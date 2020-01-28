Android
15 Common Galaxy S9 Problems & How to Fix Them
The Samsung Galaxy S9 is still a great phone even though it’s nearly two years old, but it’s not perfect. In this guide we’ll go over some of the most common Galaxy S9 problems and how to fix them.
Even after the latest update to Android 10, Galaxy S9 problems continue to emerge. These tips to get your phone running great again apply to the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus.
You don’t need to call Samsung or go to a carrier store for help. You can easily fix most of the problems right from home. We’ll walk you through the biggest complaints, offer fixes, or resources to address them. Keep in mind that everyone uses phones differently, and not everyone will have the same issues. Let’s get started.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Android 10 Problems
The Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 update (One UI 2.0) is now available around the globe and in the US, and while Samsung ran a long beta program you still could face a problem or two. It delivers an excellent new experience, fancy features, better night mode or themes, and more. So far, we’re seeing early complaints about battery life, installation problems, WiFi drops, and other sporadic reports. This guide for the Galaxy S10 goes over Android 10 problems, and most of the fixes are specific to One UI and will help.
For those preparing for Android 10, this guide for the Galaxy S10 applies to the Galaxy S9 as well. Give it a read as we wait for Samsung to deliver the official software update to more regions and US carriers. Then, if you are dealing with issues, we’ll try to help. Otherwise, here’s a generic list of issues we’ve gathered over the last two years.
Galaxy S9 Touchscreen Sensitivity Problems
One of the first real “problems” we see mentioned often for the Galaxy S9 is regarding the touchscreen. Some users are reporting the Galaxy S9 screen doesn’t register taps or touches in certain areas, or they’re having sensitivity problems. We’re seeing reports on Reddit and at the official Samsung product forum.
First, go to Settings > Advanced Features > or Display > and scroll down to and select Touch sensitivity. This will increase the sensitivity of the screen and potentially fix your problem. Especially if you’re using a screen protector as they sometimes decrease sensitivity and accuracy.
Additionally, you can open your phone dialer and type *#0*# then select “touch” from the list of options. This is a hidden test menu on every Galaxy phone. We don’t recommend messing around in here, but you can quickly see if your screen has a physical hardware problem. If so, reach out to Samsung for a warranty replacement. Yes, people with screen touch problems are getting replacement devices from Samsung.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Apps that Aren’t Full Screen
With a big 5.8 or 6.2-inch Quad-HD screen that’s long and skinny, some apps don’t use the entire space. This is simply due to the new aspect ratio, similar to 16:9 widescreen movies back in the day having black bars.
Most apps and games scale up to fit the entire screen, but some don’t. If so follow these steps to fix the issue.
- Pull down the notification bar and head to Settings (gear-shaped icon near the top right)
- Tap on Display
- Select the option labeled Full screen Apps
- Find any app that isn’t highlighted and switch full screen mode to on
At this point, most apps should work fine and developers already fixed this. If not, you can force them into full screen mode. Now it will automatically scale to the new 18.5:9 aspect ratio and fill your entire display with content. Additionally, when you launch an app if it doesn’t look right hit the recent apps button and look for a green “expand” icon. If available, this will instantly toggle full-screen mode on or off for that specific app.
If you notice apps or games look funky after you make the change, just switch it back.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Fingerprint Scanner Problems
The Galaxy S9 has a fingerprint scanner that’s easy to tap, right in the middle of the phone. It’s more accurate and responsive than the Galaxy S10 in-screen option version. Unfortunately, we’re still seeing complaints about it. Whether you’re getting errors trying to unlock your phone or the fingerprint scanner isn’t working right, we have a few tips.
For one, Here is a guide to setup the Galaxy S8 fingerprint scanner correctly. Those same steps apply to the Galaxy S9. The reason we say that is because if you follow Samsung’s instructions on the Galaxy S9, it asks you to “swipe” your finger across the sensor. This registers and saves your print far faster than tapping 8-10 times to slowly train the phone to recognize your fingerprint.
We’re assuming Samsung added the swipe method to make setup easier, but that might also cause you to have errors. Delete your fingerprint, and redo it. Don’t swipe, but tap at multiple different angles so it really gets a good scan of your finger. We also recommend redoing any saved prints after you install a case. Furthermore, a lot of people add the same finger twice. Once with the swipe, and another with the tap method, for the best possible results day in and day out.
How to Fix Intelligent Scan Face Unlock Problems
Another Galaxy S9 problem we’re hearing about is over the Intelligent Scan face unlock system. With the Galaxy S9 Samsung combines the Iris scanner and the facial scanning technology into one. So if one fails, it tries the other automatically. The goal was to make it work better, but it’s not for some.
