint in beta, iOS 14 is now available for iPhone SE models around the world. Apple’s decision to push iOS 14 to the iPhone SE means owners can delay an upgrade to a new device and hold onto the device for another year or more.
The iPhone SE’s iOS 14 update is a big one. It’s packed to the brim with new features including upgrades to Messages, Widgets on the home screen, an upgraded Maps app, and a whole lot more.
Unsurprisingly, many iPhone SE users, us included, have made the jump up from iOS 13. And while a lot of the feedback has been good, we’re also hearing about various issues ranging from minor bugs to serious performance problems.
If you decide to push ahead with the installation, know that iOS 14 requires a lot of free space on your internal storage. It’s multiple gigabytes.
If you’re running an older version of iOS on your iPhone SE, the download could be larger. That’s because the features and fixes from iOS updates you skipped are baked into the upgrade.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone SE iOS 14 update.
This walkthrough will guide you through some of the early problems plaguing the software, the iOS 13 downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and the software’s performance. We’ll also tell you about Apple’s plans for the future.
iPhone SE iOS 14 Impressions & Performance
We’ve been using iOS 14 on the iPhone SE for a few days and so far it’s running decently.
iOS 14 feels about as fast as iOS 13 did. Most of the time it’s pretty fast, but there are also times when the operating system feels a bit clunky.
We’ve noticed occasional lag when scrolling around the home screen and when using the keyboard. On the other hand, we haven’t seen any lag when using Control Center or Notification Center, both of which have given us problems in the past. Apps, both first and third-party, open up quickly.
Battery life is stable right now. We haven’t encountered any abnormal battery drain. Nor have we run into problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or GPS.
As for our core apps, which include Slack, Asana, Spotify, Chrome, and Gmail, they’re all working fine. If you’re running into issues with one or more of your applications, you’ll want to download the latest version. Developers are rolling out iOS 14 support updates and they should help.
Besides the occasional lag, we haven’t run into any game-breaking issues. It’s still early, but this is about what we expect from a device that was released all the way back in 2016.
If you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 14, have a look at our reasons to, and not to, install the software right now.
You Should Prepare for iOS 14
If you’re gearing up to install iOS 14 on your device, make sure you prepare yourself, and your phone, for the move. This will help you avoid serious issues.
If you don’t know how to properly prepare for iOS updates, or you just need a refresher, we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we use before we install new iOS software.
If you don’t have a time of time to devote to the pre-installation process, be sure to backup all of the data you store on your iPhone. Data issues are pretty rare, but it’s better to be safe than sorry, especially when moving from one operating system to another.
iPhone SE iOS 14 Problems & Fixes
We aren’t the only ones who have run into issues with the iPhone SE’s version of iOS 14.
We’ve heard about a variety of problems including abnormal battery drain, Touch ID problems, issues with first and third-party apps, touchscreen problems, Exchange issues, and more.
It’s still really early so we expect the list to grow as more iPhone SE users around the world decide to transition from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
If you’re nervous about potentially wrecking your iPhone SE’s performance, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s next batch of bug fixes. We expect a new version of iOS to roll out in the near future.
If you happen to run into an issue while running iOS 14, you might be able to fix the problem(s) on your own. If you don’t know where to start, our list of fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems is a good place to do so.
If your iPhone SE’s battery is draining faster than normal, we’ve got a list of tips that should help you improve the device’s battery life going forward.
If you’re dealing with bad performance (lag, slow download speeds, etc), take a look at our guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.
iOS 13 Downgrade Open
If you run into debilitating problems on iOS 14, and you can’t find a fix, you might try moving your phone’s software back to iOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.7 which means you can drop your iPhone SE’s software back in an attempt to improve performance.
The company won’t sign on iOS 13 forever so if you really want to get your phone off of iOS 14, you’ll need to make a move sooner rather than later. Once Apple stops signing on iOS 13.7, you won’t be able to get off iOS 14.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.
iPhone SE iOS 14 Update: What’s New
Again, the iPhone SE’s version of iOS 14 is packed to the brim with the changes. The device misses out on a few features, but most of the key upgrades are there.
