Here’s How Long the macOS Sonoma Update Takes

Apple’s new macOS Sonoma update could take a long time to download and install on your Mac. The amount of time depends on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running.

The company’s released its macOS Sonoma operating system and it’s available to download right now if you own a model that’s compatible with the software. You can find a list of compatible Mac models right here.

If you’ve downloaded a new macOS operating system before you know how long the upgrade can take. It can be particularly painful on launch day.

If you’re moving you Mac from macOS Ventura 13.6 to macOS Sonoma, you’ll get the least amount of changes and the smallest download size.

If you’re moving from older macOS software, you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you missed and a lengthier installation process.

We can’t tell you exactly how long the macOS Sonoma installation process will take on your computer because it will vary. That being said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside should you choose to install the firmware on your Mac today.

If your macOS Sonoma download is going a little slower than it should be, we’ll help you attempt to speed it up so you can get back to using your computer.

Task Time Backup to Time Machine (Optional) 5 Minutes to 3 Hours macOS Sonoma Download 8 Minutes to 40 Minutes macOS Sonoma Installation 10 Minutes to 20 Minutes Total macOS Sonoma Update Time 18 Minutes to an Hour+

How to Download macOS Sonoma

There are a couple of ways to download macOS Sonoma.

You can find mac Sonoma on Apple’s App Store. Open up the App Store on your Mac and type in “macOS Sonoma” in the search bar to find it. From there, click on the “Get” button and the download process will begin.

You can also find the software in your Mac’s Settings app. Open up your Settings app and look for the “Software Update” icon. It’s the gear icon that looks like the Settings app icon. Once you see a popup, click “Upgrade Now” and the process will start.

Prepare for the macOS Sonoma Update

Before you start the upgrade process, be sure to prepare your Mac for the download. A bit of work ahead of time can help prevent serious issues.

If this is your first Mac or if you’re unsure about where to start, take a look at our pre-installation guide. It will take you through the most important steps to take before you install the software.

You might be able to get through all of these steps in 30 minutes or less, but it all depends on your skill level and the current state of your Mac. If you haven’t backed up your data in a long time, the process could take a lot longer.

You don’t need to follow every single step in our guide, but you will, at the very least, want to make sure all of your important files are backed up.

macOS Sonoma Download

Once you’re ready, you’ll want to initiate download process. Again, the exact size of your macOS Sonoma download will depend on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s running.

If you’re currently running the latest version of macOS Ventura and you’re connected to a fast Wi-Fi network, the download could finish up in less than 10 minutes.

If your connection is slower, you’re downloading at peak hours, or if you’re jumping up from really old macOS software, you might encounter a much longer download process.

You can approximate the time it takes to download macOS Sonoma using our chart above or with tools like this.

How to Make the macOS Sonoma Download Go Faster

You may see long download times during peak hours, but there are some things you can try if your macOS Sonoma download is taking too long or if it gets stuck.

If for some reason your download gets stuck midway through the process, you’ll want to abandon the download and try again.

If the download speed is abnormally slow, try plugging your ethernet cable directly into your Mac. (Note: You may need an adapter to do this.)

If those steps don’t work, try restarting your router. Unplug your router, wait a minute or two, and plug it back in and see if the download speeds up.

If you’re tired of dealing with slow download speeds, you might want to upgrade your router. If you’re interested, take a look at the TP-Link AX3000 or Netgear AX1800.

macOS Sonoma Installation

Once your Mac is done pulling macOS Sonoma from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This may take longer than the download process.

If you’re moving up from the latest version of macOS Ventura, your installation could take in and around 10 minutes to complete. If you’re moving up older software, it could take a lot longer.

Your Mac might reboot itself a couple of times during the installation process, but this is normal. Your device should boot up normally once the installation process completes.

Post-Installation

After the macOS Sonoma update process finishes, you might need to spend time logging into iCloud, Apple Pay, and some of your Mac’s applications.

You also might want to spend time checking your important data (photos, music, etc) to make sure it carried over properly during the installation process.

After you do that, make sure you test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. If you notice an issue with one or more of your applications, try downloading the latest version from the App Store.

You’ll also want to poke around your Mac for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for common macOS problems.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Sonoma & 11 Reasons You Should