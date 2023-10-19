Apple
iOS 17.1 Doesn’t Fix Two Glaring iPhone Bugs
Apple’s new iOS 17.1 software doesn’t fix two of the more glaring bugs iPhone users are dealing with in the weeks after the operating system’s release.
iOS 17.1 is still in beta, but the software is widely expected to arrive next week after a French regulatory body said the software would land by October 24th. And while the software delivers new features and several fixes, it looks like it won’t address two prominent issues.
One of the bugs is an issue where iPhones are unexpectedly rebooting or shutting off a night, canceling alarms and disrupting notifications. We haven’t seen the problem on our devices, but it’s widespread (and annoying) enough to make headlines.
iOS 17.1 beta testers using the software’s Release Candidate (RC) say the problem is still active which means it will likely carry over to the public release.
While a lot of complaints have come from iPhone 15 users, this bug is present on older iPhone models as well.
The other bug is a Wi-Fi issue we detailed yesterday wherein some iPhones, namely the iPhone 15 series, fail to connect to Wi-Fi networks. Instead of connecting, iPhone users are seeing the orange “No Internet Connection” in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.
Others are reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. iPhone users currently running iOS 17.1 note the problem is still present.
While users haven’t found a fix for the random shutoffs at night, iPhone users dealing with the Wi-Fi bug say they’ve been able to temporarily fix the issue by disconnecting from Wi-Fi and reconnecting, or by toggling Wi-Fi off and on.
It’s unclear if Apple is working on a permanent fix for these issues, but we expect the company to release additional iOS 17 software in 2023 so we could see fixes for these bugs emerge on board software down the road.
Install iOS 17.0.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.0.3 update right away.
iOS 17.0.3 brings two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. This alone makes it an important upgrade. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, like iOS 16.6.1, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.0.3 update as well.
