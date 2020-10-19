iPhone 12 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Some iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models have had their shipping times pushed into November. If you don’t want to wait until November, you can try heading down to your local store (if it’s open) on their release date later this week.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are currently up for pre-order at Apple, carriers, and a number of retailers. Demand has been strong and most models are currently showing shipping dates in November. Shipping delays could get worse before they get better.

If you don’t want to wait until November, or later, for your new iPhone to arrive, you’ve got a few options at your disposal.

Try Starz or HBO Free with Amazon Channels

You can continually check for iPhone 12 stock at Apple and its retail partners. While that’s certainly an option, we don’t expect iPhone 12 stock to recover for a few weeks.

You can buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro through a reseller like eBay and Craigslist though people are looking to take advantage of these stock issues.

Or, you could try your luck at an Apple Store, a retailer like Best Buy, or your local carrier store on the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro release date on October 23rd.

iPhone release dates are often tricky for prospective buyers and those who have managed to secure a pre-order.

With that in mind, we want to help you avoid problems. Our guide to the iPhone 12 release date will help you track your pre-order, tie up loose ends, and/or prepare for a trip to a store later on this week.

Track Your Pre-Order

If you pre-ordered an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 for release day delivery, make sure you keep a close eye on your order as we approach October 23rd.

Once your iPhone 12 ships, you’ll be able to track the device to your doorstep. If your iPhone 12 is scheduled to arrive on October 23rd, you should get a tracking number in the near future.

We recommend logging into your account once a day to check on your order to ensure it’s moving in the right direction. This way you can handle problems if they do happen to popup.

If you need to get in contact with support about your order, be prepared to sit on hold. Customer service is likely going to be slammed for the foreseeable future.

Check Your Delivery & Prepare

If you’ll be out of the house on October 23rd, or on the day your order is supposed to arrive, you’ll need to plan accordingly.

Some deliveries might require a signature. If you’re not going to be home, you might nee to sign for it digitally or you’ll have to wait for the delivery driver to return the next day.

If you ordered your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 via Apple, head on over to its website for additional information about your delivery options.

You might not have to sign for the delivery, but you’ll still want to have a plan because you don’t want an expensive gadget like the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro sitting on your doorstep all day.

If you need to, plan your day around the delivery and use delivery apps like the UPS app to track your delivery.

Keep an Eye on Your Credit Card & Email

Make sure you keep an eye on your credit card and email.

Apple has already started charging for iPhone 12 pre-orders. Most of you will be fine, but some of you might run into issues with your credit card company.

If there’s an issue with your payment, you should get an email about the issue.

If you need to make a credit card payment, make it soon. And if you’re concerned about a possible hold on your pre-order, get in touch with the company right now or in the near future.

Make a Backup

If you’re getting an iPhone 12 this week, or if you’re planning to trade-in your old phone, now’s a great time to backup your data.

When you open up your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro you’ll start with a blank slate. If you plan to start from scratch, skip this tip. However, if you’re looking to bring all of your contacts, photos, and other files over to your new phone, you’ll want to make a backup.

Backing up the files on your old iPhone could take awhile. Backing up a near-full 64GB iPhone can take 30 minutes or more.

Making a backup before your new device arrives will allow you to quickly make the transition from your old iPhone to your brand new iPhone 12.

If you’re planning to trade in an old iPhone at a store later this week, this will also help you quickly get in and out of the store with your new device.

If you want to learn more about the backup process, check out Apple’s guide. And if you want to learn more about the transfer process, take a look at this guide. It will help you prepare.

Research AppleCare

Most of you should protect your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with AppleCare.

AppleCare is Apple’s extended warranty service and it’s a service you’ll definitely want to research. You don’t need to buy it today though.

Apple is promoting AppleCare to iPhone 12 buyers, but you don’t have to buy AppleCare before your device arrives on your doorstep. Apple now gives users in the U.S. and Canada up to one year to buy AppleCare.

If you aren’t familiar with the service and its benefits, it might be a good idea to hold off until you’ve properly researched the pros and cons.

Look Into iPhone 12 Accessories

If you’ve locked in an iPhone 12 pre-order you might want to start shopping around for official and third-party accessories.

If you’re planning to protect your phone with a case or you’re interested in taking advantage of MagSafe accessories, now would be a great time to start your research.

Get Familiar with iOS 14/iOS 14.1

We expect the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro to run iOS 14.1 out of the box so it might be a good idea to get familiar with Apple’s software update right now.

The iOS 14.1 update is the first milestone upgrade for iOS 14 and it should have new features and under-the-hood improvements on board. Get familiar with its changes right now.

If you haven’t gotten acquainted with Apple’s iOS 14 operating system yet, we encourage you to do so. Our walkthrough will help you do just that.

Look for iPhone 12 Deals & Lock In a Trade-in Price

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 aren’t cheap. If you need some extra cash to help cover the cost you’ll want to look into the trade-in value of your current device.

Now is a great time to look into trade-in sites like Gazelle and NextWorth and see what you can lock in for your current device.

Trade-in values will fluctuate throughout the month so make sure you get top dollar for your old smartphone. The sooner you lock in a price the better. Remember, locking in a trade doesn’t mean you need to go through with the sale.

Apple, U.S. carriers, and retailers are also offering iPhone 12 trade-in deals so make sure you weigh your options before you settle on a price.

Avoid Buying on eBay & Craigslist, For Now

As expected, people are trying to cash in on the iPhone 12’s shipping woes.

People are selling the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on resale sites like eBay for exorbitant amounts. For instance we’ve seen the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro listed for $1500.

If you really need a new iPhone and you haven’t been able to secure the model you want, you might be tempted by one of these offers. Don’t give in to temptation.

A lot of times, iPhone pre-orders ship out sooner than expected. So even if your pre-order says that it will ship in November, you might actually get the device in October.

If you haven’t ordered a device yet, put in an iPhone 12 order and be patient. There’s a good chance you’ll get your phone sooner than you think.

Check for iPhone 12 Stock

Now that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are selling out, you might be thinking about heading into an Apple Store to buy the device.

Stores should have stock available on October 23rd, but we don’t know what stock at each store will look like.

If you’re looking for a specific iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro model, and you want it ASAP, you’ll want to keep an eye on stock at Apple and other retailers.

We’ve put together a handy guide that will take you through the best ways to track iPhone 12 stock going forward.

Lock In What You Want & Decide Later

Apple won’t charge your credit card until your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is preparing to ship so it might be a good idea to lock in a device now and decide what to do later.

If you put in an order for the model you want right now, you can take a wait and see approach. If you’re lucky, iPhone 12 shipping dates might improve at Apple, your carrier or at your favorite retailer. If this happens, you can cancel your order without penalty.

If you’re unable to find a better option before your device starts to ship, you can just stick it out with your order.

Arrive Early on Release Day

With shipping dates pushed into November, we could see some lines at retailers on Friday. If you want to avoid crowds and/or waiting in line, you’ll want to order online.

If you prefer buying your device in person, stores should have stock available for walk up customers. If you decide to go down to a store, make sure you arrive early.

We don’t know what kind of stock Apple and its partners will have on October 23rd so if you want a specific model, you’ll want to show up early to increase your chances of getting the model you want.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 14.0.1 & 11 Reasons You Should