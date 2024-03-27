Apple
Apple Releases New Version of iOS 17.4.1
Apple’s released new versions of iOS 17.4.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 17.4.1 for iPad and the new builds are available to download right now.
The revised versions of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 come with build number 21E237. The previous versions have build number 21E236.
The new builds aren’t available OTA via the Settings app yet and must be downloaded using the Finder app on macOS or via iTunes on Windows. They should come available via the Settings app in the near future.
We don’t know what the difference between the two builds is, but it’s possible the new version fixes issues discovered within the first build. Any changes are expected to be minor.
iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 fixed bugs within the operating systems and they also delivered two important security updates to iPhone and iPad users.
iPadOS 17.4.1 fixed issues with QR code scanning. According to an Apple support document, the iPad (7th Generation), iPad (6th Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch users running iPadOS 17.4 may be unable to scan QR codes using the Camera app or third-party apps that use the camera.
We expect Apple to put a new iOS 17.5 update into beta testing soon.
Install iOS 17.4.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.4.1 update right away.
The iOS 17.4.1 update includes two security patches. These patches will help keep your device and its data protected from harm. And that makes iOS 17.4.1 an important upgrade.
If you missed iOS 17.4 and older software, you'll get the security patches from updates you missed when you upgrade to iOS 17.4.1.
iOS 17.4 had four security patches on board.
The update also delivered quantum security protection for iMessage. The company says the upgrade gives iMessage "the strongest security properties of any at-scale messaging protocol in the world."
The iOS 17.3 update brought 15 new security patches to iPhone. The software also added Stolen Device Protection to iPhone.
It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more. This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.4.1 update as well.
