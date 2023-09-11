5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.7.9 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 15.7.9 update for iPhone and the firmware brings important under-the-hood improvements to users stuck on the operating system.

The iOS 15.7.9 update is compatible with older iPhone models that didn’t make the move to iOS 16. This list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE.

iOS 15.7.9, like many of its predecessors, is a point upgrade and it patches up a security issue. It doesn’t have any known bug fixes or outward facing features on board.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest iOS 15 update for the iPhone.

In this guide we’ll take you through iOS 15.7.9’s changes, its performance, iOS 15.7.9 problems, the iOS 15 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts about iOS 15.7.9’s performance.

iOS 15.7.9 Review

iOS 15.7.9 requires a small chunk of storage space on your iPhone. Most people won’t have to make room for the software and the download should only take a few minutes to finish up.

As for the iOS 15.7.9 installation, it should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took around eight minutes to install on an iPhone 7.

We’ve been using the iOS 15.7.9 update on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now and we haven’t noticed abnormal drain.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also working properly.

Speed

iOS 15.7.9 feels pretty snappy. We haven’t run into any debilitating lag.

If your iPhone’s been plagued by bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 15.7.8 or an older version of iOS 15, you might want to install iOS 15.7.9 on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision, you’ll want to check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15.7.9 update.

iOS 15.7.9 Problems

The iOS 15.7.9 update is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new, others have made their way over from older versions of iOS 15.

The current list of iOS 15 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, issues with Touch ID, and problems with various first and third-party apps.

If you do run into a problem on iOS 15.7.9, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips that could help you fix bad iOS 15 battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 15.7.8 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to the previous version if iOS 15.7.9 starts causing issues. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.7.8.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 15.7.9 Features

Apple stopped releasing new features for iOS 15 a long time ago and the most recent versions of iOS 15 have all patched up security issues. That hasn’t changed with the release of iOS 15.7.9.

The official change log notes that the update brings an important security fix to iPhone users and you can learn more about it over on Apple’s security site.

iOS 15.7.9 Jailbreak

Developers have released a jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models.

The palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8 and it works with all versions of iOS between iOS 15.0 and iOS 16.2. Currently, it only works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

What’s Next

It’s unclear if iOS 15.7.9 will be the final version of iOS 15. Apple could choose to push additional versions of iOS 15 later this year, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Apple won’t push additional iOS 15 upgrades to iPhone 8 and newer going forward. That being said, we could still see new iOS 15 software for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE down the road.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.7.9 & 11 Reasons You Should