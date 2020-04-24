iPhone SE 2 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Now that Apple’s new iPhone SE 2 is in the hands of users around the world we’re starting to get feedback about some of the early problems plaguing the company’s budget device.

After years of rumors and speculation, Apple’s new iPhone SE is finally out. The 4.7-inch phone is a solid option for those looking to get into Apple’s ecosystem without having to break the bank.

As we push away from the release we’re hearing about some of the issues plaguing the device. It’s extremely early so the list of problems is short, but we expect it to grow as more people adopt the device throughout 2020.

We haven’t heard about any widespread “gate” issues (though that could certainly change down the road), but we have heard about various bugs and performance issues. For the moment, most issues appear minor.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, iPhone SE 2 problems.

This guide we’ll take you through the current state of these issues, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about problems, and what’s next from Apple.

iPhone SE 2 Problems

If you’re having issues activating your iPhone SE 2, check Apple’s System Status page. If “iOS Device Activation” doesn’t have a green symbol next to it, you’ll want to wait until it’s green before trying the activation process again.

If it’s green and the process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted into your iPhone. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head to this guide on Apple’s website for assistance.

iCloud Restore issues are also a common problem. If you run into issues restoring your data from iCloud, head here for some potential fixes.

Again it’s early, but we’re hearing about a variety of issues including issues with Touch ID, weird battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and Exchange issues.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone SE 2, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with the device’s hardware and software.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the budget device.

If your iPhone SE 2 is running iOS 13.4 out of the box, and you’re debating a move to the latest software, check out this list of reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 13.

How to Fix iPhone SE 2 Problems

While some issues might require a fix from Apple in a future iOS update, some problems can be fixed from the comfort of your home.

If you run into a problem, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems. It will take you through fixes for issues like broken Wi-Fi.

We’ve also released some tips to help your device’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re noticing abnormal drain.

If you can’t find a fix in those guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).

If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, you might want to get in touch with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter or via the company’s website.

If you’d rather explain your issue in person, you should take your new phone into your local Apple Store once they open back up. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment when you can.

If your problem is serious, Apple might offer you a replacement. Remember, your phone is currently under warranty.

How to Downgrade iPhone SE 2 Software

If you’re having issues on your iPhone SE 2, you can sometimes downgrade the software in an attempt to improve the device’s performance.

Apple isn’t signing on older software right now which means there’s no way to move off of iOS 13.4.1. Once you move to the firmware, there’s no going back.

If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process our guide will walk you through everything you need to know for next time.

What’s Next

Apple’s confirmed an iOS 13.4.5 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of a release later this year.

iOS 13.4.5 is a point update which means it should bring a mix of bug fixes and security patches with it. The pre-release version of the software also has a new feature on board though it’s unclear if it will make it into the final release.

We don’t have an iOS 13.4.5 release date yet and we expect the software to stay in testing for several weeks. If your problems can’t wait, try downloading the iOS 13.4.5 beta and see if that helps improve your phone’s performance.

Apple is also working on an iOS 14 update for the iPhone SE 2, but the first version of the new operating system probably won’t arrive until June.

For more on iOS 14 and its release, please take a look at our guide.

