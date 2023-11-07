5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 Update

Apple’s released a new macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 update for Mac.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 is a point upgrade and the software is focused on patching up problems within Apple’s latest and greatest operating system for Mac.

While small, macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 delivers several key changes and most macOS Sonoma users will want to install it today or at some point in the near future.

If your Mac is lingering on macOS Ventura or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Sonoma you’ll see if you decide to move your Mac to the operating system.

With all of that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 update.

In this guide we’ll outline macOS Sonoma 14.1.1’s changes, provide you with some thoughts about its performance, go over the current list of macOS Sonoma problems, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at macOS Sonoma 14.1.1’s performance.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 Review

Even if your Mac is currently running macOS Sonoma 14.1, you’ll see a fairly large download. After the download is complete, the installation should take around 10 or so minutes to complete.

For more on the macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

macOS Sonoma 14.1 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable, we haven’t noticed any abnormal drain

Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment

Speed

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Sonoma 14.1, or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 on your Mac right now.

If you’re feeling leery, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Sonoma 14.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 Problems

We haven’t noticed any major bugs or performance issues yet, but some Mac users have run into problems on macOS Sonoma 14.1.1. Some of these issues are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of macOS.

macOS Sonoma 14.1 problems include unstable Wi-Fi, Bluetooth issues, abnormal battery drain, and problems with various first and third-party applications. The list will grow as more people download the software.

Before you get in touch with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems.

If your Mac’s battery life is struggling on macOS Sonoma 14.1.1, check out our fixes for macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple via its website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (macOS x.x.x) primarily focus on fixing issues located within the operating system. That’s exactly what macOS Sonoma 14.1.1’s focus is.

Here’s the full list of changes:

This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users

Apple doesn’t call out any fixes in particular, but the software probably fixes an issue where new M3 MacBook Pro and iMac users were unable to move their devices from macOS Ventura to macOS Sonoma.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 also has new security patches on board and you can read more about them over on Apple’s security site. The company hasn’t posted them yet, but it will later today.

macOS Sonoma Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Sonoma 14.1.1, you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move.

What’s Next

Apple’s working on a new macOS Sonoma 14.2 update and the software should arrive later this year, probably in December alongside iOS 17.2 for iPhone.

If you can’t or simply don’t want to wait that long to use the firmware, you can download a pre-release version onto your Mac via Apple’s beta program.

For more about the macOS Sonoma 14.2 update, have a look at our walkthrough. And for more about the macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date, check out our guide.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Sonoma 14.1 & 11 Reasons You Should