Apple
When Will Apple Release iOS 17.1.2 for iPhone?
Apple’s reportedly prepping a new iOS 17.1.2 update for iPhone and the software should touch down in the near future.
According to a report from MacRumors, Apple’s testing iOS 17.1.2 behind the scenes. The software has shown up in web analytics, a sign the software is being readied for a global release.
Apple hasn’t confirmed the update, but this is the same way we found out it was working on iOS 17.0.3 and iOS 17.1.1 upgrades for iPhone users.
We don’t know what’s on board iOS 17.1.2, but given its status as a point upgrade (iOS x.x.x), the firmware should deliver bug fixes for ongoing problems with iOS 17 and iPhone.
iOS 17.1.1 failed to fix ongoing Wi-Fi issues plaguing iPhone users. Apple recently fixed charging issues impacting BMW’s, but owners of GM cars are saying wireless charging is busted on the latest versions of iOS 17.
Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 17.1.2 so we don’t have an official release date for the firmware. That being said, it should arrive soon.
We don’t expect the company to release iOS 17.1.2 given that it’s the week of Thanksgiving in the United States. Apple employees are typically given time off and we traditionally don’t see software roll out during the holiday week.
So, it’s safe to assume we’ll probably see iOS 17.1.2 roll out sometime next week. iOS 16.1.2 rolled out on November 30th last year and we could see similar timing for iOS 17.1.2.
Apple’s also working iOS 17.2 for all iOS 17-powered iPhones and it’s currently in beta testing. We expect it to arrive in mid-December ahead of the holidays.
Install iOS 17.1.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1.1 doesn't have any known security patches on board. However, if you skipped an older version of iOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1.1 update as well.