Highlights include the new Translate app, improvements to Siri, upgrades to Messages, Widgets on the home screen, and a number of changes to the Maps app.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you haven’t spent time digging into the new software.
If you’re moving your device up from an older version of iOS 13 you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped. We also have a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if your device is on older software.
What’s Next for the iPhone SE
If your iPhone SE is having a tough time on iOS 14, you won’t have to wait long for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
Apple has told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.”
The company recently confirmed an iOS 14.2 update and there’s also been chatter about an iOS 14.1 release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. We could also see a fast iOS 14.0.1 release.
Whatever the case may be, we should see a new version of iOS 14 roll out soon and that’s great news for those of you looking for help.
iPhone SE iOS 14 Jailbreak
Developers have released an iOS 14 jailbreak tool that’s compatible with the iPhone SE.
The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14.
If you’ve moved to iOS 14 and you think you might want to jailbreak your phone, you can learn more about it over on the official Checkra1n website.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.2 Update
Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 14.2 update and the software is now in beta testing ahead of a release for iPhone.
iOS 14.2 is a milestone release (x.x) which means it should bring new features, security enhancements, and fixes for bugs impacting the current version of iOS 14.
There’s a chance iOS 14.2 serves as iOS 14.0’s successor, but we could also see the company release iOS 14.1, or another version of iOS 14, perhaps iOS 14.0.1, before it arrives.
We don’t have an official iOS 14.2 release date yet, but iPhone users who don’t want to wait for the official roll out can try the update out right now through one of Apple’s beta programs.
With iOS 14.2 on the way, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the software.
In this guide to 14.1 we’ll take you through the update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 14.2 release date and release time, key information about the iOS 14.2 beta, and more.
iOS 14.2 Beta
If you don’t want to wait for the official version of iOS 14.2 to arrive, you don’t have to.
The iOS 14.2 beta is available to those in Apple’s developer program and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program.
While a developer account requires you to pay money, Apple’s Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID. Most people should install the public iOS 14.2 beta.
Before you download the iOS 14.2 beta onto your phone remember that pre-release software is almost always plagued with bugs and performance issues. These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your device’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes it a less than ideal daily driver.
You should be able to fix some of these problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.
If you can’t stand the beta’s performance on your iPhone you can downgrade back to iOS 14.0 or iOS 13 though Apple is only signing on iOS 13.7. The downgrade path back to older versions of iOS 13 is closed.
In other words, if you were to move from iOS 13.6.1 or older to iOS 14.2 beta, there’s no way back. Keep that in mind before you jump to the beta.
iOS 14.2 Release Date
Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 14.2 release date for iPhone.
Nothing is confirmed, but the company is reportedly planning to launch iOS 14.1 alongside the new iPhone 12 series in October. The iPhone 12 announcement is currently rumored for Tuesday, October 13th.
If that pans out, Apple could release iOS 14.1 shortly before the new iPhones arrive on shelves with an iOS 14.2 release coming sometime afterward.
Apple recently told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.”
Given the nature of the bug, we could see a new version of iOS 14 roll out in the near future. Apple could also bake the fix into iOS 14.1 or iOS 14.2.
We’ll let you know when we learn more.
iOS 14.2 Release Time
We don’t have an official iOS 14.2 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on whatever day it chooses.
The official version of iOS 14.2 will probably arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right when the clock strikes 10AM.
Apple will also release iOS 14.2 beta updates for developers and those in the Beta Software Program in and around 10AM Pacific. The company typically releases new beta updates every 1-2 weeks.
Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install the official version of iOS 14.2, or new iOS 14.2 betas, right away.
iOS 14.2 Update: What’s New
Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements and that’s exactly what to expect from iOS 14.2.
