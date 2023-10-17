iOS 17.1 Fixes Several Annoying Bugs

Apple’s new iOS 17.1 update is bringing new features to the iPhone, but the software is also poised to fix several annoying bugs plaguing the operating system.

iOS 17.1 is Apple’s next major update for iPhone and it’s set to arrive later on this month. It’s the first milestone upgrade for iOS 17.

While a lot of the attention is on the software’s new features and enhancements, iOS 17.1 is set to fix bugs and performance issues which should be music to the ears of iPhone owners struggling on iOS 17.

In the iOS 17.1 change log, Apple calls out a number of bug fixes in the software’s change log. These are the only known fixes on board, but iOS software updates sometimes fix unlisted problems.

Apple says iOS 17.1 brings improved reliability of Screen Time settings syncing across devices. This is an issue that’s been around for months with parents complaining about the feature not syncing properly or getting reset on devices within a Family Sharing group.

Apple attempted to fix the issue with the release of iOS 16.5 earlier this year, but some users continued to run into the problem on later versions of iOS 16 and iOS 17.

The company says the software resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call. This is a bug we saw occur a few times on an iPhone 14 Pro Max and an iPhone 12 Pro.

iOS 17.1 also fixes the following problems:

Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time

Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone

Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive

Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence

Crash detection optimizations for all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models

The fix for the display image persistence comes after complaints from iPhone 15 users about screen burn-in issues. While this was thought to possibly be a hardware problem with the devices OLED displays, it looks like Apple was able to remedy it with software.

As for the fix for keyboard responsiveness, iPhone users across the board have complained about lag, stuttering and lockups with the keyboard. iOS 17.1 should alleviate these issues.

Fortunately, iPhone users won’t have to wait too much longer for these fixes. Apple recently posted the final version of the iOS 17.1 beta and French regulatory group ANFR says the iOS 17.1 update will land by October 24th.

