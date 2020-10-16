iPhone 12 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know

There’s a lot of demand for Apple’s new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models so it’s not surprising to see that users are experiencing pre-order issues this morning.

While the iPhone pre-order process has improved over the years we often see hiccups during the initial rush to order one of Apple’s new devices. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing right now.

Shoppers looking to buy one of Apple’s new devices are running into errors and issues pre-ordering the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro model they want. If you’re here, you’ve probably run into an issue on Apple’s website, your carrier website, or a problem at a retailer like Best Buy.

Here’s what you need to know about iPhone 12 pre-order problems and what you can do to try and get your pre-order in today so that you can get your new iPhone on October 23rd.

Pre-ordering requires you to be fast so we’ll keep these tips as short as possible. Seconds and minutes may mean weeks of waiting for your phone to arrive.

iPhone 12 Pre-Order Problem: Website Issues

If you’re having trouble getting through to the website you’re trying to order your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro from Apple or somewhere else, try this.

Instead of trying to pre-order via your web browser on your phone or computer, open up Apple’s Store App or your carrier app and try and do it that way.

This will allow you to get directly to the ordering process and could help you bypass a faltering website.

If that doesn’t work, try turning off Wi-Fi and using your phone’s LTE connection (if you can use a hotspot) to purchase your device. If that fails, try refreshing the page or closing your browser to try again.

Make sure you don’t waste time trying to tweet or call Apple, your carrier, or the retailer over the phone. You’ll want to move fast and use another device, app or internet connection instead.

iPhone 12 Pre-Order Problem: Upgrade Issues

Some of you might login to your account, get to the checkout phase and see that you need to pay more to upgrade. This typically happens when you are on an annual upgrade plan or when you need to finish off a certain number of payments.

If you run into an upgrade issue, you should quickly check your iPhone upgrade status. Here’s how to do that at carriers based in the United States:

If you’re sure you’re eligible, but are running into issues, you may just need to pay for the device and deal with it later. By the time you call or chat with support, you’ll be waiting a long time to get your new device.

iPhone 12 Pre-Order Problem: Payment Issues

Payment issues are also a common problem when pre-ordering a new iPhone. This can happen when the payment isn’t properly completed/processed or when your card is declined.

You should always have a backup payment option available and you may even want to have a plan to buy the iPhone 12 without a payment plan in case that becomes a problem down the road.

Some people will likely see payments declined for fraud. Visa and MasterCard often don’t know that you are making the purchase so it could be flagged.

If that happens you’ll be unable to pay for your iPhone until you talk to your credit or debit card company and that could take awhile to get sorted.

Use a different card if you’re able.

How to Fix iPhone 12 Pre-Order Problems Fast

If you run into an issue with your iPhone 12 pre-order you’ll need to act fast if you want your phone on or in and around October 23rd.

If you’re running into issues on your phone, try another device like a laptop or tablet. You should try using LTE instead of Wi-Fi as well.

You can also try another retailer. Apple, Best Buy, and all of the major U.S. carriers are going to be selling the iPhone at the same time so you have a ton of options at your disposal. Remember, you can buy an iPhone 12 for any major carrier at these retailers.

If you’re trying to buy an iPhone 12 using Apple’s Store app and you’re having issues, try force closing the app and re-opening it.

