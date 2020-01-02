Apple
5 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone SE 2 & 9 Reasons Not To
Apple is working on a sequel to its popular iPhone SE and today we want to walk you through some reasons why you should, and shouldn’t, wait for the rumored iPhone SE 2, a device that’s also being called iPhone 8s and iPhone 9.
If you’re in the market for a new iPhone, but don’t want one with a huge display, you’ll want to take a long look at Apple’s 4-inch iPhone SE. It’s a few years old now, but the iPhone SE is still one of the best small phones on the market.
The iPhone SE’s hardware is holding up and the device continues to perform at a high level after its recent move to Apple’s iOS 13 update.
The iPhone SE is absolutely worth considering in 2020, but you’ll also want to take note of the iPhone SE 2 rumors that’ve emerged.
iPhone SE 2 Rumors
The first iPhone SE 2 rumor from Focus Taiwan emerged in August, 2017. The site claimed Apple supplier Wistron was preparing to expand its iPhone manufacturing in an effort to get a new iPhone SE model out in 2018.
A second iPhone SE 2 release date rumor from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News emerged in late November, 2017. According to the publication’s sources, Apple was planning to release a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2018 and it would be assembled by Wistron at its factory in Bengaluru, India.
In 2018 UK retailer Mobile Fun’s directed us to possible iPhone SE 2 renders from case maker Olixar. Additional images from Olixar showcased the back of the rumored device. Highlights included an improved design with a glass back like the iPhone X and iPhone 8.
Unfortunately, a research note from well-respected KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo cast doubt on many of these iPhone SE 2 rumors.
Kuo, who accurately predicted many of Apple’s iPhone cycles, claimed Apple didn’t have enough “development resources” to get a new iPhone SE out in 2018. Taiwan’s Economic Daily News agreed with Kuo.
The reports were right on the mark because Apple’s iPhone media event in September, 2018 centered around the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. It failed to produce an iPhone SE 2.
That said, as we’ve pushed deeper into the year, we’ve heard more and more about the rumored iPhone SE 2.
A report from Nikkei claims that Apple will launch a new low-cost iPhone in the spring of 2020. The device is reportedly being “viewed as the latest generation of the iPhone SE.”
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu report that Apple is working on a cheaper iPhone model for 2020 and Kuo has also released a report stating that Apple is indeed working on an “iPhone SE 2.” The new device will reportedly look like the iPhone 8, but come with updated internals. This is where the name “iPhone 8s” comes from.
Japanese blog Mac Otakara, citing an “informed source,” claims the device will actually be called iPhone 9. The site is hit-or-miss with its information so the actual name of the device is far from certain at this point.
A report from Kuo states that he expects that combined iPhone shipments in the first quarter of 2020 “will grow around 10%” thanks to the demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2. In another note, Kuo once again states that an iPhone SE 2 will launch in 1Q 2020. Another note references a broader 1H 2020 launch.
Kuo believes the company will ship at least 20 million (and perhaps as many as 30 million) iPhone SE 2 models after it launches in the first half of 2020.
Korean site The Elec reports that LG is currently in talks to supply the LCD displays for the device. The site claims the device will launch sometime in early 2020 which lines up with all of the other rumors we’ve seen thus far.
These rumors, and Apple’s decision to stop regularly selling the iPhone SE, puts those of you interested in buying a new version of the iPhone SE in a difficult position.
While some of you might want to hang around and wait for a iPhone SE 2, others might not want to wait for a rumored phone, particularly one that won’t look like the original iPhone SE.
Remember, there are several excellent iPhone SE 2 alternatives on the market right now. There are also some great deals on Apple’s current crop of iPhones.
If you’re currently on the fence, here are some reasons why you should soldier on wait for the iPhone SE 2 and a few reasons why you might want to start looking at other devices.
Wait for March, If You Can
If you're interested in a smaller, budget iPhone, think about waiting a few more weeks.
Unlike the flagship iPhone models, there's no definitive release cycle for the iPhone SE. The first edition landed in March of 2016, but the company skipped a release in March of 2017 and March of 2018.
The iPhone SE 2 missed Apple's March window, WWDC 2019 in June, and Apple's September iPhone event which means the next potential launch date is in March, 2020. And all signs point to a launch in early 2020.
A report from Chinese-language Economic Daily News states that Apple will release a new version of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 in the early part of 2020.
The site says the device will launch in the spring which, if true, would probably mean a launch sometime in March.
Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis notes that a few suppliers mention the arrival of an iPhone SE 2 in early 2020, but that others don't have the same information.
In a more recent note Curtis claims production of the iPhone SE 2 will apparently in February which lines up perfectly with Apple's annual March launch window.
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple's working on four new flagship iPhone models for 2020 including a 5.4-inch model with an OLED display. He also believes Apple's working on an iPhone SE 2 successor for early 2020.
