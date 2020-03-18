Connect with us
Apple

15 Best First Person Shooter Games for iPhone

Published

11 mins ago

on

These are the best first person shooter (FPS) games for iPhone available in 2020. Intense and exciting fast-paced games you can play on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch while getting headshots. Shooter games dominate PC and consoles, and there are tons of great FPS games for mobile players too.

Whether you’re looking for casual arcade-style gun games, battle royale like Fortnite & Apex Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, or just high-octane shooters, we have you covered. Additionally, most of these are free games or only cost a few bucks.

Best FPS Shooter Games for iPhone in 2020

  • Guns of Boom
  • Modern Combat 5: Blackout
  • Critical Ops
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Modern Combat Versus
  • Dead Trigger 2
  • Bullet Force
  • Into the Dead 2
  • Fields of Battle
  • Unkilled
  • PUBG Mobile
  • AfterPulse
  • Rage HD
  • Hitman Sniper
  • Doom Classic
  • more coming soon

These iPhone shooter games will keep you on the edge of your seat looking for zombies, reloading constantly, or completing dangerous missions for hours on end. They’re also high-quality games worth spending your hard-earned money on, instead of console ports or cheap copy-cat games.

Our quick list gives you a good idea of where to start for the best free FPS shooter games on iPhone or iPad. Or, hit the slideshow below with more information about each game and links to download one today. Plus, we’re expecting some killer new iPhone games in 2020, and we’ll update this list as new ones arrive. For now, these are the best shooters for iPhone you can play right now. Then, don’t forget to buy some gaming accessories and even a portable power bank charger so you can game on the go.

Guns of Boom

Guns of Boom

Guns of Boom is a hardcore multiplayer first-person shooter game that delivers console-like (but fun) 3D graphics and action-packed combat. This is one of the best FPS games to hit the iPhone in recent memory, and it's still one of the best here in 2020. 

Players will love the stunning 3D graphics, even if they have a cartoonish feel, similar to Team Fortress from the old PC days. It's all about high-octane multiplayer matches where you'll run around like crazy and shoot anything that moves. 

Engage in online PvP battles on a variety of maps, utilizing different deadly guns, as well as frag grenades and medkits. You'll get the hang of things quickly, or use the auto-fire feature, but it still takes some time to master. The controls and graphics are so great you'll start sweating from the intense headshot action. 

There are over 48 weapons to choose from, the controls are easy to get the hang of, and you can quickly burn through 2-3 hours just doing battle after battle. 

Download it Now for Free