For one, make sure the first time you scan your Iris, Face, or do Intelligent Scan you’re in a brightly lit environment. Having enough light is crucial to getting an accurate reading.
Over the last year or so Samsung improved this experience with software upgrades. We saw fixes specifically for the Iris scanner in the 4th Android 10 beta, so this official update should be better. Get the latest software, or make sure you scan your eyes and face when you have enough light.
Galaxy S9 Freezing & Unresponsive Problems
Are you having problems where the Galaxy S9 keeps freezing or is completely unresponsive? We saw a lot of those complaints on the Galaxy Note 8, and we’re seeing a few for the S9+ too. You might experience this in the contacts app or phone dialer while trying to make a call. Sadly, we don’t have any complete fix that will prevent your phone from freezing.
However, we can help you fix it when it happens. If your S9 is frozen or unresponsive press and hold both the power and volume down buttons at the same time, and hold them down for 7-8 seconds. The phone will turn off, reboot, and start fresh. Here is more information for those in need. Samsung fixed stability with the last few updates in 2019, too, like the August patch, and more in November. We’re seeing positive reports regarding stability with the Galaxy S9 on Android 10, but we’ll update as more users get the new software.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 App Drawer Button Missing
Not only are you missing a physical home button like the first six Galaxy S phones, but if you updated from an older phone you’re probably missing the app drawer button too. Some owners are getting frustrated that they can’t find all of their installed apps. Here’s how to fix it.
This is a “feature” and not a problem. Samsung did this by choice, but thankfully we can quickly switch it back to the old style.
- Press and hold down on any blank space on your screen. It will zoom out to an edit and layout page, and give you setting or wallpaper options.
- Tap the gear-shaped settings button.
- Next hit the option in settings labeled “Apps Button” and select the “show apps button”.
This way you’ll have a button that launches a tray with all of your apps like before. Or, if you’re coming from an iPhone select “Home screen only” if you want all the apps on your home screen like iOS.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Slow Wired or Wireless Charging
Another problem you might face is slow wired or wireless charging. We’re still seeing a few complaints that fast charging isn’t working for some users. Fast charging lets the Galaxy S9 go from 0-50% in about 25 minutes, instead of taking hours like older phones. If you don’t use the right cable and the wall plug that came in the box, you won’t get these fast speeds.
One report said the cable that came in the box was the problem, and when he used a different cable fast charging worked just fine. We’ve reached out to Samsung and will report back if we hear more. Buy some extra USB Type-C cables, and use the wall wart that came in your box.
When you plug-in the phone you want to see “fast charging” as shown above. If you don’t, unplug it and plug it back in. Or, try a different cable.
Additionally, your phone might get a little hot. That’s completely normal. Worried Galaxy S9 owners can head to Settings > Battery > and turn off the “Fast Cable Charging” which allows the phone to recharge extremely fast. It will take over 2 hours to charge instead of 80-90 minutes, but it won’t get as hot.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 WiFi & GPS Problems
With every phone release or major update, we see reports about WiFi problems. We’re already seeing comments about poor performance, WiFi drops, connection issues and slow browsing speeds. This is almost never a problem with the phone itself, and usually something else.
If you used Samsung SmartSwitch to transfer everything from an old phone, the WiFi password likely transferred and connected automatically. That’s nice, but that might also be your problem.
Those experiencing Galaxy S9 WiFi problems have a few things they can try. First, we recommend you forget your WiFi network and re-enter the password on the phone. Do this by heading to Settings > Connections > WiFi. Push and hold your home internet connection and tap forget network on the pop-up. Then search for a WiFi connection, find yours, put in the password and it should work. Better yet, reset your network to default settings. We’ve found unplugging power to the router for 10+ seconds will give it a fresh start. Then try connecting your Galaxy S9.
I also go into WiFi > Advanced Settings > and disable the WiFi sleep option. That way WiFi stays on no matter what, even when the screen is off. Now all your apps and services continue to use WiFi, and you don’t need to keep the screen on while you update apps.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Bluetooth Problems
The Galaxy Android Pie update likely fixed your Bluetooth problems, as both Samsung and Google made a huge effort to stabilize that area. We saw even more in the Android 10 release. Additionally, the problem is likely a compatibility issue with your accessories or car stereo. With so many accessories you’re bound to have an issue here and there.
