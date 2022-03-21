Apple
iPhone SE 3 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s new iPhone SE is out which means we’re starting to get feedback from early adopters. Some users are having a great experience with their new phone, but others have run into a variety of iPhone SE 3 problems.
As we push away from the iPhone SE 3’s release date we’ve started to hear about some of the issues plaguing Apple’s new budget device. Most of the issues are related to the iOS 15 software that powers the iPhone SE 3.
We haven’t heard about any serious widespread iPhone SE 3 issues yet, but that could change as deliveries continue in March and April.
In this guide we’ll take you through the most common iPhone SE 3 issues, potential fixes for these problems, places to find feedback about iPhone SE 3 performance, and a look at what’s in the iOS 15 pipeline for the device.
- iPhone SE 3 Problems
- iPhone SE 3 Performance
- How to Fix iPhone SE 3 Problems
- iOS 15 Downgrade Status
- What’s Next for iOS 15
The list of iPhone SE 3 problems will grow. Some issues will get resolved by Apple via iOS software updates, but we’ll continue to see issues popup as people put more mileage on their device.
iPhone SE 3 Problems
Unsurprisingly, we’ve seen complaints about iPhone SE 3 activation issues. This is a common issue and one that pops up every time Apple releases a new iPhone.
If you’re having issues activating your new device, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating your phone again.
If the symbol is green and the activation process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted in your iPhone SE 3. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head over to this guide for additional assistance.
In addition we’re also hearing about abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth issues, issues with first and third-party apps, Exchange problems, sound problems, Touch ID issues, UI lag, freezes, cellular data issues particularly with 5G connectivity, random crashes, iCloud issues, and login issues.
One thing to keep in mind is that 5G is new technology and coverage can still be inconsistent. Some of the frustrations with slow 5G performance should resolve over time as carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon build out their 5G networks.
iPhone SE 3 Performance
If you’re thinking about buying the iPhone SE 3, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from other people using the device. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with Apple’s hardware and software.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and sites like the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the new budget model.
We’ve also released list of the best reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 15 and it will come in handy every time Apple releases new iOS software.
How to Fix iPhone SE 3 Problems
Some problems may require a fix from Apple in an upcoming iOS software update. On the other hand, you may be able to fix some issues on your own.
If you run into a problem on you iPhone SE 3, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. It will take you through fixes for issues with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more.
We’ve also released some tips to improve your device’s performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re experiencing abnormal drain.
If you can’t find a fix in those guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).
If you can’t find anything of use on Apple’s forums, you might want to get in touch with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter or via the company’s website.
If you’d rather explain your issue in person, take your new phone into your local Apple Store. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.
If your problem is serious, Apple might offer you a replacement because your phone is currently under warranty.
iOS 15 Downgrade Status
If you’re dealing with software issues on your iPhone SE 3, you can try downgrading your devices to the previous version of iOS 15 if the option is available.
If you’re unfamiliar with the iOS downgrade process our downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.
Next iPhone SE 3 Update
If your device is struggling on iOS 15.4, you might be on your own for a bit.
iOS 15.4 was the last known iOS 15 upgrade in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will hit the iPhone SE 3 and other iPhone models.
We do expect Apple to push a new version of iOS 15 into beta testing so you’ll want to keep an eye out as we push deeper into the month.
Install iOS 15.4 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.4 update right away.
The iOS 15.4 update has a whopping 36 new security patches on board and they will help protect your phone from harm.
If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. You'll get it with iOS 15.4. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.4 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.4 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address. The company will add a new App Privacy report feature in the next version of iOS 15 that will tell you when an app has accessed sensitive information.
