iPhone 12 Pre-Order Tips & Tricks

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders start on Friday and if you want a specific color or storage size, or you just want your new iPhone as soon as possible, there are some things you can do to ensure you get the precise model exactly you want when you want it.

Apple’s confirmed the iPhone 12 series and pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are set to begin at 5AM Pacific on Friday ahead of a wide release on October 23rd. That means some of you will have to wake up early to put in an order.

Note that pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start in November. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning November 6 with an in-store release set for November 13.

Staying up late or waking up early won’t guarantee you the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro model you want. The iPhone often sells out quickly at Apple and other retailers. And with the coronavirus impacting Apple’s plans, we could see shipping dates get pushed immediately after pre-orders begin.

If you want your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on your doorstep next Friday, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared before the clock strikes 5AM Pacific.

If you’ve decided to pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, or even if you’re just thinking about it, there are some things you’ll want to do before the start of pre-orders.

If you haven’t decided on a specific model or gathered all of the important information necessary to place an order, you might not get the iPhone 12 model you want when you want it.

With all of that in mind, allow us to take you through the ways to get the iPhone model you want right away. These will come in handy if this is the first time you’ve pre-ordered an iPhone or if you haven’t been through the process in a while.

Favorite the iPhone 12 Model You Want

Pre-orders won’t go live until Friday, but you can go to Apple’s website and favorite the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro model you want to pre-order.

If you’re already decided on the model you want, you’ll want to go through the order process on Apple’s website. Here’s how to do that:

Open up Apple’s iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro page in your browser or in the Apple Store app.

Login to the account you’ll be using to pre-order your iPhone 12.

Select the model you want to pre-order.

Select the Color, Storage and how you want to pay.

Click the little heart next to the “Select” button at the bottom if you’re doing this via Apple’s website. If you’re doing it via the Apple Store app, tap the heart in the upper right.

This will store the iPhone 12 model you want in your Favorites. Once pre-orders go live, simply head to head to your Favorites and tap or click on the model you favorited and order.

Get Online Early

If you’re planning to pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro right when sales begin, make sure you get online before 5AM Pacific.

We always recommend getting online at least 30 minutes before iPhone pre-orders start in your time zone in order to get fully situated. You might feel prepared, but there’s always a chance you’ve overlooked something important that could hold up a pre-order.

You’ll also want to get acquainted with the website you’ll be pre-ordering from so that you know exactly where to go when the pre-order process begins.

We also recommend logging into whatever site you’re planning to buy from ahead of time.

Set an Alarm

If you’re want a very specific version of the iPhone 12, you might want to set an alarm, just to be safe.

If you plan to go to sleep before pre-orders start you’ll want to set an alarm on your phone (or whatever gadget you use), maybe even a couple of alarms, to make sure you’re awake and functional before pre-orders start.

Check Your Upgrade Status

If you’re planning to buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, make sure you double-check your upgrade status before pre-orders begin on Friday.

Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online if you’re a customer at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.

If you’d prefer to talk to someone about your upgrade status, call your carrier’s customer service line before pre-orders start.

Have Your Information Ready

Buying a new iPhone requires more than a credit card number. You’ll need some very specific information on hand.

First off, you’ll need to have your Apple ID and carrier login information (user name, password) ready to go. If you aren’t the primary account holder, make sure you track down this information from your parents or significant other before pre-orders begin.

You’ll also need your Social Security Number (or the account holder’s Social Security Number), and the account billing information handy in order to buy your phone.

Some retailers might require you to ship the device to the primary billing address. So if that’s not your current shipping address, make sure you get that fixed ahead of time.

Use the Apple Store App

The Apple Store app is often the quickest, and easiest, way to pre-order a new iPhone.

The Apple Store app is free to download and it allows you to buy the iPhone the same way you would through the company’s website.

If you can’t get to your computer or if you just want to pre-order from the comfort of your bed, think about using the app.

Pick Out Your Color & Storage Ahead of Time

Don’t wait until the last second to pick your storage and color.

The iPhone 12 (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) and iPhone 12 Pro (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB) come in three storage sizes and you’ll want to pick the right one for your needs and budget.

You don’t want to overpay for storage you’ll never use and at the same time, you want to make sure you’re buying enough. Dig into the storage on your current phone and see how much you’re using and decide if you need more or less.

Remember, the iPhone 12 doesn’t have a microSD card slot so you’re stuck with the internal storage and Apple’s iCloud solution if you wind up needing more space.

You’ll also want to have a color selected ahead of time to speed up the process.

Have a Backup Payment Plan

Make sure you have a backup payment option handy in case the card you use to pre-order gets flagged by your bank or credit card company.

If you don’t regularly make purchases at Apple or if you typically don’t use the card, your credit card company might flag the purchase and that could hold up your pre-order.

If you aren’t prepared, it could cause a delay and prevent you from getting the model you want.

You Can Buy AppleCare Later

You might be tempted to buy AppleCare with your new iPhone. There are some great reasons to do this, but some of you might want to hold off.

If you’re unfamiliar with AppleCare, it’s Apple’s extended warranty service. Many of you will eventually want to get it, but you don’t have to make that decision during the pre-order process.

If you don’t have time to research AppleCare before you pre-order, you’ll want to put in the time after you buy your device. If you aren’t familiar with the service and its benefits, hold off until you’ve been able to weigh the pros and cons.

Apple now gives users in the U.S. and Canada up to one year to buy AppleCare which means you’ll be able to buy your phone and snag the service later if you decide you want it.

Look for Deals & Lock In a Trade-in Price

If you’re planning to get rid of your old phone make sure you take a look at sites like Gazelle and NextWorth and see what kind of price you can lock in for your phone.

Trade-in values will start to fluctuate so the sooner you lock in a price the better. Remember, locking in a trade doesn’t mean you need to go through with the sale.

Apple and many of its partners are offering iPhone trade-in deals and you should investigate those before you commit to buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at full price.

Remember that you’ll need a phone in pristine condition if you want to get the maximum amount back for your device. That’s why you’ll probably want to shop around.

Unfortunately, we may not see straight price cuts on the new iPhone models for awhile. If you don’t have a device in good condition to trade-in, and you don’t want to pay full price, you might want to wait for Black Friday or, in some cases, until next year.