According to Kuo, Apple plans to release a lower-priced "iPhone SE 2" sometime in the first quarter of 2020.
Kuo claims the device will enter mass production in January ahead of a launch at the end of March. Again, Apple typically uses March to launch new hardware.
The original iPhone SE was announced on March 21st in 2016. Pre-orders started on March 24 ahead of a release on March 31st.
Apple re-released the phone nearly a year later on March 24th, 2017 with larger storage options.
We're getting closer, but if you don't think you can wait until March, it might be best to look into iPhone SE 2 alternatives.
Taj Wilson
12/12/2017 at 9:13 pm
Most predictable reasons ever. Replace iPhone SE with any unannounced phone… Same reasons.
Kenneth Chambers
01/26/2019 at 7:23 am
I still have and will keep until a new 4 inch phone comes out. My se is the perfect size. I’m a paving contractor. Most of my business is done on my phone in the field. A large phone is just unacceptable. I bought the new xs had it two days returned it and reactivated my se. I think it’s ridiculous that Apple has not given us a phone that we want instead of a bunch of bull shit that’s like carrying around a small laptop.
Kenneth Chambers
Chambers and Sons Paving Services
48 years.
G. Rankin
06/26/2019 at 8:36 am
I upgraded my SE to the 128GB model, and that’ll probably be the last change I make until a similarly-sized SE2 shows up. I have a PC at home with a 22″ screen. I do NOT need (nor want) a huge screen in my pocket.
andy
07/16/2019 at 5:40 pm
I did the same and bought the xs. First thing I noticed was the weight difference. Owning my SE, I had not dropped it once, but dropped my xs 3 times in 3 weeks tho ok. Yes the xs camera is better but my se still takes great pics and battery life is awesome. I went back to my se and sold my xs. I would like to see an updated oled full screen se come out. I would buy.
Mickey Segal
09/15/2019 at 10:06 am
As someone featured in GottaBeMobile in 2008 on the subject of computers in pockets, I am very much holding out for a phone that is pocket sized. I’m currently sticking with the iPhone 5s and have not “upgraded” to a bigger phone that doesn’t fit in a pocket.
As follow-up to the 2008 article “Mickey Segal: Where Is The Love For Tablet PCs?” I now use an iPad mini when I’m wearing a sport jacket, but when I’m not, I don’t want a phone so big that I can’t sit down with it in my pants pocket. I’m not going to wear cargo pants, carry a purse, or strap a phone to my arm or belt.
Many of my medical colleagues feel the same way. Apple should stop treating people who want pocket-sized phones as cheapskates. We are willing to pay real money for a phone, but we are not willing to walk around all day holding it in our hand. We have more important things to do with our hands.
Healing Enso
05/31/2019 at 7:37 pm
I keep using my Samsung Note 4, along with a fabulous MS Surface Pro. I don’t NEED a $1,000 smart phone. But I had to replace the battery on my Note 4 last year. I need a cheap replacement.
If Apple doesn’t want me to know what they are planning, so be it. Someone else will. I’m too damned old for this stupid secrecy. Make a plan, commit to it and deliver on time, as announced. That’s what we do in the software business.
Christine
06/10/2019 at 12:50 pm
I am sick and tired of phones which are the size and weight of a brick and yet easily scratch and break easily. Of course iphones are now made of glass; it’s a lot cheaper than aluminum or steel. I like my SE because it feels solid. In fact I have dropped it a dozen times on ceramic floor and yet looks as good as new.
dwight looi
08/06/2019 at 11:18 am
It’s very simple. I HATE big phones. If Apple won’t make another small phone then I will not buy another Apple Phone. I am still using the SE and if it breaks and there is no SE 2 then I am done with iOS.
—
I like iOS; I prefer it over Android. However, I like small phones way more than any specific OS. I’ll pay $3000 for a new, state of the art 4″ phone. I won’t use a big phone even if it is free and state of the art.
Mickey Segal
09/15/2019 at 11:09 am
The iPhone 5s is stuck at iOS 12. Does that get security updates for a while or does it become dangerous to use a 5S in coming days?
NY
09/11/2019 at 7:12 am
No iPhone SE update in 2019 was a HUGE mistake Apple. I do not want a phone the size of a brick. I thought we left those days back in the 1980s. Apparently Apple wants to move backwards instead of forwards with new phones. I don’t want or need all the new upgrades which are apparently making Apple phones bigger and bigger.
Pay attention Apple – Just give us a small phone or I will be going elsewhere!!
Guy
09/15/2019 at 6:12 pm
I’m forecasting for a new iPhone SE 2 in the Spring of 2020. IMO if Apple wanted to really kill the SE series, no reason to keep supporting the iPhone SE for IOS 13.
“unlike the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 5s, the iPhone SE will get will get upgraded to Apple’s iOS 13 operating system later this year.”
JM
09/19/2019 at 9:03 am
I love IP SE! I can wait for new one SE2