iOS 17.1 Doesn’t Fix Two Glaring iPhone Bugs

Apple’s new iOS 17.1 software doesn’t fix two of the more glaring bugs iPhone users are dealing with in the weeks after the operating system’s release.

iOS 17.1 is still in beta, but the software is widely expected to arrive next week after a French regulatory body said the software would land by October 24th. And while the software delivers new features and several fixes, it looks like it won’t address two prominent issues.

One of the bugs is an issue where iPhones are unexpectedly rebooting or shutting off a night, canceling alarms and disrupting notifications. We haven’t seen the problem on our devices, but it’s widespread (and annoying) enough to make headlines.

iOS 17.1 beta testers using the software’s Release Candidate (RC) say the problem is still active which means it will likely carry over to the public release.

While a lot of complaints have come from iPhone 15 users, this bug is present on older iPhone models as well.

The other bug is a Wi-Fi issue we detailed yesterday wherein some iPhones, namely the iPhone 15 series, fail to connect to Wi-Fi networks. Instead of connecting, iPhone users are seeing the orange “No Internet Connection” in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.

Others are reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. iPhone users currently running iOS 17.1 note the problem is still present.

While users haven’t found a fix for the random shutoffs at night, iPhone users dealing with the Wi-Fi bug say they’ve been able to temporarily fix the issue by disconnecting from Wi-Fi and reconnecting, or by toggling Wi-Fi off and on.

It’s unclear if Apple is working on a permanent fix for these issues, but we expect the company to release additional iOS 17 software in 2023 so we could see fixes for these bugs emerge on board software down the road.

