9 Things to Do Before Installing macOS Sonoma

While you might be tempted to install Apple’s new macOS Sonoma update right away, there are some steps you should take before moving your Mac from macOS Ventura to the new operating system.

After a lengthy stint in beta, Apple’s macOS Sonoma update is now available to download if you own a Mac that’s compatible with the operating system.

macOS Sonoma supports the 2017 iMac Pro, 2019 iMac and later, 2022 Mac Studio and later, 2018 MacBook Air and later, 2018 MacBook Pro and later, 2019 Mac Pro and later, and 2018 Mac mini and later

It’s a pretty big release for these Mac models and it brings a batch of new features, enhancements for older features, and security patches.

Needless to say, it’s an important update and most macOS Ventura users should install it in the near future. That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the operating system will impact your Mac.

While some users will see improvements, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. That’s why we recommend doing some prep work before clicking install. A little work ahead of time can help you avoid serious issues.

With that in mind, we want to help you prepare for the transition from your current version of macOS to macOS Sonoma.

Learn About macOS Sonoma

First, make sure you get comfortable with macOS Sonoma’s changes before you install the software.

You don’t want to blindly install software updates on the devices you use the most. Like your Mac. You’ll want to get familiar with an update’s changes before you click install so you aren’t caught off-guard by any of the changes.

To assist you, we’ve released a walkthrough that goes over the most important things to know about the software right now. It includes a look at the top features and some of the smaller ones you may be unaware of.

You might also want to check out Apple’s guide to macOS Sonoma over on its website.

Upgrade or Clean Install

There are two ways to install macOS Sonoma. You can upgrade and keep everything in place or you can do a clean install if you want to start from scratch.

The upgrade option is the easiest route and it’s the one most Mac users should use. This keeps all your files, apps and photos in place and takes the least amount of time. That being said, it can cause problems and it also keeps any clutter you have stored on your internal storage.

If you don’t regularly remove unneeded files from your Mac, a clean install will wipe your drive clean and free up space. It will only install the apps and files you need.

You can do a clean installation using this guide. Before you undertake this process, make sure you back up all your important files.

Backup Your Data

Make sure you backup all of your Mac’s data before you install macOS Sonoma. This is extremely important, especially if you keep sensitive data stored on it.

Before you download the firmware, make sure your important files are backed up to the cloud. We also recommend having a local Time Machine Backup handy.

If you run into problems with the macOS Sonoma installation, you can restore from a backup and be up and running on older macOS software pretty quickly.

From there, you can try installing macOS Sonoma again or troubleshoot the issue.

Grab Your Passwords

Before you install macOS Sonoma, make sure you have all of your passwords handy and/or properly stored.

When you restart your Mac after installing macOS Sonoma, you will need to log in to your computer and you also may need to log into your Apple account and some of your applications as well.

We recommend using a password manager like LastPass, 1Password or even Apple’s built-in password manager to store this information.

Dig Into macOS Sonoma Feedback

If you’re feeling leery about the move to macOS Sonoma, dig through feedback from early adopters.

There’s always a chance you encounter bugs and/or performance issues on your Mac after moving to macOS Sonoma.

Software updates typically hit older Mac models the hardest so if you own a Mac from 2017 or 2018, and you’re concerned about the move to the operating system, you’ll want to track down feedback from those who have made the move.

You’ll want to poke around on Apple’s discussion forums, YouTube, and social media sites like Reddit and Twitter for feedback from macOS Sonoma users.

Some of you might want to wait for long-term feedback about macOS Sonoma’s performance to emerge before clicking download.

Prepare for Problems

macOS Sonoma went through an extensive beta period, but some Mac users have already run into bugs and performance issues.

Mac users are complaining about a variety of issues ranging from abnormal battery drain to issues with first and third-party applications.

If you don’t have an encyclopedia of fixes stored inside your head, you’ll want to track down solutions and have them handy just in case you run into an issue.

To help you get started, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Sonoma problems. We’ve also released a guide that will help you fix macOS Sonoma battery life issues.

Check App Reviews and Install Updates

If you rely on your Mac’s application to get through the day, make sure you read app reviews before you install macOS Sonoma. At the very least, you’ll want to dig into feedback about the apps you use the most.

App developers are rolling out support updates. These updates will be crucial to your experience on the new operating system.

Before you install macOS Sonoma on your Mac, head into the App Store and read reviews from other users. If reviews are mostly positive, you may want to go ahead and install the latest update(s).

If the feedback is negative, you might want to wait for a new version of macOS Sonoma or for the developer to update the application(s).

Speak to IT

If you use your Mac for work, you may need to check with your IT team (if you have one) and make sure you’re got the green light to install the firmware.

Enterprise problems plague every single version of macOS and they can be particularly nasty after Apple releases a new operating system.

If you depend on your device to get work done, get in touch with IT to see if the update is safe to use. If you’ve got an IT department, they should be able to provide you with feedback about your core apps and services.

If you don’t have an IT department or a tech on site, you might want to ask around the office or talk to friends who use the same services and see how their Mac is performing.

Learn About the Downgrade Process

You should familiarize yourself with the macOS downgrade process before you download macOS Sonoma.

If you run into problems, apps that don’t work, battery life issues, or you simply don’t like the update, you can downgrade to older macOS software. It’s a lot easier than downgrading iOS on iPhone and there’s no limit to how far back you can go.

The easiest way to do this is to restore a Time Machine Backup that you made right before installing macOS Sonoma. If you made a backup, this will help get your Mac running on an older version of macOS pretty quickly.

Here’s more on how to downgrade macOS software to an older version.

