5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.0.2 Update

Apple continues to roll out new iOS 17 software and today it has pushed an iOS 17.0.2 update to iPhone models older than the iPhone 15.

Last week, Apple pushed its new iOS 17 operating system to iPhone users. Days later, the company released iOS 17.0.1 as well as an iOS 17.0.2 update for the new iPhone 15 series.

Well, today the company’s pushed iOS 17.0.2 out to the rest of the iPhone models compatible with iOS 17, a list that includes iPhone XS and newer.

iOS 17.0.2, like its predecessor, is a small upgrade and it’s aimed at fixing a very specific issue. It’s an update you’ll probably want to install in the near future.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about Apple’s latest iOS 17 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll outline iOS 17.0.2’s changes, offer some thoughts about the software’s performance, detail iOS 17.0.2 problems, highlight the iOS 17 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at iOS 17.0.2’s performance.

iOS 17.0.2 Review

If your iPhone’s currently running iOS 17.0.1, you’ll see the smallest iOS 17.0.2 download size. It’s around 281MB which is smaller than iOS 17.0.1 was. Unless your iPhone is extremely low on storage, you won’t have to make room for the download.

The precise iOS 17.0.2 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If your iPhone is running a really old version of iOS, you will see a larger download. That’s because iOS 17.0.2 brings the changes from iOS updates you skipped.

The iOS 17.0.2 installation process shouldn’t take too long and it’ll go much faster than the initial iOS 17 download and installation.

For more about the iOS 17.0.2 download and installation, check out our walkthrough.

We’ve been using iOS 17.0.2 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

iOS 17.0.2 battery life is stable right now

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS and cellular data are also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running well

Speed

iOS 17.0.2 feels as fast as iOS 17.0.1 did and we haven’t noticed abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes

If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 17.0.1, iOS 17.0, or iOS 16, you might want to install the iOS 17.0.2 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision about an upgrade, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 17.0.2 right now.

iOS 17.0.2 Problems

iOS 17.0.2 went through testing behind the scenes at Apple, but the software is already causing problems for some users.

We haven’t noticed any big problems with the software thus far, but some iPhone users have. Some of these problems are exclusive to iOS 17.0.2 while others have carried over from iOS 17.0.1, iOS 17.0 and older versions of iOS.

The current list of iOS 17.0.2 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem with iOS 17.0.2, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix battery life issues.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 17.0.1, iOS 17.0, iOS 16.7, and iOS 16.6.1 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if iOS 17.0.2 starts acting up. You can’t downgrade to any iOS software older than iOS 16.6.1.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 17.0.2: What’s New

iOS 17.0.2 is a small point release that’s, again, focused on fixing a very specific problem.

Specifically, iOS 17.0.2 fixes a problem that may “prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup.” That’s obviously a pretty big issue so we recommend this update for most iPhone users.

The software doesn’t have any outward facing features or bug fixes on board, that is unless you are moving up from software older than iOS 17.0.1.

So, if you’re moving up from the most recent version of iOS 16, iOS 17.0.2 includes everything from Apple’s initial version of iOS 17, iOS 17.0, as well as the fixes from iOS 17.0.1. You can learn more about the changes in our guide.

iOS 17 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.0.2 update.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 17 today, or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak, keep an eye out for new information in the weeks ahead.

What’s Next

Apple’s will release new versions of iOS 17. The company is testing multiple versions of the software behind the scenes and we expect the company to confirm the first major upgrade soon.

Look for the company to put iOS 17.1 into beta testing in the near future. If you typically install new iOS betas on your iPhone, or if you’re simply curious about the next version of iOS 17, be on the lookout.