If you can’t see devices or do see them and they won’t connect, you’re not alone. Sometimes the connection is poor and audio cuts out too. Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 on the Galaxy S9 most people shouldn’t face any big issues. If you’re experiencing problems try reconnecting to your Bluetooth devices or drop a comment at the official Samsung product support page. If anything surfaces we expect a quick update from Samsung.
Users can also head to Settings > Apps > and find “Bluetooth” and clear the cache. This will erase all pairings, which fixed problems on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Otherwise, try our biggest tip for ANY problem, and reboot your phone. Yup, just a single reboot usually fixes just about everything.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Screen Resolution
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ both have big 2960 x 1440 Quad-HD screens. However, to save battery life and improve performance they’re only displaying at 1080p. If you want the full Quad-HD nearly 4k resolution you paid for, you can turn it on in the settings menu.
You probably can’t tell the difference between 1080p and Quad HD, but will enjoy the longer battery life. However, here’s how to change it.
Navigate to Settings > Display > Screen resolution and slide it to the far right for the full WQHD+ and hit apply. This might help some of the scaling issues on certain apps too if they don’t use the full screen.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Wet Speaker Problems
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are IP68 dust and water-resistant. Meaning they can handle depths of 5ft for around 30 minutes and will come out working just fine. Even the dual speaker configuration can handle all that water.
However, if the speaker or grill gets wet your sound might end up muffled. This isn’t an actual problem, and probably nothing permanent either.
Samsung uses a coating on the inside of the device and what they call “surface tension” to keep water out of both speakers. Not to mention there’s a grill over the front top speaker. If your music or speaker doesn’t sound right you just need to let it dry. Or, tap it gently against your hand to push any water out of the speaker. Most likely there’s nothing wrong with your phone, just give it time.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Camera Problems
So far we haven’t seen any major Galaxy S9 camera complaints, but there is a problem with the Super Slow-motion feature. Users are reporting poor lighting and a super dark super slow-motion video experience. I have it on mine, and the video below is one of many showing something similar.
Basically, when you switch to the 960 fps super slow-motion everything gets extremely dark, almost too dark. If you’re not on the latest software you’ll experience this. That’s because Samsung addressed this complaint in July of 2018, and made further camera improvements with updates in December and with the January 2019 update. Then, the Android 10 update fixed a few things and even added new camera controls and experiences.
We’ve seen several instances where super slow-motion isn’t dark at all, so this is clearly a problem on some devices, but not all. In the meantime, drop us a comment below if you are dealing with any Galaxy S9 camera problems. And finally, try heading to Settings > Advanced Features and turn off Smart Stay. This feature causes camera problems on occasion.
How to Fix Galaxy S9 Samsung Pay Problems
While there are a few different Samsung Pay problems we see on occasion, most of those are related to your bank, credit card, or settings on the phone. Overall, Samsung Pay works great on millions of phones.
However, lately, we’re seeing severe battery drain from the Samsung Pay Framework app on the Galaxy S8, S9, or even the Note 9.
If you’re getting terrible Galaxy S9 battery life suddenly, go to Settings > Device Maintenance > and see what’s using the most. If Samsung Pay is within the top few, something isn’t right. We’re waiting for Samsung to fix this problem, but for now, go to Settings > Apps > Samsung Pay Framework > Battery and toggle battery optimizations to “Not optimized” which fixes this Samsung Pay problem.
Reboot the Galaxy S9 to Fix Most Problems
Before we share our last tip, try a simple reboot. Almost every problem we hear from friends, family, or see online can quickly be fixed by rebooting your Galaxy S9. Not receiving text messages, reboot your phone. The sound isn’t working, reboot the phone.
Simply press and hold the power button on the right side of your Galaxy S9, then tap restart. Within about 1 minute you’ll be up and running with almost every problem gone.
Also, go to Settings > Device Maintenance > and tap the 3-dots in the top corner and select Auto Restart. Now, choose the time and day of the week, like Wednesday at 4 AM. Now, the phone will reboot once a week at night so performance stays at its best, and problems are a thing of the past.
How to Factory Reset the Galaxy S9
Most owners won’t experience any major problems with the Galaxy S9 or S9+. If you tried everything we mentioned earlier and checked with your carrier for help, we do have one last step for you. The last resort to fix big problems is doing a factory data reset. This will erase all user data, apps, messages, and content from the phone. Only do this if something is seriously wrong and not working right.
Keep in mind that you might want to backup any data before you proceed. Go to Settings > General Management > and hit Reset to get started.
