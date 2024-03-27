Apple Releases New Version of iOS 17.4.1

Apple’s released new versions of iOS 17.4.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 17.4.1 for iPad and the new builds are available to download right now.

The revised versions of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 come with build number 21E237. The previous versions have build number 21E236.

The new builds aren’t available OTA via the Settings app yet and must be downloaded using the Finder app on macOS or via iTunes on Windows. They should come available via the Settings app in the near future.

We don’t know what the difference between the two builds is, but it’s possible the new version fixes issues discovered within the first build. Any changes are expected to be minor.

iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 fixed bugs within the operating systems and they also delivered two important security updates to iPhone and iPad users.

iPadOS 17.4.1 fixed issues with QR code scanning. According to an Apple support document, the iPad (7th Generation), iPad (6th Generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Generation), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch users running iPadOS 17.4 may be unable to scan QR codes using the Camera app or third-party apps that use the camera.

We expect Apple to put a new iOS 17.5 update into beta testing soon.

