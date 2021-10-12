5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.0.2 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 15.0.2 update to iPhone users.

iOS 15.0.2 is available to install right now if you own a compatible iPhone. iOS 15.0.2 is compatible with all iOS 15-powered phones which includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 13 series.

Like the previous version of iOS 15 (iOS 15.0.1), iOS 15.0.2 is a small point upgrade with a short list of changes. It’s aimed at improving iOS 15’s performance and security.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s new iOS 15.0.2 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through all of iOS 15.0.2’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 15.0.2 problems, the iOS 15.0.2 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts on iOS 15.0.2’s performance.

iOS 15.0.2 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 15.0.1, you’ll see the smallest download.

For iOS 15.0.1 users, the iOS 15.0.2 download will require a few hundred megabytes of space. iOS 15.0.2 is a 526 MB download for iPhone 12 Pro users moving up from the previous version of iOS 15.

The exact iOS 15.0.2 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. So if your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you’ll see a bigger download because your iOS 15.0.2 update includes the changes from the iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 15.0.1, the installation process should take less than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone X that were previously running iOS 15.0.1.

For more on the iOS 15 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using iOS 15.0.2 on a few iPhone models for a short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

Speed

iOS 15.0.2 currently feels as fast as iOS 15.0.1.

If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 15.0.1 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 15.0.2 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 15.

iOS 15.0.2 Problems

iOS 15.0.2 is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 15.0.1 and older versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 15-related issues includes installation issues, UI lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, touchscreen issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, charging issues, and stuttering.

If you do encounter a problem on iOS 15.0.2, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 15.0.1 which means you can drop your phone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 15 if iOS 15.0.2 acts up on your phone.

You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.0.1 so keep that in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 15.0 or iOS 14. Once you make the move to iOS 15.0.2, you won’t be able to go back to anything older than iOS 15.0.1.

We expect Apple to release new iOS 14 software in the near future so eventually you should be able to move your iPhone back to the previous operating system.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.0.2 Update: What’s New

iOS 15.0.2 is a small point upgrade. It doesn’t have any new features on board, but it does bring bug fixes to Apple’s iPhones. Here’s the full list of changes on board:

Fixes an issue where photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message.

Fixes an issue where the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My.

Fixes an issue where an AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab.

Fixes an issue where CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback.

Fixes an issue where device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models.

iOS 15.0.2 also brings one security patch to iPhone and you can read about it right here.

iOS 15.0.2 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iOS 14, but only Checkra1n (currently in beta) is compatible with iOS 14.5. They don’t support iOS 15.0.2, iOS 15.0.1, iOS 15.0, iOS 14.8, iOS 14.7.1, iOS 14.7, iOS 14.6, or iOS 14.5.1 yet.

The newest version of unC0ver is compatible with newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series. That’s big news if you’ve been waiting to jailbreak your new phone. Unfortunately it’s only compatible with versions up to iOS 14.3.

There’s no way to downgrade your phone’s software to iOS 14.3 or older versions of iOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade, or you already upgraded to newer iOS software.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 15 and iOS 15.1 is currently in beta ahead of a public release sometime later this year. The company hasn’t confirmed a specific date, but we expect it to touch down in October or November.

If your problems are really bad, you want to try out new features or help Apple eliminate bugs, you can download the iOS 15.1 beta onto your iPhone right now.

For more on iOS 15.1 and the beta, have a peek at our walkthrough. For more about the iOS 15.1 release date, check out our guide.