The entire process will take a few minutes, restore the original software as it was out of the box and delete everything. Galaxy S9 owners can use Samsung SmartSwitch or Google restore to get all their apps back. Again, this is the last resort if you have major problems. If this doesn’t fix it, consider reaching out to Samsung or your carrier for a replacement phone.
Or, you could just get the Galaxy S10 or even the new Galaxy Note 10+.
What’s Next?
In closing, here’s what you need to know about what’s coming next. Samsung updated the Galaxy S9 to Android 10 in early 2010 in select regions around the globe, and it’s still slowly rolling out. As more people get this final version of Android 10 and use it, they’ll be able to gather information about any big issues that fell through the cracks and testing phase.
If you experience issues with One UI 2.0 and Android 10, just sit tight. Aside from these general issues, Samsung is still delivering the software. Then, sometime in February or March, we can expect the first “maintenance update” to Android 10 for the Galaxy S9 that fixes initial problems. If you’re still on the Android 10 beta, expect the official update soon. What’s actually next is Android 11, but we don’t need to start talking about that until we get closer to 2021. For now, sit tight for the first bug-fixing update to Android 10 on your Galaxy S9.
For now, drop us a comment below with any other issues you’re experiencing and we’ll do our best to help. In the meantime, consider buying some of these official Galaxy S9 accessories made by Samsung.
Ian
05/11/2018 at 1:50 pm
Comment RE: camera issues – The 2x optical zoom, one of the great selling points of the S9+, doesn’t work in the camera’s Pro Mode! Unfortunately, RAW images can only be saved in Pro Mode. This means if you were looking forward to using Lightroom to edit some RAW images you took, forget it, since a sensor dump will only be at 1X zoom. You can try pushing your camera in people’s faces, but aside from irritating them, the lens’s short focal length will cause the shot to appear distorted. For landscapes it’s impossible. Really hoping Samsung fixes this, and I can’t believe that none of the literally thousands of S9+ camera reviews mention it. What a disappointment!
Carroll Wood
08/22/2018 at 4:38 am
I purchased a Samsung Galaxy S9+ two weeks ago. I’m experiencing all of the same things others have concerning problems using speaker phone. I went back to the AT&T store and told them that people on the other end of my conversations either think we’ve been disconnected ,or I’m am so muffled and can’t understand a word I’m saying. I can hear them fine. After a very rough time with the AT&T sales, they reluctanty gave me a new one, only to find out the same problem exists. Speaker is an option on the phone …. I should be able to use it!! Extremely disappointing to say the least,not only with the speaker problem but also how I was treated. I’m sure they know the problem exists, yet pretended to say they didn’t know what I was talking about. When you spend $900 on a phone, i should be able to use the functions, …. it should be making my dinner!!!!
Jessie
08/27/2018 at 2:23 pm
I have a problem with the zoom feature. The problem is that all my photos lose definition when using zoom. I work on a whale watch boat, so I bought this phone thinking I would get great pictures of whales and dolphins. This is the worst camera I’ve ever had in a phone. Verizon and Samsung told me that it was working as designed, as Samsung did not put any effort into the zoom function.
Leslie
03/06/2019 at 9:00 pm
I have EXACTLY the same problem! Any photo I take with the zoom looks like a painting rather than a photograph. I hate the camera on the s9. The camera on my s5 was so much better!
GalaxyMan
12/01/2018 at 6:55 am
“How to Fix Galaxy S9 App Drawer Button Missing”
Fix: Just swipe up to open the drawer… MUCH better than having the stupid button.
Screen resolution:
“you want the full Quad-HD nearly 4k resolution you paid for” QHD is NOT nearly 4K Full HD = 2K (or 1,9K to be exact) akd QHD is 2,5K and is only a 25% increase.
4K is alot more…
JimC
02/05/2019 at 5:31 pm
Just allowed the latest update this morning 2/5/19. Galaxy s9. Contact list still there, but the names are invisible. Cannot see who I would like to call.
Michael
02/06/2019 at 9:07 am
Pie update today
Always on screen now has the cell network provider scrolling in top left corner.
Listening to audio stream via bluetooth speaker, starts to break up when device switches to always on screen.
Fix?
Stephanie R Rogers
02/06/2019 at 12:11 pm
I cannot send or receive MMS any more. Xfinity says it’s Samsung. Samsung says it’s Android. Android says it’s Xfinity or Samsung. Argh! I tried some fixes that I found on line but they did not work. Any ideas? Is there a way to uninstall the Android Pie update? I want my Oreo back!! Bluetooth isn’t working either anymore. ugh.
