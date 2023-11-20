When Will Apple Release iOS 17.1.2 for iPhone?

Apple’s reportedly prepping a new iOS 17.1.2 update for iPhone and the software should touch down in the near future.

According to a report from MacRumors, Apple’s testing iOS 17.1.2 behind the scenes. The software has shown up in web analytics, a sign the software is being readied for a global release.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the update, but this is the same way we found out it was working on iOS 17.0.3 and iOS 17.1.1 upgrades for iPhone users.

We don’t know what’s on board iOS 17.1.2, but given its status as a point upgrade (iOS x.x.x), the firmware should deliver bug fixes for ongoing problems with iOS 17 and iPhone.

iOS 17.1.1 failed to fix ongoing Wi-Fi issues plaguing iPhone users. Apple recently fixed charging issues impacting BMW’s, but owners of GM cars are saying wireless charging is busted on the latest versions of iOS 17.

Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 17.1.2 so we don’t have an official release date for the firmware. That being said, it should arrive soon.

We don’t expect the company to release iOS 17.1.2 given that it’s the week of Thanksgiving in the United States. Apple employees are typically given time off and we traditionally don’t see software roll out during the holiday week.

So, it’s safe to assume we’ll probably see iOS 17.1.2 roll out sometime next week. iOS 16.1.2 rolled out on November 30th last year and we could see similar timing for iOS 17.1.2.

Apple’s also working iOS 17.2 for all iOS 17-powered iPhones and it’s currently in beta testing. We expect it to arrive in mid-December ahead of the holidays.

