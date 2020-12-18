How to Get a Cyberpunk 2077 Refund

If you’re sick and tired of dealing with Cyberpunk 2077 problems on Xbox or PlayStation, you can request a refund from Microsoft or Sony right now.

Earlier this month CD Projekt Red released its new open-world game, Cyberpunk 2077, on a number of platforms including PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The release came after numerous delays. It’s now abundantly clear why the game was pushed back as many times as it was.

From the outset, players across all platforms have run into a myriad of bugs and performance issues with owners of older-generation consoles, namely the PS4 and Xbox One, bearing the brunt. The problems are so bad that Sony’s temporarily removed the game from the PlayStation Store.

The developer has released patches addressing some of the game’s issues, but it’s clear that the game will need a ton of work in the days, weeks, months, and perhaps years ahead. And while CD Projekt Red has promised robust updates in the weeks ahead, a lot of people may not want to wait around.

If you fall into that camp, you can request a refund and get the money you spent on the game back. Microsoft says it has “granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one” and you can expect the same from Sony.

Requesting a Cyberpunk 2077 refund is extremely and this guide will show you how to quickly get your refund via Microsoft or Sony.

How to Get an Xbox Cyberpunk 2077 Refund

If you bought a digital copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for your Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series X, and you want a refund, here’s what you need to do.

First, head to Microsoft’s support site. Once you’re there you’ll need to sign into the account you used to purchase Cyberpunk 2077.

From there, select your order or orders, and then select Request refund. From there, Microsoft should be in touch about your request.

Again, Microsoft says it has approved most requests.

How to Get a PlayStation Cyberpunk 2077 Refund

If you bought a digital copy for your PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4 Slim, or PlayStation 5, here’s how to request a refund.

Sony’s got a special site setup for PlayStation Cyberpunk 2077 refunds and you’ll want to head to it to initiate the process. Note that you’ll need to sign into your PlayStation account to move forward.

From there, you’ll need to click the button to submit your refund request. Sony says that once it has confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, it will begin processing your refund.

How to Get a Cyberpunk 2077 Refund on a Physical Copy

If you bought a physical copy of the game and want to request a refund, CD Projekt Red says For boxed versions you should first try and get a refund at the store where you bought the game.

If you bought a copy through Best Buy, you’ll want to head on over to its website and follow the instructions. The retailer is offering refunds for the following SKU’s:

6255151 – Cyberpunk 2077 PS4

6255136 – Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One

6352276 – Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition PS4

6352440 – Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Xbox One

6414180 – Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One Digital

If this doesn’t work, you’ll want to get into direct contact with the developer via email. CD Projekt Red says you can contact the company for a week up until December 21st, 2020.

As for the game’s future, CD Projekt Red says it will release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. Patch #1 will be followed by Patch #2 in February.

The developer says these patches should fix the most prominent problems plaguing gamers on last-gen consoles. And while they won’t make the game on last-gen “look like it’s running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console”, it will supposedly be closer than it is now.

Stay tuned.