Nikki Durr
02/27/2019 at 5:34 am
After the update I can’t send emails. I can’t find anything on a fix for this. Does anyone have any suggestions? I uninstalled the account, reinstalled it, and that didn’t fix the issue.
L
02/06/2019 at 2:40 pm
—I cannot send or receive MMS any more. Xfinity says it’s Samsung. Samsung says it’s Android. Android says it’s Xfinity or Samsung… I have 2 S9’s one went through fine , the other has the above issue…. no MMS– with no answer as to how to fix, just everyone blaming each other.
Michael Parkin
02/06/2019 at 3:31 pm
Just updated to Orio on my S9+. Only issue I have so far is when I answer a phone call the ring tone continues for about 5 seconds into the call. The quality of the ring tone whilst doing this is poor.
Israel Blancas
02/06/2019 at 9:29 pm
So far the only issue I’m having is when I watch a video, it goes from landscape full rotated screen back to small if you were on portrait. Also my keyboard keeps on disappearing when I try to to type.
Marla
02/07/2019 at 11:04 am
Updated my Galaxy S9 yesterday and now my calendar is all messed up. The calendar looks like a grid chart but has no numbers on it. My scheduled appointments show up but doesn’t show the date. I wish I had never updated.
Morgan
02/08/2019 at 7:04 am
I received the most recent update on 2/6 and now my Always on display is not working. It only comes on if I touch the screen, then goes black after 30 seconds. I know this is minor, but I have come to rely on this for quick time zone info as I book meetings. Anyone else experience this? I have tried updating the settings, rebooting (restart and reboot) and my settings are all showing properly. But no luck on functionality.
Emma
02/08/2019 at 4:20 pm
The only problem I’ve got do far is with smart view. I’m away for work atm so decided to buy a mini projector 4 days ago so I can still watch Netflix, game etc. First 2 nights it all worked fine, then I updated to pie. Now everything I send through smart view has a 1 or 2 second screen delay behind the audio and has kinda taken away the major points for buying the projector in the first place. Assuming it’ll be fixed at some point but still annoying as
Vernon
02/10/2019 at 11:00 am
I’m finding that every 3 1/2 minutes my phone screen darkens and a lock appears in the middle. I have to touch the lock and drag it to get my screen back. I’ve changed settings on both the timeout and the lockscreen, but neither effect this problem. I have games that run and this interferes with it. I’ve even gone to the developer settings and used the while charging never sleep mode, but that doesn’t work either. This is extremely annoying.
Dara Thomas
02/11/2019 at 3:26 am
My husband & I both did the latest update to our Samsung S9+ phones and the only issues we are having is that one minute it shows the correct time and then the next time you look at the phone the time will show 4 hours back. So the actual time may be 2:00pm and if you look at the phone 10 minutes later it will say it’s 10:10am. They flip flop from the current time to 4 hours back throughout the day and when ever it’s showing the 4 hours back it messes with the messages. It will sometimes delete one that was sent and then resend it. I had one that actually came up and said that I had sent it the next day but my husband had actually just received it from me. This is very frustrating. Also not sure how this is going to affect the alarms.
Anuradha
02/14/2019 at 10:01 am
I am using Samsumg galaxy S9+ for past 10 months and it was working perfectly. Now after upgrading to new version . My call logs are messed up. Only last one or 2 calls are only getting displayed. Please do help in resolving the same
Lee Ann
02/16/2019 at 10:51 pm
I’ve been a diehard Android fan for a long time, but they’re close to losing me over this disastrous update. I took pictures of a new baby in the family only to discover they didn’t save–out of town family I’ll be a year before seeing again. Then a week later I get a notification that won’t go away about being out of room for data, which can’t be possible. I attempt to transfer my files to my pc, only to discover that since the new update, video files don’t transfer. What?! Someone please help! Any workarounds to get video files transfered from S9 to pc??? Anyone???
Hildur
02/20/2019 at 2:33 am
I bought S9+ three days ago (with Oreo OS), *just* because of the camera, and happily recorded videos in pro mode the same day. Then Pie rolled out Monday night and ruined the camera… I don’t have toe recording option in pro mode any more!
Hildur
02/20/2019 at 2:35 am
…*the* recording option. I have no interest in recording toes.
JANET DIBLER
02/20/2019 at 10:24 am
I’m really disappointed with this latest update. I have the Samsung Galaxy s9 and the most frustrating issue I have is that I cannot receive any group texts or individual texts. I get messages that say network error occurred.I text ALOT and I need this fixed! Help!
Charles E Brewer
02/21/2019 at 7:44 am
After the most recent update (2:21:2019) to my Galaxy S9, the Always On function is not working.