Developers digging through the first iOS 14.2 beta have discovered a new Music Recognition control for Control Center. The feature will let iOS 14.2 users discover music around them.
Beta testers have also discovered a new “People Detection” feature in Magnifier in Control Center that uses AR (Augmented Reality) to show you the distance between yourself and other people.
The Apple Watch icon has also been updated to reflect the new Solo Loop band that was released alongside the company’s new Watches.
Apple could add, or subtract, from the iOS 14.2 change log as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes as the software makes progress behind the scenes.
iOS 14 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 14.2 beta. The only way you can jailbreak a device right now is if it’s running an older version of iOS 13 or iOS 12.
We don’t expect them to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 14.2 beta.
Apple
7 Common WatchOS 7 Problems & How to Fix Them
The watchOS 7 update brings new features, but it also brings new problems and errors. We will show you how to fix many of the common watchOS 7 problems that are popping up.
Apple is already working on a watchOS 7.1 beta that will fix some of these issues, but there is no specific release date for it yet.
The current watchOS 7 problems include familiar issues like; bad battery life, slow performance, connectivity errors, problems installing the update, watch face issues, and apps that don’t work.
You can try most of these fixes at home, but you cannot downgrade to watchOS 6. If you run into problems that you cannot fix, you can go to an Apple Store for help. It’s smart to make an appointment before you go.
This guide will walk you through fixes for some of the most common watchOS 7 problems. If your Apple Watch battery is draining fast, or the watch is feeling sluggish and experiencing connectivity issues, this guide will help you get your Apple Watch back to like new.
watchOS 7 Installation Problems
You may see watchOS 7 installation problems depending on your Apple Watch model, your Internet connection, and the demand at the time.
It can take a while to download and install watchOS 7, so plan for that. You can speed this up by connecting to faster WiFi, or by waiting for others to finish and trying later.
If your iPhone doesn’t see the watchOS 7 update, you need to make sure that you install iOS 14 first. If that doesn’t work, restart your iPhone and your Apple Watch and see if that solves the problem.
Users who tried the watchOS 7 betas, need to delete those profiles to install the official release. Go to Settings -> General -> Profiles and then delete the beta profiles.
watchOS 7 Connection Problems
Is your Apple Watch not working with Bluetooth, WiFi or LTE? While not common, an update like this can cause some weird connection errors.
Try turning these connections off and then back on. You can also try turning AirPlane mode on and then off.
- Swipe Up from the bottom of your Apple Watch
- Tap on WiFi to turn it off.
- Wait for a second and tap again to turn it on.
You can try the same thing with LTE. If you need to fix Bluetooth issues the best bet is to restart the Apple Watch. To do this, hold the side button and then slide power off to the right and then after the watch powers down press the digital crown to start it back up.
watchOS 7 Battery Drain
Is your Apple Watch battery life bad after installing watchOS 7?
It may be a watchOS 7 problem, or it could be that you are using the watch for sleep tracking more and need to change when you charge.
This is a very common watchOS 7 problem for the first day or two after the update. This should stop relatively quickly though. If not, there are some steps that you can take.
Try restarting your Apple Watch and your iPhone. This can solve many issues. Press and hold the digital crown and the side button at the same time until you see the Apple Logo. Then let go.
You can also try to limit notifications, or uninstall apps you no longer use.
Another option is to turn on power reserve mode if things get really bad. This isn’t a fix for bad battery life problems, but it will get your Apple Watch through the day. To do this, hold the side button until the menu pops up and then swipe over on power reserve.
For users with bad watchOS 7 battery life after a few days, you may need to unpair and re-pair the Apple Watch and iPhone. To do this, you need to go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
- On your iPhone open the Watch app.
- Tap on My Watch and tap Apple Watch.
- Tap to Unpair Apple Watch.
- Next, tap to confirm and if you have Activation Lock on, enter your Apple ID password to turn it off.
Once this is done, you can connect the device and set it up with your iPhone again.
