5 Things to Know About the macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 update to Mac users.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 is another point upgrade and the software is focused on patching up problems the company’s identified in the operating system.

The update is small, but macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 is an important upgrade and most macOS Sonoma users will want to install it today or some time in the near future.

If your Mac is lingering on macOS Ventura or an older version of macOS, this is the version of macOS Sonoma you’ll see if you move your Mac to the operating system.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about Apple’s macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 update for Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through macOS Sonoma 14.1.2’s changes, provide you with some thoughts about its performance, go over the current list of macOS Sonoma problems, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at macOS Sonoma 14.1.2’s performance.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Sonoma 14.1.2, you’ll still see a fairly large download. After the download finishes up, the installation should take around 10 minutes to complete.

For more on the macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) for a very short time and we haven’t run into any major bugs or performance issues. Here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable

Wi-Fi connectivity is currently fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

App Performance

Third-party apps, including Twitter, Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable at the moment

Speed

The firmware feels fast and we haven’t noticed any UI lag

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Sonoma 14.1.1 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 on your Mac right now.

If you’re feeling leery about the move, we’ve put together a list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of macOS Sonoma 14.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 Problems

We haven’t run into bugs or performance issues yet, but some Mac users have. Some issues are brand new while others carried over from older versions of macOS.

The current list of macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 problems include Wi-Fi, problems Bluetooth issues, rapid battery drain, and problems with various first and third-party applications.

Before you get in touch with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems.

If your Mac’s battery life is struggling on the software, check out our fixes for macOS Sonoma battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple via its website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you’ll probably want to schedule an appointment at your local Apple Store.

macOS Sonoma 14.1.2: What’s New

Point updates (macOS x.x.x) typically bring fixes for issues within the operating system and that’s exactly what macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 brings to Mac devices.

According to Apple, the macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.

For more about the changes, take a look at Apple’s security site.

macOS Sonoma Downgrade

If you run into problems on macOS Sonoma 14.1.2, you can try moving your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you get familiar with the process and make the move.

What’s Next

Apple’s working on a new macOS Sonoma 14.2 update and the software should arrive later this year, probably in December alongside iOS 17.2 for iPhone.

If you can’t or simply don’t want to wait that long to use the firmware, you can download a pre-release version onto your Mac via Apple’s beta program.

For more about the macOS Sonoma 14.2 update, have a look at our walkthrough. And for more about the macOS Sonoma 14.2 release date, check out our guide.