Dekson
02/21/2019 at 8:07 am
I buy s9 on monday now its Thursday,and i see this is worst phone i never had.
Battery cant finish day with minimal using and minimal setting ? ARE YOU SERIOUS SAMSUNG ????
Anna
02/22/2019 at 8:48 am
My S9 was perfect prior to the latest Pie update… wish I never updated. Cannot send MMS, all my texts go through in pieces and out of order… called T-Mobile, they stated it’s a Samsung issue, called Samsung, they walked me through a factory reset… still not working correctly… same text issue! and my camera is completely different, cannot edit screenshots or pics at all… this really sucks! After factory reset – lost several apps and data… not happy at all, I use my texts for business, and I cannot send business texts that are going to break up into numerous texts – out of order!
Lynn N.
02/24/2019 at 7:29 am
I bought the S9 on Feb 18th. 3 days later had to take back this $800 phone to Verizon because 1) would not log out of my 2 banking apps. Got a ‘connection error’ and 2) Verizon couldn’t “see” the phone on their system. No one knew what was wrong. They gave me another one and recommended I wait a few days to do the System Update. Everything okay until today when it started doing the same thing. Gotta say my last 3 phones were LG and those ‘low-cost’ phones were more user friendly with no problems. I don’t like this Samsung phone at all! I don’t care what special features it has…if it doesn’t work, what’s the point in wasting all this money? Wish I had my LG phone back.
Paul Muller
02/24/2019 at 1:10 pm
I’ve seen several people with my same problem, but no solution.
Upgraded s9+ and can’t see names in contacts. Same thing in messaging.
Stephanie Smith
02/25/2019 at 1:49 am
Hi. I recently upgraded and have found that apps which logged me in with fingerprints are no longer working. I can log in with password but when I try to reinstate fingerprint authentication I am getting stuck in a loop of verification. This affects first direct app, YOLT, BlackBerry work and others. I have tried deleting fingerprints and redoing but still not working … help!
Sheldon Cooper
02/25/2019 at 9:42 am
“What they call ‘Surface Tension’…” Umm…Samsung didn’t invent that term; physics did. Like, back when the liquid state of matter became a thing. I don’t mean the scientific community; I mean the properties of physics that don’t need humans in order to exist.
Eventually, the English language called it “Surface Tension”, and other languages called it something else, but the physical properties existed “slightly” longer ago than before Samsung came along.
Mark
02/25/2019 at 12:44 pm
Updated on 2/21
Calendar has no dates on it and Google music only plays about 10 seconds of the song then quits
Chas
02/27/2019 at 6:21 am
Updated my S9 to Pie a few days ago and have had nothing but problems. Phone is sluggish and sometimes completely non-responsive. I have to constantly close all open apps just to keep it somewhat functional. Camera sometimes just plain doesn’t work at all, reminds me of the speed of old slow dial up connections on the screen and none of the buttons work, not even the reboot trick mentioned above. Eventually it will come back to the phone lock screen and I can reboot it. The time moved from the right to the left of the very top of the screen (WHY?). The icons are dumb looking and childish to me. Navigation of the open apps is completely different and sluggish. Overall I’m pretty unhappy with this update. My phone is no longer quick and responsive and it’s a toss up if it will work at all to take a quick picture. Disappointed.
JOHN PRESLEY
02/28/2019 at 2:43 am
HI,
SINCE THE S9 SAMSUNG UPDATE A FEW DAY AGO MY ‘PHONE HAS CHANGED LOTS OF THINGS BADLY.
FINISHING A CALL, I NOW HAVE TO WAIT A FEW SECONDS BEFORE THE BACK SIGN APPEARS SO THAT I CAN COME OUT OF THE CALL MODE.
THE BUTTONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SCREEN LIKE: CALL, INTERNET EMAIL AND GMAIL ALL NOW LOOK LIK BUTTONS ON A CHEAP CHILDS PHONE.
ALSO THE WORDS UNDERNEATH THESE BUTTONS, LIKE PHONE, EMAIL, GMAIL, AND INTERNET ARE MISSING.
I WISH THAT I COULD GO BACK TO THE PREVIOUS SOFTWARE VERSION, THIS ONE HAS RUINED MY ‘PHONE.
IS SAMSUNG GOING TO PUT THINGS RIGHT?
GOD KNOWS WHAT OTHER THINGS THAT I’,M GOING TO FIND THAT ARE WRONG.
SAMSUNG PLEASE HELP.
JOHN.
SOMERSET.