Missing Watch Faces in watchOS 7
Apple adds new watchOS 7 watch faces with this update. Some users are having trouble finding them. Ther are two reasons for this.
If you are on the official watchOS 7 update then you need to swipe and add the new watch faces.
- Press on any watch face.
- Swipe all the way to the right.
- Tap on New (+)
- Scroll with the Digital Crown to find the face.
If you don’t see any of the new watchOS 7 watch faces, you may be on the watchOS 7.1 beta, which at this stage does not have the new watch faces.
Slow Apple Watch After Installing watchOS 7
Is your Apple Watch running slow after installing watchOS 7? These fixes are similar to those for bad battery life on watchOS 7.
- Try restarting your Apple Watch.
- Try Restarting your iPhone.
- Do a Hard Reset – Hodl the Digital Crown and Side Button for 10 seconds until you see the Apple Logo.
If these don’t work, you can try waiting a day or two for the device to index and update all the apps and adjust, or you can try to un-pair and re-pair. To do that,
- On your, iPhone open the Watch app.
- Tap on My Watch and tap Apple Watch.
- Tap to Unpair Apple Watch.
- Next, tap to confirm and if you have Activation Lock on, enter your Apple ID password to turn it off.
This process takes a while, so only do this when you are ready and able to dedicate time to the process.
WatchOS 7 App Crashes & Errors
If you experience watchOS 7 app crashes or errors there are a few things that you can try.
- Restart your Phone and Watch
- Update All Your apps
- Uninstall and Re-install the App
We’ve run into some apps asking for location access again with new prompts, so you may need to allow location access for different apps before they work. In most cases, you will get a pop-up. You can also change these settings in the Watch app on your iPhone.
How to Fix Lingering watchOS 7 Problems
If you experience annoying problems and issues, you may need to reset your Apple Watch. Here is how to do that.
- On your, iPhone open the Watch app.
- Tap on My Watch and tap Apple Watch.
- Tap to Unpair Apple Watch.
- Next, tap to confirm and if you have Activation Lock on, enter your Apple ID password to turn it off.
This is resetting your watch, so you will need to set it back up. Once you do this, you can choose if you want to restore the backup or start from scratch. Most users will want to restore from backup.
Apple
10 Things to Do Before the iPhone 12 Release Date
Apple iPhone 12 rumors are heating up and the release date is getting close. If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro this fall, there are some things you should do before Apple’s 2020 iPhones arrive.
Now that we’re pushing into the fall there are some great reasons to think about waiting for Apple’s next batch of iPhones.
The company’s new iPhone 12 models are reportedly coming with massive changes including 5G support, upgrades to the camera, new processor, and more.
We don’t have an official release date yet, that announcement won’t come for a few weeks, but all signs point to a launch in October.
According to AppleInsider, the iPhone 12 announcement could come on Tuesday, October 13th, followed by pre-orders on Friday, October 16th. This lines up well with iPhone 12 launch rumors and Apple’s standard protocol.
While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start preparing for the iPhone 12’s release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.
In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 12 buyers through some steps to take ahead of Apple’s announcements.
Track iPhone 12 Rumors
If you’re interested in buying one of the new iPhones in the fall, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.
Apple does its best to keep things under wraps, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve seen a ton of information emerge in recent weeks.
Rumors will fill in many of the blanks well ahead of the iPhone 12’s release and they will help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s announcements. If you have proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.
In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.
We haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order in order to avoid a delay.
If you want a look at the latest iPhone 12 rumors, take a look at our guide.
Check Your Upgrade Status
If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone in the fall, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.
If you’re not eligible for an upgrade until October or later, you might not be able to put in a pre-order for a new device since your line won’t eligible.
Carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to the announcements.
Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.
Get Familiar with iOS 14
We recommend getting comfortable with the software that will power the iPhone 12.
Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system has arrived which means you can try it out on your current iPhone ahead of the official release.
