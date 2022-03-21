iPhone SE 3 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s new iPhone SE is out which means we’re starting to get feedback from early adopters. Some users are having a great experience with their new phone, but others have run into a variety of iPhone SE 3 problems.

As we push away from the iPhone SE 3’s release date we’ve started to hear about some of the issues plaguing Apple’s new budget device. Most of the issues are related to the iOS 15 software that powers the iPhone SE 3.

We haven’t heard about any serious widespread iPhone SE 3 issues yet, but that could change as deliveries continue in March and April.

In this guide we’ll take you through the most common iPhone SE 3 issues, potential fixes for these problems, places to find feedback about iPhone SE 3 performance, and a look at what’s in the iOS 15 pipeline for the device.

The list of iPhone SE 3 problems will grow. Some issues will get resolved by Apple via iOS software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues popup as people put more mileage on their device.

iPhone SE 3 Problems

Unsurprisingly, we’ve seen complaints about iPhone SE 3 activation issues. This is a common issue and one that pops up every time Apple releases a new iPhone.

If you’re having issues activating your new device, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating your phone again.

If the symbol is green and the activation process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted in your iPhone SE 3. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head over to this guide for additional assistance.

In addition we’re also hearing about abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth issues, issues with first and third-party apps, Exchange problems, sound problems, Touch ID issues, UI lag, freezes, cellular data issues particularly with 5G connectivity, random crashes, iCloud issues, and login issues.

One thing to keep in mind is that 5G is new technology and coverage can still be inconsistent. Some of the frustrations with slow 5G performance should resolve over time as carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon build out their 5G networks.

iPhone SE 3 Performance

If you’re thinking about buying the iPhone SE 3, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from other people using the device. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with Apple’s hardware and software.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and sites like the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the new budget model.

We’ve also released list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 15 and it will come in handy every time Apple releases new iOS software.

How to Fix iPhone SE 3 Problems

Some problems may require a fix from Apple in an upcoming iOS software update. On the other hand, you may be able to fix some issues on your own.

If you run into a problem on you iPhone SE 3, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. It will take you through fixes for issues with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more.

We’ve also released some tips to improve your device’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re experiencing abnormal drain.

If you can’t find a fix in those guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).

If you can’t find anything of use on Apple’s forums, you might want to get in touch with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter or via the company’s website.

If you’d rather explain your issue in person, take your new phone into your local Apple Store. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

If your problem is serious, Apple might offer you a replacement because your phone is currently under warranty.

iOS 15 Downgrade Status

If you’re dealing with software issues on your iPhone SE 3, you can try downgrading your devices to the previous version of iOS 15 if the option is available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iOS downgrade process our downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.

If your device is struggling on iOS 15.4, you might be on your own for a bit.

iOS 15.4 was the last known iOS 15 upgrade in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will hit the iPhone SE 3 and other iPhone models.

We do expect Apple to push a new version of iOS 15 into beta testing so you’ll want to keep an eye out as we push deeper into the month.

