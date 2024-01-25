Apple
Fortnite Returning to iPhone & iPad in Europe
Epic Games today announced its popular game Fortnite will make its triumphant return to iOS in Europe later this year.
While it hasn’t confirmed an exact release date, the company says it plans to bring the Epic Games Store to the iPhone and the iPad under Apple’s alternative app store policy in the EU.
This means iPhone and iPad users in Europe will be able to install the game on their devices. For several years, iOS users have had to resort to cloud gaming in order to play Fortnite on their mobile devices because the game is banned on the App Store.
Epic says Fortnite players should “stay tuned for details as we figure out the regulatory timeline.”
Remember Fortnite on iOS?
How bout we bring that back.
Later this year Fortnite will return in Europe on iOS through the @EpicGames Store.
(shoutout DMA – an important new law in the EU making this possible). @Apple, the world is watching. pic.twitter.com/VdHWTe8i1c
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2024
The announcement comes on the same day when Apple announced major changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store which comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
The changes include new options for distributing iOS apps from alternative app marketplaces, thus the return of the Epic Games Store for iOS.
Apple is planning to implement these changes with its upcoming iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates for iPhone and iPad.
The software updates are expected to arrive in March as Apple has until March 6th to comply with the Digital Markets Act.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.