If you do this before the iPhone 12 launches you won’t be caught off guard by all of the changes when you open up your new phone.
For more on iOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough.
Research iPhone Accessories
As we speed toward the release you’ll want to get familiar with case manufacturers and other iPhone accessory makers. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend on accessories if you decide you need them.
We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone cases, screen protectors, and various other accessories before Apple confirms the devices.
Get a feel for the pricing, dig into pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you.
Figure Out How Much Storage You Need
Figure out how much storage you might need ahead of time.
iPhone 12 rumors are hinting at one major change to the iPhone’s storage capacity. Instead of 64GB, it looks like the iPhone 12’s storage will start at 128GB. Rumors point to additional 256GB and 512GB options.
Picking the right storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.
If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPhone 11 storage size.
Research iPhone 12 Alternatives
Before you decide to wait for the iPhone 12, make sure you go hands on with the current models. You might find a model you like at a price you love.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still fairly expensive, but their prices have dropped since launch.
We’ve also seen deals on Apple’s iPhones from 2018. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still solid devices and they’re worth a look as well.
You might also want to take a peek at Apple’s new iPhone SE and other budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. All of these devices are holding up quite well in 2020 and all of them will get upgraded to iOS 14 this fall.
While the iPhone 12 models are exciting, a lot of you might be fine going with a device from the current crop.
If you aren’t committed to buying an iPhone, make sure you check out iPhone 12 alternatives.
Some of these alternatives are already out on shelves. We recommend checking out the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and new Pixel 4a.
Make a Plan for Your Current Phone, Headphones & Charger
Make a plan for your current phone ahead of time. That way, you aren’t scrambling when the time comes.
Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later on this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.
If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new iPhone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.
You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when the time comes.
It’s not confirmed, but it looks like Apple won’t include a pair of headphones or a charger in the iPhone 12’s box. And that means you should come up with a plan for those items.
If you already own a pair EarPods, hold onto them. If you don’t, and you were relying on Apple to provide you with a pair, you might want to look into buying a pair of AirPods, a cheap pair of EarPods, or an EarPods alternative.
Apple will likely sell a charger through its website, but you should be perfectly fine buying a cheaper alternative from a company like Anker.
Look Into AppleCare
If you’re set on buying an iPhone 12, you’ll want to protect your investment.
All iPhones come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the days ahead.
You will be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPhone. You can also buy it later if you decide you want to wait.
Apple now gives users in the U.S. and Canada up to one year to buy AppleCare+.
Research Carriers
If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit. This is especially important because the iPhone 12 series should feature 5G.
Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
You’ll also want to dig into other carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, Boost Mobile, and others. They don’t always get the iPhone on day one, but the pricing is often better.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
Apple
11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 12 & 5 Reasons Not To
Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Last September, Apple unveiled new flagship iPhone models. The iPhone 11 series is available in the United States and other countries around the world.
In April, the company announced a new iPhone SE which comes with a 4.7-inch display, an iPhone 8-like design, and upgraded internals.
As we push deeper into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offers deals on these devices and others. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018 are still fairly expensive, but price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to wait. Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series, or Apple’s older iPhone models, should consider waiting.
iPhone 12 Rumors
We’re just days away from an official iPhone 12 announcement and that means we’ve seen a ton of credible information emerge.
The iPhone 12 series will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, and a new design that could include a smaller notch.
We’ve heard that Apple might pull EarPods from the box in an effort to push people to AirPods. EarPods have always come with a new iPhone so this would be a pretty notable change.
Ming-Chi-Kuo agrees and predicts that Apple won’t include a pair of EarPods with the iPhone 12. He believes their removal will help Apple keep costs down.
Taiwanese research firm TrendForce also thinks “Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter” in order to keep costs down.
Leaker L0vetodream also says the box won’t include a charger or EarPods. They also claim the iPhone 12’s packaging will become “thinner” and “exquisite.”
