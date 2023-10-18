iPhone 15 Wi-Fi Issues Frustrating Users

The list of iPhone 15 problems continues to grow and the latest addition is a Wi-Fi issue that’s frustrating users who recently bought Apple’s latest iPhone models.

In the past month, we’ve heard more about bugs and performance issues impacting the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On the list are issues like screen burn-in, distorted sound, and an issue where the phone temporarily shuts off overnight interrupting alarms and other settings. And now we can add a Wi-Fi problem to the list.

Wi-Fi issues are extremely common, but this one seems to be impacting iPhone 15 models in particular. Complaints have picked up in recent days and users are frustrated.

Some iPhone users are reporting they can’t connect to Wi-Fi networks. Instead of connecting, they’re seeing the dreaded orange “No Internet Connection” in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.

Others are reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. Making matters worse, iPhone 15 users running the iOS 17.1 update note that the problem is still present with the software on board.

iOS 17.1 is Apple’s newest version of iOS 17 and the software will leave beta testing sometime before October 24th.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max users we’ve spoken to have not experienced these issues in the weeks since they received their devices so it’s unclear how widespread the problem is.

Some iPhone 15 users dealing with the problem say they’ve been able to temporarily fix the issue by disconnecting from Wi-Fi and reconnecting, or by toggling Wi-Fi off and on. Unfortunately, the problem seems to come back after a short time.

This has led users on Apple’s Community Forums looking for a permanent fix and some thinking about replacing their iPhone 15 with an older iPhone model.

For now, iPhone 15 users dealing with these issues should ensure their router is running the latest firmware. If the problems persist, get in touch with Apple customer service online or via an appointment at an Apple Store.

We’ve also released a list of fixes for the most common iPhone 15 problems and it includes potential fixes for Wi-Fi issues.

