Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.2.1 Update
Apple’s pushed a new iOS 17.2.1 update to iPhone users.
If you own an iPhone that’s compatible with iOS 17, you can download the iOS 17.2.1 update on your device right now.
Unlike its predecessor, iOS 17.2.1 is a maintenance update and it delivers under-the-hood improvements to iOS 17-powered iPhone models.
It’s a small upgrade, but an important one, and most iPhone users should download the software today or at some point in the near future.
Table of Contents
Today we want to take you through iOS 17.2.1’s changes, offer some thoughts about the software’s performance, highlight iOS 17.2.1 problems, and more.
We’ll start with a quick look at iOS 17.2.1’s performance.
iOS 17.2.1 Review
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 17.2, you’ll see the smallest download size. iOS 17.2.1 requires a 200MB download on iPhone 12 Pro. It should be in and around the same size for other iPhone models.
The exact size of the iOS 17.2.1 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If you’re running software older than iOS 17.2, your download could be larger. In some cases, much larger.
It took about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro that was previous running iOS 17.2. If your iPhone is running older iOS software, the installation could take longer.
For more about the iOS 17.2.1 download and installation, take a look at our walkthrough.
We’ve been using the iOS 17.2.1 update on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:
iOS 17.2.1 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable
- Bluetooth’s working normally
- GPS and cellular data are also working properly
App Performance
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running well
Speed
- iOS 17.2.1 feels fast, we haven’t noticed abnormal lag or lockups
If you’ve run into bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 17.2 or an older version of iOS, you should probably install the iOS 17.2.1 update on your iPhone today.
If you need help making a decision about the upgrade, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 17.2.1 right now.
iOS 17.2.1 Problems
We haven’t run into any issues in the early going, but iOS 17.2.1 is already causing problems for some iPhone users.
The current list of iOS 17.2.1 problems includes rapid battery drain, CarPlay issues, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.
If you run into an issue with the firmware, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems.
We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix abnormal battery drain.
Apple’s currently signing on iOS 17.2, iOS 17.1.2, and iOS 17.1.1 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to one of those versions if iOS 17.2.1 starts causing problems. We expect Apple to close the downgrade soon so you’ll need to move quick.
For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.
iOS 17.2.1 Features
Apple’s point updates (iOS x.x.x) usually bring fixes to the iPhone and that’s what iOS 17.2.1 brings to the table.
The company doesn’t list any specific fixes in the firmware’s change log. That being said, Apple says the software provides important bug fixes. We’ll let you know what we find.
iOS 17.2.1 doesn’t have any security patches on board.
iOS 17.2.1 Jailbreak
If you still jailbreak your iPhone, avoid the iOS 17.2.1 update
We don’t expect developers to release a public jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 17, or iOS 17.2.1, today. If you still jailbreak your iPhone(s), keep an eye out for new information in the weeks ahead.
What’s Next
Apple’s currently working on a new iOS 17.3 update and the software should arrive in January or February.
If you can’t or don’t want to wait that long, you can download a pre-release version of iOS 17.3 onto your iPhone via one of Apple’s beta programs.
For more about the iOS 17.3 update, have a look at our walkthrough. And for more about the iOS 17.3 release date, check out our guide.
Install iOS 17.2 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.2 update right away.
iOS 17.2 delivers 10 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also includes iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
If you skipped an older version of iOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade to iOS 17.1.2.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.2 update as well.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.