Analysts at British bank Barclays have backed this rumor up. They also think the new iPhones won”t ship with a power adapter. If true, that would leave a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.
In his research note, Kuo says he thinks Apple will pull the power adapter from the iPhone’s box. He believes the company will sell the 20W power adapter as an accessory. He also thinks Apple will end production of the existing 5W and 18W power adapters.
A report from Nikkei suggests the same. So, at this point, it really looks like the iPhone 12 won’t have EarPods or a charger inside the box.
That being said, it looks like Apple will include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12. Apple sells braided cables for other devices, but it hasn’t sold a braided cable for the iPhone or iPad before.
Apple currently includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C power adapter with iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 11 comes with a USB-A to Lightning cable.
We’ve seen a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 launch date and we finally have an answer straight from Cupertino. Apple confirmed a delay during its quarterly earnings call with analysts.
The company’s CFO says Apple is currently planning to ship the new iPhone models a few weeks later than the standard September window.
YouTuber Jon Prosser has outlined what he’s heard about Apple’s iPhone 12 launch plans and they are as follows:
- iPhone 12 launch event – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 pre-orders – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 – Shipping week of October 19th.
- iPhone 12 Pro – Pre-orders and shipping in November.
According to AppleInsider, the iPhone 12 announcement could come on Tuesday, October 13th, followed by pre-orders on Friday, October 16th.
A report from Bloomberg outlines Apple’s plans even further. The site says all four iPhone models will launch in the fall.
The site claims the two lower-end iPhone 12 models, 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices, will arrive on shelves first followed by the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. The report notes that the company’s “rollout is on course to be the latest since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017.”
There’s also chatter about a 4G-only iPhone 12 arriving sometime in early 2021. The rumor comes from Wedbush Securities analysts who believe the phone could launch in Q1 with an $800 price point.
As for the names, leaker L0vetodream claims the new lineup might be called iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
If true, the iPhone 12 mini moniker would extend to the 5.4-inch model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the 6.7-inch model, and the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to the 6.1-inch models.
With all that in mind, we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
Apple
7 Things to Know About the iPhone 7 iOS 14 Update
Apple’s finally released its iOS 14 update and the new operating system could have a tremendous impact on your iPhone 7’s performance.
After a year on iOS 13, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have made the move to Apple’s new iOS 14 software.
As expected, iOS 14 is a huge upgrade for both models as it’s chock full of new features, upgrades, and under-the-hood improvements. It also has important security patches on board.
Many iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users have made the jump up to iOS 14 and we’ve seen a lot of positive feedback in the early going.
We’ve also heard about a number of problems with the software with some users encountering an early batch of bugs and performance issues.
Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels
If you make the decision to download iOS 14, note that it requires a lot of free space on your internal storage. It’s a 2GB+ download.
If you’re running an older version of iOS, your iOS 14 upgrade could be larger because the features and fixes from iOS updates you skipped are baked in.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about the iPhone 7’s iOS 14 update.
Our walkthrough will guide you through the software’s initial problems, the downgrade status, the iOS 14 jailbreak, and the iPhone 7 iOS 14 update’s performance.
We’ll start with the operating system’s early performance. We’ve been testing the iPhone 7’s iOS 14 update for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Impressions & Performance
We’ve been testing the official version of iOS 14 on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and we’ve come away pretty impressed with the software’s performance.
While some iPhone 7 users have noticed bugs and performance issues, iOS 14 is performing at a high level on the device in our possession.
The software feels extremely snappy. It’s noticeably faster than iOS 13. Apps open faster and the software’s animations and transitions are crisp.
We haven’t noticed any slowdown in problem areas like Notification Center, Control Center, or the keyboard. There are areas where we’ve seen sluggish performance in the past.
Battery life is very strong at the moment and we haven’t noticed any issues with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. All of these connections are strong.
Our core apps, a list that includes apps like Netflix, Chrome, Gmail, Dark Sky, Asana, and Slack, are all stable. We haven’t noticed any hiccups.
