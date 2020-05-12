Act Now to Get Your IRS Stimulus Check on Your Phone

You need to act fast if you want to get your IRS Stimulus check deposited into your bank account, and if you don’t have a bank account you can still get your stimulus payment sent directly to your phone. Here’s what you need to do and what you need to know.

If you log in to check your IRS Stimulus Check status, you can then enter your banking information and get the payment by direct deposit, instead of a paper check that could take much longer. Many users who are able to log in and enter payment information can then get their payment in one to two weeks.

Forget waiting in the mail for your Coronavirus stimulus check and take action today to get your money faster. You need to enter your direct deposit information by Wednesday to lock in your direct deposit information.

If you have a bank account you can send the stimulus check to an app on your phone like Cash App, and then you can spend this money using the app. Here’s what you need to know.

How to Get Your IRS Stimulus Check on Your Phone

To do this, you will need to verify who you are on the IRS website, and then you will need to have a Cash App account or use another app that gives you a bank account with a routing and account number.

The Get My Payment website allows you to log in and verify who you are with information from your 2018 or 2019 taxes. This is the official IRS website, and you will need to enter some information to verify who you are including;

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Street Address

Zip Code

If you can’t get this to work, you may need to try another address. If you’ve filed a change of address, use the new address. Some people have even found it linked to their parent’s address even though they filed and live separately.

Once you get in, you will need to verify that you are really who you claim. You can get all this information from your taxes for 2018 or 2019. After you verify your information, you can enter your routing and account number.

If you don’t have one, you should install Cash App on your phone. On the Activity tab, you can find an option to get a routing and account number for a bank, which will put your 2020 IRS stimulus check right into Cash App on your phone. When it is there, you can use the Cash Card to spend it or you can get a Cash App Card that you can use as a debit card online or in stores.

