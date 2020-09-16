How to Clean Install iOS 14 and Give Your iPhone New Life

This is how to clean install iOS 14 on your iPhone and why you may want to go the extra step, especially if you are on an older iPhone.

If you are using an older iPhone that you’ve updated each year, you may want to give it a clean install and skip restoring from a backup. This can help with speed issues and other problems, and it may give you a new phone feel without upgrading to the iPhone 12.

After a few years, your iPhone may start to feel sluggish, but a clean install can give you a fresh start and extend the life of an old iPhone. If you plan to buy the iPhone 12 in October, this isn’t worth your time, but if you are keeping your old iPhone for another year or two, this is exactly what you’re looking for.

This takes longer than upgrading to iOS 14, but it can help you avoid some problems that come with an update.

How to Do a Clean iOS 14 Install

The best way to do a clean install of iOS 14 is with your Mac or PC, which will erase it, install iOS 14 and then you can set it up as a new device. You can choose to restore a backup to your iPhone after you do a clean install, but the biggest benefit is starting from scratch.

Before you start on a clean iOS 14 install, you need to make sure you have a good backup just in case you need to use it. You’ll also want to make sure that your photos are backed up to iCloud Photo Library, Google Photos, or Amazon Photo Storage. Your contacts are likely already backed up to whatever email account you use or to iCloud but double-check that. We highly recommend making sure you have a good backup, even if you plan to do a completely clean install.

Turn Off Find My iPhone. Go to Settings -> Your Name -> iCloud -> Find My iPhone -> Off. Open Finder Plug your iPhone or iPad in. Trust the computer when prompted. Click on your iPhone in Finder Choose Restore iPhone… Click Restore when it Pops up.

This process downloads iOS 14 to the computer, erases the device, and then installs iOS 14 from scratch. The best thing to do when your phone reboots is to set up as a new device. This will require you to manually sign in to your accounts and download apps. If you prefer, this is when you can choose to restore a backup, but keep in mind this won’t be the same as doing a full-on clean install.

It is possible to do this same thing on your phone without a computer. To do this, you will need to erase your iPhone and then once you set it up, you can install iOS 14. This takes a little while longer, but it works nicely.

Go to Settings. Tap on General. Tap on Reset. Tap on Erase All Content and Settings. When asked, enter your passcode or Apple ID.

Remember, this erases your iPhone completely, and then you need to restore or set up as a new device. Make sure your photos are backed up.

