AirPods 2 Deal as Low as $87, AirPods Pro for $156 (Refurbished)
- AirPods 2 Refurbished for $87.72
- AirPods Pro Refurbished for $156.40
- Use Coupon Code PICKVIP
You can save on the 2019 AirPods 2 and the newest AirPods Pro at eBay when you buy through VIP Deals.
AirPods 2 came out in 2019, and they are the newest version of AirPods. They retail for $159 but are regularly on sale for $139.99.
AirPods Pro came out in late 2019 and include a wireless charging case, noise-canceling, and replaceable ear tips. They are normally $249 and on sale for $234.
These are seller refurbished AirPods, which means that the seller did the refurbishing, not Apple. Some models may still be eligible for AppleCare as an add on when you get them.
- Buy AirPods 2 for $87.72 at eBay with coupon PICKVIP
- Buy AirPods Pro for $156.40 at eBay with coupon PICKVIP
Some units will ship in retail packaging, minus shrink wrap, while others may ship in generic packaging.
The discounts are deep enough that it may be worth buying a refurbished model. They are guaranteed to work, but may have minor cosmetic blemishes, dents or scratches.
It would be a smart idea to wipe them down once they arrive and if you are buying AirPods Pro, you can order replacement tips from Apple.
- Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
- Charges quickly in the case
- Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