Dave
03/01/2019 at 5:10 pm
Since Pie/OneUI 2nd update this week I am unable to add a 2nd line on the phone. I’m sure the software folks thought “who would ever want to talk with more than one person at a time”? I now have to go through Skype on my computer to conference lines together.
Google Play Music crashes 100% of the time, I pay for the family plan so my kids are telling me not to cancel it.
Nest Cam no longer scrolls video so I am looking at switching camera systems and dumping Nest.
Two weeks ago, before the two updates the phone was amazing, never had an issue. Now I am even considering switching to Apple (I’m not an Apple fan and have never owned one so it’s that bad).
Tracy
03/03/2019 at 1:20 am
After doing thr S9 upgrade a few days ago I now have problems. I didn’t like the way they changed the icons to look like a child’s toy phone but found a solution where you can get icon packs to change to change them
However I need HELP with my gallery pictures. I cannot find a way to edit or crop them. It used to be at the bottom far left. Everything is changed around there and I really don’t like it at all. I’m thinking of selling it now.
Debi
03/03/2019 at 2:59 am
Since updating my once perfect samsung s9 to pie it now reboots everynight.
Elena
03/06/2019 at 7:16 am
My S9 has been such a pain since the update. I have to restart it constantly to get apps with audio to work. Bluetooth barely works. Screen freezes regularly. My WiFi and mobile connectivity is what bothers me the most – it’s ridiculously sluggish and I had zero problems before. Wish I could go back.
Kevin
03/06/2019 at 7:29 am
I am having a lot of difficulty installing apps from galaxy store, or even from trusted apk files. The installation always stops or just keeps running, never fully installing the app.
Len
03/10/2019 at 12:45 am
I’m sitting here at 2 am with my second brand new s9 in an unstoppable update loop. Its maddening and unstoppable. they replaced the phone within 8 hours of startup and now within 24 hours of having a new s9 i’m on #2 with same problem. It can’t be stopped and I’m stuck wondering if it will over heat while I sleep and burn down my house.
DO NOT BUY THIS PHONE!!!!!!!
Lori Lamont
03/10/2019 at 5:12 am
I recently have had 2 updates. Im dealing with strange issues:
Most annoying: keyboard is stuck on Español (us) I followed the instructions to change, but my new update doesnt offer what info online is telling me to do. My settings hace most about 30% of the options it used to have.
Calendar is the same thing. It is missing MANY options I used like setting myself to busy or available.
Also, my split screen is gone. Any help would be much appreciated.
Sarah Monigold
03/13/2019 at 2:15 pm
Just had 2 updates and the most annoying issue:
When I’m texting someone and I hit the side button that would normally just put the phone to sleep, it automatically calls the person I was texting. I have now made dozens of accidental calls since the updates. Is there any way to turn this feature off?
Jesse Elliott
03/17/2019 at 7:30 pm
Me too I really want to change this
Brad Gaskill
03/13/2019 at 7:56 pm
After the update on my S9 today, I can’t see the names in my Contacts and the lines and numbers on my Calendar are a very light yellow, making it almost impossible to see. Same thing with my Messages, all I see are the icons of the people I’ve communicated with.
Lil
03/14/2019 at 11:42 am
Since the last update, certain devices won’t connect to my phone’s hotspot. I know it is an issue with the phone since my family has the same model, and only after the update did each of us lose connection with certain household devices. (We don’t have WiFi at home, and do have unlimited data on our phone plan)
Andrea
03/17/2019 at 4:17 pm
I’m having issues with MMS before I could send and receive them with my data off. Now in order to send and receive my data has to be on is there any way to fix this
Linda
03/26/2019 at 7:26 pm
While in Hawaii last week (after a phone update apparently) I noticed photos were not saving. I could hear the click, and see the picture in the bottom left corner, but it would flash and disappear right before my eyes, not to be found in a cloud, gallery, or deleted photos. It was concerning but didn’t bother me too much until I was in a plane over a volcano and snapped 5 pics, none of which saved. I wanted to cry. Sometimes the camera button won’t press and is just frozen. A few days later, my phone wouldn’t give me the keypad. I had to boot my phone to make a call. I also noticed in spotify, my phone wasn’t saving songs to a playlist. Before I give up and get an iphone, I will try some of the self fixes.
Jim
03/26/2019 at 8:07 pm
After the Pie update my xbox 360 won’t connect to my hotspot. Never had a problem with it prior to this latest update.y laptop still connects to the hotspot. And trust me when I say I’ve tried EVERYTHING to fix it. I’m thinking I’m just stuck waiting on a future update(s) to hopefully eventually fix the issue. HELP!
