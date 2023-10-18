Apple
iPhone 15 Wi-Fi Issues Frustrating Users
The list of iPhone 15 problems continues to grow and the latest addition is a Wi-Fi issue that’s frustrating users who recently bought Apple’s latest iPhone models.
In the past month, we’ve heard more about bugs and performance issues impacting the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
On the list are issues like screen burn-in, distorted sound, and an issue where the phone temporarily shuts off overnight interrupting alarms and other settings. And now we can add a Wi-Fi problem to the list.
Wi-Fi issues are extremely common, but this one seems to be impacting iPhone 15 models in particular. Complaints have picked up in recent days and users are frustrated.
Some iPhone users are reporting they can’t connect to Wi-Fi networks. Instead of connecting, they’re seeing the dreaded orange “No Internet Connection” in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.
Others are reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. Making matters worse, iPhone 15 users running the iOS 17.1 update note that the problem is still present with the software on board.
iOS 17.1 is Apple’s newest version of iOS 17 and the software will leave beta testing sometime before October 24th.
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users we’ve spoken to have not experienced these issues in the weeks since they received their devices so it’s unclear how widespread the problem is.
Some iPhone 15 users dealing with the problem say they’ve been able to temporarily fix the issue by disconnecting from Wi-Fi and reconnecting, or by toggling Wi-Fi off and on. Unfortunately, the problem seems to come back after a short time.
This has led users on Apple’s Community Forums looking for a permanent fix and some thinking about replacing their iPhone 15 with an older iPhone model.
For now, iPhone 15 users dealing with these issues should ensure their router is running the latest firmware. If the problems persist, get in touch with Apple customer service online or via an appointment at an Apple Store.
We’ve also released a list of fixes for the most common iPhone 15 problems and it includes potential fixes for Wi-Fi issues.
Install iOS 17.0.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.0.3 update right away.
iOS 17.0.3 brings two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. This alone makes it an important upgrade. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, like iOS 16.6.1, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.0.3 update as well.
