5 Things to Know About the watchOS 10.2 Update

Apple’s pushed its new watchOS 10.2 update alongside its iOS 17.2 update for iPhone.

watchOS 10.2 is a milestone upgrade, the second for the company’s watchOS 10 operating system and it brings more than just bug fixes and security updates to compatible Apple Watch models. It has new features on board as well.

The watchOS 10.2 update is an important upgrade for all compatible Watch models and most Apple Watch owners should install the update today.

In this guide we’ll cover everything there is to know about the watchOS 10.2 update for Apple Watch. Our walkthrough goes over the software’s changes, provides some thoughts about its performance, and it takes a look at some of the issues impacting the software.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts about watchOS 10.2’s early performance.

watchOS 10.2 Review

Our watchOS 10.2 review provides a quick look at the software’s performance in key areas like battery life, connectivity, and speed.

If your Apple Watch is currently running watchOS 10.1.1, you’ll see a fairly large download. If you’re moving up from watchOS 9, the download will be much larger.

As for the installation, it took around eight minutes to get the software up and running on an Apple Watch 4.

We’ve been using watchOS 10.2 on an Apple Watch 4 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve discovered about the software’s performance thus far:

watchOS 10.2 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable, we haven’t run into any abnormal drain

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS is also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including All Trails, ESPN, Spotify, and JetBlue are all working fine

First party apps like Podcasts are also running well

Speed

watchOS 10.2 feels fast and we haven’t noticed abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes

If you’re dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on watchOS 10.1.1, or an older version of watchOS, you might want to install the watchOS 10.2 update right now.

watchOS 10.2 Problems

We haven’t run into any major issues with watchOS 10.2, but some Apple Watch users have.

We’ve heard about issues with Notifications, Bluetooth issues, problems with first and third-party applications, UI lag, issues with cellular service, abnormal battery drain and pairing issues.

For more about watchOS 10 problems and how to fix them, head over to our guide.

watchOS 10.2 Features

watchOS 10.2 is a milestone upgrade and it delivers a mix of changes including enhancements, bug fixes and important security updates.

Here’s the full watchOS 10.2 change log, courtesy of Apple:

Features

Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on – Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)

Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings

Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

Bug Fixes

Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

Apple says watchOS 10.2 also brings security upgrades and you can learn more about those patches over on the company’s security site.

watchOS 10 Downgrade

A lot of Apple Watch owners already know this, but if you’re a new user, or you’ve simply forgotten, here’s your PSA.

Unlike iOS, iPadOS, and macOS software, you can’t downgrade watchOS software to an older version if you run into trouble and want to move back.

So, you’ll want to approach watchOS 10.2 with a sense of caution. If you’re having a good experience, make sure you read reviews before you tap install.

What’s Next

We expect Apple to push watchOS 10.3 into beta testing at some point in the near future, perhaps as soon as tomorrow. Keep an eye out if you like to test beta software or if you simply want to learn more about the next version of watchOS 10.