Rob
03/31/2019 at 10:22 pm
After pie update, my phone is a piece of crap. Samsung should have to buy it back. What gives them the right to do a complete operating system change without my approval. It’s been 3 weeks and I still can’t get things working right. Samsung rep at Best buy tried to fix it but couldn’t. Had to change my theme because now they say it’s not compatible. Weather widget keeps disappearing off of my home screen, what’s supposed to be the current temperature shows the same temp all day, or until I open the app. Clock widget disappears also. My email notifications don’t show up, texts don’t show up consistently. Phone is eating up all of my data allowance (20gb),seems to be constantly using data in the background. Hate the new home screen. Still mad about the volume limiter lowering the volume every time it connects to bluetooth devices. I was happy with my phone since I bought it and now I hate it. They dumped a defective operating system on me and I don’t like being a guinea pig.
Joe Sullivan
04/04/2019 at 6:56 am
How do you handle the issue with charging when the warning pops up about moisture in the charge cable n phone, won’t charge, rebooted, still doesn’t work. This phone really is a pain. I don’t like it,too many issues.
Alexandra
06/15/2019 at 9:58 am
What I do is (while off) I plug in the charger. With the charger still plugged in (even if it says it can’t charge due to moisture) I turn the phone on. Usually this makes the phone stay charging.
Or you can purchase a wireless charger, one that you just place you’re phone on top of and it charges.
K D
04/30/2019 at 6:43 am
Since updating to Pie, my keyboard is all kinds of messed up. Typing is a joke and sometimes it’ll just freak out and start doing commands when my fingers aren’t even near the screen until I turn the screen off then on again (not cool at all when on social media). Pulling down notifications is also a hassle. Instead of pulling them down when swiping down from the top of the screen, the action changes the city in my weather/time widget. This is made all the more annoying by the fact that the notifications can no longer be accessed from the lock screen. Not sure if my touchscreen was affected as the above info infers and that’s what is wrong, I will be going to At&t later today to find out. I hate the new childish icons. At least a third of the settings for the phone are gone now. My volume for media is not nearly as loud as it used to be. I have had Samsung Galaxys from the beginning and am seriously thinking of switching to iPhone.
Rae Fish
05/13/2019 at 8:05 pm
Also having issues with MMS. I cleared the cache and that helped for a few days. That no longer helps and doing it again does nothing. I’ve done a factory reset which didn’t help at all. I’ve turned the mobile data off and on. I’ve rebooted the phone itself (of course – this was first step) and that did nothing. This issue is definitely making things quite difficult for me!
Jen
05/29/2019 at 5:43 pm
My phone app keeps freezing up, after the latest update. After every call, it wont do anything, then after a minute it will tell me the phone app is not working and I have to force close it or wait. If i black out the screen then log back on, it is fixed, but what a pain in the ass!!
Carrie
06/06/2019 at 5:38 pm
Muy phone keeps freezing up. Or if I’m looking up something it will start clicking different links. I have to struggle to make it stop. I’ve called repair shops, they say i need a new screen $250-$300. This is stupid
Tammy Lyn Fate
06/10/2019 at 1:42 am
Ever since the pie update, I cannot add a call, or merge 2 calls together, without the phone dropping the original caller. I used this feature a lot and now it doesnt work.
Alexandra
06/15/2019 at 10:00 am
I’m always having this problem where my notification bar keeps going down randomly. It has a mind of it’s own. No I don’t have a cracked screen, no it is not the case because I had it off for a while, yes I made sure to clean the area. The bar still comes down and it is very annoying because I end up pressing something and get directed to another app.
Nichola Banks
09/16/2019 at 4:24 pm
Since new update my s9 keeps flashing ims service not responding,cant text,cant ring people sometimes,ph freezing,not happy!! Nothing is working right,switching to iPhone if this is not fixed!!
Neil Graham
09/19/2019 at 11:49 am
Since update the 3 buttons at the bottom of the screen have been replaced by lines and don’t respond.
Curtis
10/02/2019 at 10:47 am
My s9+ is currently not letting me toggle the wifi at all. I toggle the switch in the quick access bar, or in actual settings, and the result is the same. The switch moves into the On position, but hangs with a grey colour. It can hang for up to 30 seconds, but then just remains off. Sometimes it hangs on, but no wifi signals are ever found. Then it turns off again. I’ve reset the network settings, cleared the cache, both on the boot menu, and on wifi settings. I’m so upset about this! Can anyone suggest anything else I can do?