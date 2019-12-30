Apple
18 Best MacBook Pro Cases and Covers in 2020
Here are the best MacBook Pro cases and covers to keep your shiny new MacBook Pro safe, free of scratches and to customize it with new colors. Apple only lets you choose the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in silver and space gray, but you can customize the look easily with a new MacBook Pro skin or case. This also includes a good selection of MacBook Pro sleeves.
The best 2016, 2017, 2018 or 2019 MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch cases and covers protect your $1,299 to $7,000 purchase for a fraction of the cost. I’ll show you my favorite MacBook Pro cases, skins, and covers that fit a variety of needs and styles. If you buy a MacBook Pro in 2019 you are buying one of these models.
Even if you put your MacBook Pro in a bag, a slim cover or skin can help prevent scratches and other damage. Not only will this keep your MacBook pro looking nice, but it will also help resale value down the road. This is a great gift to give, or it is a great thing to buy as soon as you get a new MacBook Pro. It will protect it and keep it looking like new for years.
You will find a limited selection of MacBook Pro cases and sleeves at the Apple Store, but for the best products and biggest range in fashion, function, and colors you will want to look online.
Why You Can Trust Me: I’ve spent the last decade testing bags and sleeves for notebooks, tablets, and phones. I’ve tested and tortured more bags than I can count. I regularly rotate through sleeves, messenger bags and cases for the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to test usability and durability.
Best New MacBook Pro Cases, Covers & Sleeves
- Woolnut Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve – $99
- dbrand MacBook Pro Skin – $24.95 to $56.54
- Moshi iGlaze – $54.99
- STM Knit Glove MacBook Pro Sleeve – $29
- Skinit MacBook Pro Skins – $29.99
- SF Bags Maxwell Sleeve for MacBook Pro – $99.99
- Mission Mercantile Laptop Sleeve – $130
- Gelaskins Custom MacBook Pro Skin – $30
- ProCase MacBook Pro Sleeve – $18.99
- Pad & Quill Valet Luxury Laptop Bag – $159
- Tom Bihn Cache & Brain Bag – $40
- Speck Presidio CLEAR for MacBook Pro – $53.88
- SF Bags VERO Leather Sleeve for MacBook Pro – $119
- Colorware MacBook Pro Skins – $79
- Skinit MacBook Pro Skins – $29.95
- Pelican Rugged MacBook Pro Case – $58.16
- Betabrand Concealed MacBook Pro Sleeve/Backpack – $78
- Cover-Up Wood MacBook Pro Skin – $59
These are the best sleeves, cases, and skins you can buy for the MacBook Pro to protect your laptop and add style and personality to your new Apple laptop. You should also check out our Best MacBook Pro accessories.
Woolnut Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve
The Woolnut Leather MacBook Pro Sleeve is the best leather sleeve I've found for the MacBook Pro. It fits perfectly, without being too tight, and the interior is padded with wool felt to protect your MacBook Pro even more.
This is my favorite sleeve to grab when I just want to take my MacBook Pro with me. The Cognac color looks amazing and the accent of the felt padding on the edges makes for an eye-catching design. The leather quality is top-notch with a beautiful grain that you can see and feel.
Woolnut makes this for the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models as well as a variety of other MacBooks. You can also get a matching iPhone case. This is a pricey sleeve, but it is worth it.
Learn more at Woolnut.
Thorsten Trotzenberg
04/07/2017 at 11:06 pm
REALLY surprised none of the Booq Macbook cases/sleeves are mentioned. I can’t speak for the regular ones, but the popular ones like Viper Sleeve, Mamba Sleeve and Taipan Sleeve. From these, Viper sleeve is by far the best sleeve that I’ve ever owned.
NaveenKumar
08/21/2019 at 10:46 pm
Just got myself a sleek looking skin from gadgetshieldz which is more affordable compare to other brands.
https://www.gadgetshieldz.com/macbook-pro-13-inch-touch-bar-skins-decals-wraps.html