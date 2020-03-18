15 Best First Person Shooter Games for iPhone

These are the best first person shooter (FPS) games for iPhone available in 2020. Intense and exciting fast-paced games you can play on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch while getting headshots. Shooter games dominate PC and consoles, and there are tons of great FPS games for mobile players too.

Whether you’re looking for casual arcade-style gun games, battle royale like Fortnite & Apex Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, or just high-octane shooters, we have you covered. Additionally, most of these are free games or only cost a few bucks.

Best FPS Shooter Games for iPhone in 2020

Guns of Boom

Modern Combat 5: Blackout

Critical Ops

Call of Duty: Mobile

Modern Combat Versus

Dead Trigger 2

Bullet Force

Into the Dead 2

Fields of Battle

Unkilled

PUBG Mobile

AfterPulse

Rage HD

Hitman Sniper

Doom Classic

more coming soon

These iPhone shooter games will keep you on the edge of your seat looking for zombies, reloading constantly, or completing dangerous missions for hours on end. They’re also high-quality games worth spending your hard-earned money on, instead of console ports or cheap copy-cat games.

Our quick list gives you a good idea of where to start for the best free FPS shooter games on iPhone or iPad. Or, hit the slideshow below with more information about each game and links to download one today. Plus, we’re expecting some killer new iPhone games in 2020, and we’ll update this list as new ones arrive. For now, these are the best shooters for iPhone you can play right now. Then, don’t forget to buy some gaming accessories and even a portable power bank charger so you can game on the go.