App developers are currently rolling out iOS 14 support updates so if you’re having issues with your apps, make sure you’re running the latest version.
Overall, iOS 14 is treating our iPhone 7 well. We haven’t stumbled upon any massive bugs nor have we run into any catastrophic performance issues. It’s early, but this is a good sign.
As of right now we’re recommending iOS 14 to most users. That said, if you’re having a good experience on iOS 13, you might want to wait for more longterm feedback.
If you need more help making a decision, have a look at our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 14 right now.
How to Prepare for iOS 14
If you’re planning to make a move to iOS 14, make sure you prepare for the upgrade.
While some of you might see a performance boost after upgrading, many others will run into trouble. This is why it’s important to prepare yourself, and your device, for the transition.
To assist you we’ve released a pre-installation guide that will take you step-by-step through the process we typically use before we install new iOS software on our phones.
If you’re new to iOS or you just want to play it safe, it could help. If you don’t have a ton of time to devote to the pre-installation process you’ll at the very least want to make sure your files are backed up before you tap download.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Problems & Fixes
We’re having a very good experience on iOS 14, some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users are running into problems.
The current list includes abnormal battery drain, connectivity issues, UI lag, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Touch ID, Exchange issues, and many more. Note that this is extremely common after a major iOS release.
If these problems have you feeling leery about an upgrade to iOS 14, you might want to hang back and wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
If you’re already running iOS 14, and you’re dealing with issues, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems. It’s a great place to start.
We’ve also released tips to improve iOS 14 battery life and a guide to fixing bad iOS 14 performance.
iOS 13 Downgrade Open
If you move your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus to iOS 14, and you hate the performance, you might try moving your phone back to iOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.7 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the final version of iOS 13. If you were having a good experience on iOS 13.7, it could help.
The company won’t sign on iOS 13 forever so if you really want to get your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus off of iOS 14, you’ll need to move soon. Once Apple stops signing on iOS 13.7, there won’t be a way back to the operating system.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process, take a look at our guide.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Update: What’s New
The iPhone 7’s version of iOS 14 is robust. The devices miss out on a few features, but all of iOS 14’s key components are on board.
The list includes Widgets on the home screen, improvements to Messages and Maps, the new Translate app, and a laundry list of changes to Siri.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some of iOS 14’s best features and it’s worth a look if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re moving to iOS 14 from an older version of iOS 13 you’ll, again, get the features and fixes from any updates you skipped. We also have a guide that goes over the latest iOS 13 features and you should check it out if you’re playing catchup.
What’s Next for the iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus
We probably won’t have to wait long for the next version of iOS 14.
Apple recently told CNET that it is “aware of an issue that can impact default email and browser settings in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 and that a “fix will be available to users in a software update.” It didn’t call the version out by name.
The company recently confirmed iOS 14.2 and there’s also been chatter about an iOS 14.1 release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. We could also see a fast iOS 14.0.1 release.
One way or another, we should see a new version of iOS 14 roll out soon and that should be music to the ears of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus users dealing with issues on the current version.
iPhone 7 iOS 14 Jailbreak
Don’t upgrade to iOS 14 if you’re jailbroken or want to jailbreak your phone.
The developer team behind the Checkra1n jailbreaking tool for iOS has released version 0.11.0 which adds support for iOS 14. The tool works with the following devices:
- iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and SE
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad Air 2
- iPad mini 4
- iPad Pro (1st generation)
- Apple TV 4 and 4K
The team says it hopes to bring support to newer models like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in the future, but we don’t have any specific timing. If you want to jailbreak your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, you need to stay on iOS 13.
Earlier this year the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreaking tool released version 5.0.0. It’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS that fall between iOS 13.5 and iOS 11.0. That said, it doesn’t work with iOS 12.3-12.3.2, iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5, or iOS 13.7-iOS 13.5.1.
For more on the iOS 13 jailbreak, head here.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
