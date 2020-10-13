3 Reasons to Pre-Order iPhone 12 & 4 Reasons to Wait

There are some great reasons to pre-order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro right away, but there are also some reasons why you might want to put your credit card away and wait.

Apple’s finally announced the highly anticipated iPhone 12 series. As expected, some of the 2020 iPhones will go on sale this Friday ahead of an official release next week. Two models, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini, will go on sale in November.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pre-orders begin at 5AM in the United States which means you might need to wake up early in order to get the model you want.

Apple’s new iPhones look like excellent additions to the company’s stable of devices. The 2020 models come with support for 5G, improved performance, upgraded cameras and more.

These upgrades, and potential shipping delays, are among the reasons why you might want to consider putting in a pre-order this Friday.

If Apple Stores and retailers are open in your area, you should be able to find the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in stock next week on release day.

That being said, in-store stock can be unpredictable and there’s a chance you come away empty-handed or with a model that was your second or third choice.

The base version of the iPhone 12 starts at $799 while the base version of the iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999. These prices increase as you add additional internal storage.

While buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro right away might be tempting, spending $800 to $1000, or more, on a product you haven’t had a chance to use in person makes this a tough decision.

In this guide, we’ll help you decide if the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is worth pre-ordering. For some of you, it will be. That said, many others are better off waiting.

Pre-Order If You Want Your iPhone 12 ASAP

If you want your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro next week you’ll probably want to put in a pre-order.

We might not see a complete sell out, but there’s a good chance we see some, and perhaps all, shipping dates get pushed into late October or November.

If you want a guaranteed delivery on or around October 23rd, you’ll want to put in a pre-order through Apple, your carrier, or your favorite retailer as soon as pre-orders start.

If you don’t, and shipping times slip for the iPhone 12 model you want, you’ll have to go into a store or wait several weeks for your new phone to arrive.

Pre-Order If You Want a Popular Model

The iPhone 12 comes in five different colors (blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED) and three storage sizes (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) while the iPhone 12 Pro comes in four colors (graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue) and three storage sizes (128GB, 256GB, and 512GB).

We can’t tell you exactly how the launch will play out, but the cheapest iPhone models tend to sell out quickly.

We also expect the iPhone 12 Pro models to sell out fast. Apple’s Max/Plus/Pro models are extremely popular and we don’t expect the lofty price points to scare buyers away.

Pre-Order to Avoid Stores

If you pass on a pre-order, but still want an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro next week, you’ll need to head into a physical store when the phones go on shelves next week.

We probably won’t see any lines wrap around entire city blocks, but we could see a lot of foot traffic at some locations if the devices sell out ahead of time.

If you want to avoid crowds of people due to the pandemic and/or you don’t want to stand outside out in the cold/heat , you’ll want to pre-order/buy your iPhone 12 online.

There’s also no way of knowing what kind of stock Apple and retail partners will have available on October 23rd. While some stores could have a a lot, others might have uneven stock or very little stock. In other words, there’s a chance you’ll walk away from the store with your backup plan or nothing at all.

If you don’t want to take a chance, buy your iPhone 12 online.

Wait for iPhone 12 Reviews

The iPhone 12 series looks great on paper, but there’s no guarantee you’ll want or need all of the changes Apple’s made this year.

We don’t expect iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro reviews to go live before pre-orders start. That said, we do expect reviews to trickle out next week with long-term reviews coming from us, and others, a few weeks later.

Buying an iPhone 12 might sound great, but many of you will be just fine going with a cheaper model like the iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus.

If money is tight right now or you’re conflicted about which iPhone to buy, we recommend waiting for iPhone 12 reviews, long-term feedback from critics and early adopters, and the ability to go hands-on.

Wait If You Aren’t Prepared

If you aren’t prepared to buy the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro you’ll want to hold off. Here’s what we mean by that.

Before you invest in a new iPhone you’ll want to spend some time prepping for your purchase. Individual needs will vary, but here are a few things to consider.

You’ll want to figure out the exact amount of storage you’ll need. For instance you don’t want to overpay for storage. You’ll also want to pick the right color.

Make sure you research carriers and data plans. Some of you might want to use this purchase as an excuse to leave for another carrier and/or switch up your plan.

You’ll want to check out iPhone 12 alternatives like the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone SE.

You’ll also want to research competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and new Pixel 4a.

This might be easy for some of you, but for others it’s going to take quite a bit of time to complete. In some cases, it could take a week or more.

If you find yourself feeling uneasy and unprepared when iPhone 12 pre-orders start, do yourself a favor and put the credit card away.

Wait for iPhone 12 Deals

The first iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro deals require you to trade in your current device. And to get the best deal, your phone needs to be in excellent condition.

It’s typically takes a few weeks for retailers to offer straight price cuts on new iPhone models. We probably won’t see the first true iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Pro deals until Black Friday or later.

The absolute best deals will likely surface next year once the holidays are over and the hype around the phones has died down.

If you don’t have a phone to trade-in and/or you don’t want to pay full price for an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, you’ll want to hold off on a pre-order and wait for their prices to improve.

Wait if You’re Worried About Problems

If you’re concerned about hardware or software problems, you might want to wait a few weeks before buying an iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 models will run iOS 14 out of the box. Apple’s fixed several bugs, but problems are still plaguing the new operating system.

Apple will likely roll out new iOS 14 software in the coming days so it might be worth waiting for the first batch of iPhone 12-related bug fixes to arrive before picking the device up.

New iPhones sometimes debut with hardware issues as well. For instance iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users encountered bloated batteries and crackling earpieces while iPhone 11 buyers ran into issues with scratches.

If you’re concerned, you might want to hang back and see what kind of problems early adopters are seeing in the weeks after the phones are released.

