Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.3.1 Update
Apple’s released a brand new iOS 16.3.1 update for iPhone.
Unlike the previous version of iOS 16, iOS 16.3, iOS 16.3.1 is a small point upgrade. The firmware brings important bug fixes and security patches to iPhone models compatible with iOS 16.
With that in mind, we want to walk you through everything there currently is to know about Apple’s iOS 16.3.1 software for iPhone.
In the walkthrough below we’ll take you through iOS 16.3.1’s changes, the software’s early performance, the current list of iOS 16.3.1 problems, the iOS 16 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some quick thoughts on iOS 16.3.1’s performance.
iOS 16.3.1 Review
If your iPhone currently has iOS 16.3.1 installed, you’ll see the smallest iOS 16.3.1 download size.
The iOS 16.3.1 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. So if your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you may see a bigger download because iOS 16.3.1 update includes the changes from updates you skipped.
If you’re moving up from iOS 16.3, the iOS 16.3.1 installation process should take less than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro.
We’ve been using iOS 16.3.1 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:
Connectivity
- iOS 16.3.1 battery life is stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are working properly.
App Performance
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running properly.
Speed
- iOS 16.3.1 feels fast and we haven’t run into any issues with the UI.
If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16.3, or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 16.3.1 update on your iPhone right now. It could help.
If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 16 today.
iOS 16.3.1 Problems
iOS 16.3.1 is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of iOS.
The current list of iOS 16.3.1 problems includes Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, UI lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, touchscreen issues, Exchange issues, and Bluetooth problems.
If you run into a problem on iOS 16.3.1, head over to our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 16 battery life.
Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.3 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 16 if iOS 16.3.1 starts causing problems on your device. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 16.3.
For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.
iOS 16.3.1 Update: What’s New
As for iOS 16.3.1’s features, the software comes with five changes. Three of those changes are bug fixes and two are security patches.
Here’s the full iOS 16.3.1 change log:
- iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud
- Siri requests for Find My may not work
- Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models
If you’re curious about the pair of security patches, head over to Apple’s security site for more information.
iOS 16.3.1 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak, avoid the iOS 16.3.1 update for now.
Developers have released a new jailbreak that works with iOS 15.0-iOS 16.2. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.3 or iOS 16.3.1 and it’s only compatible with the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.
What’s Next
iOS 16.3.1 was the last known iOS software upgrade in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version of iOS 16 will roll out to iPhone.
We suspect Apple will put a new milestone update, dubbed iOS 16.4, into beta testing in the near future so keep an eye out as we cruise through the month.
Install iOS 16.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.3 update right away.
iOS 16.3 brings 12 new security patches (including one for the Weather app) with it and you can learn more about all of those right here.
In addition, the software comes with support for physical security keys for Apple ID. These will beef up your account security by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process. Learn more about the change right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.2, you'll get its changes with iOS 16.3. iOS 16.2 brought a ton of important security patches with it and you can dig into the details on Apple's security site.
The update also brought end-to-end encryption to iCloud, iMessage, iPhone backups, Notes, Photos, and more. If you want to learn more about it, head over to Apple's guide.
If you decided to hold off on installing iOS 16.1.2, you'll get its solitary security patch with your upgrade. Learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 16.1.1, you'll get its security patches when you upgrade. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed the iOS 16.1 update, it brought 19 security patches to the iPhone and you can learn about the particulars of those over on Apple's website.
If you failed to download iOS 16.0.3, it had one security patch on board, a fix for a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.