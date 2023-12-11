5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.2 Update

Apple’s finally pulled iOS 17.2 out of beta testing and the software is now available to download.

iOS 17.2 is a milestone upgrade, the second for the iPhone’s iOS 17 operating system, and it brings more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. It delivers new features as well.

The firmware replaces iOS 17.1.2 as the most up-to-date version of iOS 17 and it’s available for all iOS 17-powered iPhones.

In this guide we’ll outline iOS 17.2’s changes, offer some thoughts about the software’s performance, go over the current list of iOS 17.2 problems, highlight the iOS 17 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at iOS 17.2’s early performance.

iOS 17.2 Review

If your iPhone’s currently running iOS 17.1.2, you’ll see the smallest iOS 17.2 download size. It’s around 1.2GB. Unless your iPhone is running low on storage, you won’t have to make room for the download.

The iOS 17.2 download size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. That’s because iOS 17.2 brings the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

As for the installation, it took about eight minutes to complete on an iPhone 12 Pro. Mileage will vary, but it should take around the same for most iPhone models.

For more about the iOS 17.2 download and installation, take a look at our walkthrough.

We’ve been using iOS 17.2 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

iOS 17.2 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now and we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS and cellular data are also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running well

Speed

iOS 17.2 feels fast and we haven’t noticed abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes

If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 17.1.2, or an older version of iOS, you should install the iOS 17.2 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 17.2 right now.

iOS 17.2 Problems

iOS 17.2 went through an extensive testing process, but the firmware is still causing problems for some iPhone users.

The current list of problems includes Wi-Fi issues, random reboots, abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, installation issues, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem with iOS 17.2, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix battery life issues.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 17.1.2 and iOS 17.1.1 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if iOS 17.2 starts causing problems.

You can’t downgrade to iOS 17.1 or older because Apple’s closed off the path back to those versions. If you upgrade to iOS 17.2 from one of those versions, there’s no way back.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 17.2 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (iOS x.x) typically bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users. That’s what iOS 17.2 brings to iPhone.

Here’s the full iOS 17.2 change log, courtesy of Apple:

Journal

Journal is a new app that lets you write about the small moments and big events in your life so you can practice gratitude and improve your wellbeing

Journaling suggestions make it easy to remember your experiences by intelligently grouping your outings, photos, workouts, and more into moments you can add to your journal

Filters let you quickly find bookmarked entries or show entries with attachments so you can revisit and reflect on key moments in your life

Scheduled notifications help you keep a consistent journaling practice by reminding you to write on the days and time you choose

Option to lock your journal using Touch ID or Face ID

iCloud sync keeps your journal entries safe and encrypted on iCloud

Action Button

Translate option for the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to quickly translate phrases or have a conversation with someone in another language

Camera

Spatial video lets you capture video on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max so you can relive your memories in three dimensions on Apple Vision Pro

Improved Telephoto camera focusing speed when capturing small faraway objects on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Messages

Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by tapping the arrow visible in the top-right corner

Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

Memoji updates include the ability to adjust the body shape of any Memoji

Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

Weather

Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Interactive moon calendar lets you easily visualize the phase of the moon on any day for the next month

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Siri support for privately accessing and logging Health app data using your voice

AirDrop improvements including expanded contact sharing options and the ability to share boarding passes, movie tickets, and other eligible passes by bringing two iPhones together

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

A new Digital Clock Widget lets you quickly catch a glimpse of the time on your Home Screen and while in StandBy

Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

New keyboard layouts provide support for 8 Sámi languages

Sensitive Content Warning for stickers in Messages prevents you from being unexpectedly shown a sticker containing nudity

Qi2 charger support for all iPhone 13 models and iPhone 14 models

Fixes an issue that may prevent wireless charging in certain vehicles

We also expect iOS 17.2 to deliver security patches to iPhone users. Apple will reveal those changes in the near future.

iOS 17.2 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.2 update

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with iOS 17.2 today or at any point in the near future. If you still jailbreak your iPhone(s), keep an eye out for new information in the weeks ahead.

What’s Next

We expect Apple to push iOS 17.3 into beta testing in the near future, perhaps as soon as tomorrow given that it’s expected to arrive in January or early February.

For more about upcoming versions of iOS, check out our guide.

