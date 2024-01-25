Apple
When Will iOS 17.4 Be Released?
Now that Apple’s pushed iOS 17.4 into beta testing, iPhone users want to know when the company will release the software. We can’t give you an exact date, but we can help you set proper expectations in this guide.
iOS 17.4 is the fourth milestone upgrade for iOS 17. As such, it’s expected to deliver more than just bug fixes and security patches. It should have new features on board as well.
Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 17.4 release date and it’s unclear if we’ll get an announcement ahead of time.
Fortunately, Apple likes to stick to fairly predictable release patterns when it comes to milestone iOS upgrades. There’s also a deadline Apple needs to hit in March. This means we can provide you with a look at iOS 17.4’s potential release date and window.
The iOS 17.4 release date will land in March and here’s why.
Apple’s currently testing the first version of the iOS 17.4 beta. We expect several iterations before the final release which means the software won’t officially touch down for a few weeks.
We can draw upon history. In 2023, Apple pushed iOS 16.4 to iPhone users on March 27th. The company’s iOS 15.4 update landed on March 14th back in 2022.
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman believes Apple is planning to release iOS 17.4 in March. Apple’s plans could change, but Gurman is typically very accurate with his information.
Apple also has until March 6th to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act and these changes will be included in the iOS 17.4 update.
So unless Apple surprises everyone, iOS 17.4 will arrive in early March. It’s just a matter of when.
March 6th lands on a Wednesday so don’t be surprised if iOS 17.4 is released for iPhone on Monday, March 4th or Tuesday, March 5th.
Once iOS 17.4 drops, look for the company to quickly push iOS 17.5 into beta testing.
Install iOS 17.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.3 update right away.
The iOS 17.3 update brings 15 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
The software also adds Stolen Device Protection to iPhone. It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more.
This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
As for older updates, iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.3 update as well.
