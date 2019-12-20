Android
10 Common OnePlus 7 Pro Problems & How to Fix Them
The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the best phones you can buy right now, but it’s not quite perfect. And while they’ve fixed several issues over the last few months and delivered Android 10 already, we’re still seeing complaints about a variety of small but frustrating OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro problems. Here’s everything you need to know, changes from the latest update, and how to fix any issues yourself.
Don’t go to the T-Mobile store for help or browse the OnePlus forum for hours. Just follow some of our tips, tricks, and advice. Plus, we’ll regularly update this post with helpful info and fixes as they arrive.
This phone is a worthy replacement for the OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, or even a great Galaxy S10 alternative. That said, we’re seeing complaints at the official OnePlus forum and popular sites like XDA Developers. Everything from GPS issues, WiFi drops, charging or battery complaints, heat issues, camera complaints, weird sounds, missing features, Bluetooth fails, weird time issues in the status bar, sound problems with wireless headphones, blank screen or black bar problems, ambient display issues and more.
Remember, don’t let that list scare you. You might only face one or two of those problems, or even none, it just varies. The phone runs perfectly great for most users and OnePlus is very quick when it comes to software updates.
Before we begin, make sure you’re on the latest software from the company. As of right now, that’s Oxygen OS 10.0.3 and the all-new Android 10 release. And yes, most of this software is the company “resuming” Android 10 with some important bug fixes and stability improvements. It adds a slew of new features and fixes several little problems. After Google and Essential, OnePlus was the fastest company to release Android 10. Here’s some more changes from a few weeks ago.
Additionally, owners can join the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 beta program, which is still active after the Android 10 release. They’re currently on the 7th beta build of Android 10 with even more fixes and changes. Keep in mind that while beta software will get you fixes and new features faster than the regular global updates, they could add new bugs at the same time. Just be prepared.
How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro Battery Life Problems
First things first, we want to mention battery life. It’s a never-ending cycle. Every new phone arrives with complaints about battery life. That said, we’re seeing a lot of them about the OnePlus 7 Pro due to the massive screen and 90Hz refresh rate only getting a 4,000 mAh battery. There’s a big thread at the official forum full of details.
Thanks to a 6.67-inch screen even with the biggest battery of any OnePlus phone ever released, we’re still seeing complaints. First, we recommend you start with our OnePlus 7 Pro battery life guide, then keep reading.
Next, go to settings and make sure an app isn’t misbehaving and draining the battery. Head to Settings > Battery and see what’s at the top of the list. Typically Android system, Android OS, or the Display uses the most battery. If there is something else at the top (aside from a game you’re playing), something isn’t right. Uninstall it, disable the app, or tap on it and hit “Force Close” to kill an app that’s draining the battery.
We also recommend customizing location settings, turning the screen brightness down to around 40% or automatic, disabling 90Hz, and closing big apps you no longer need. Don’t forget to take advantage of Google’s Android Pie battery optimizations. Plus, the company will likely refine the performance and battery life within the next few months as more people buy and use the phone.
OnePlus released Android 10 in September, then canceled the rollout. Now, a new 10.0.3 release is available as of December with some tweaks and better battery life.
How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro Fingerprint Scanner Problems
The star of this phone aside from the screen and pop-up camera is the fingerprint scanner inside the display. The scanner is under the glass, and it’s really neat. However, we’re seeing a lot of complaints that it’s slow, doesn’t work all the time, or gets way too bright.
The first thing you’ll want to do is delete your saved prints, wash your hands, and clean your screen. Then, redo the fingerprint recognition process. Especially if you removed or bought a new screen protector. They change the angle and depth of the reading process, so redo it after you install one.
How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro WiFi Problems
Another thing we see with every phone release is complaints about WiFi, WiFi drops, or WiFi speed. We saw similar issues on the OnePlus 6 and 6T, and they’re easy to fix usually.
Read: How to Reset a Frozen OnePlus 7 Pro
If you’re having WiFi problems try turning your WiFi off and then back on. It’s also a good idea to power down your WiFi router at home for a minute, or even unplug it for 5 minutes before turning it back on. Another option is to head to Settings > WiFi and forget your wireless network. Then search again and reconnect, put in the password, and try it again. This completely resets the connection between your phone and WiFi and gives it a fresh start.
As far as WiFi calling problems OnePlus is aware of them and working on a solution.
How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro Bluetooth Problems
Bluetooth should be more stable than ever before on Android 10 and your OnePlus 7 Pro. That said, we are seeing a few complaints about it from people trying to use it in a car, truck, or with Android Auto.
The biggest complaint is Bluetooth in cars, where the phone simply won’t connect. Some owners see it, but the phone is greyed out on the car infotainment system. We’re also hearing talk of a small delay in the audio. If so, turn off HD calling in settings, as a few users claim that fixed the problem. Another idea is to simply reboot your device, or restart your car and stereo. Bluetooth is always a little tricky, so try to forget all pairings and start over and see if it goes away.
Basically, unpair everything and start over. Whether that’s your car, a speaker, or some headphones. We also recommend checking for updates to your car stereo, especially if you use something like a Pioneer. Plus, the November 2019 Oxygen OS 10.0.2 update had patches specifically around Bluetooth in automobiles.
OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Problems
This year OnePlus really stepped up its game for the cameras, front and back, but we’re still seeing some complaints. Mainly about the overall quality or speed of the auto-focus, two areas that can and will improve over time. They’ve made small changes with each update, and more in the Android 10 release.
So far we’re seeing most people simply complain that the auto-focus is slow, especially in dark or poor lighting. This makes sense, as the camera can’t see anything to focus on. With the main camera, wide-angle, and a telephoto zoom, you have plenty of options to take great photos.
Then, a few reports suggest the pop-up selfie camera keeps popping up on its own, for no reason, which is troubling. While the company already acknowledged that issue, they’re still working on a fix. However, we’ve heard turning NFC off will fix it. Plus, an update on May 28th arrived with camera improvements, and an even bigger camera-fixing update arrived in June. We’re seeing similar photography enhancements for the smaller 7. Plus, the July 8th update mentions better camera quality, speed, performance, and speed switching between the lenses. Then, the July 24th update states they fixed the camera switching from front to rear speed, auto-focus, panorama mode and overall jpeg quality.
How to Fix OnePlus 7 Pro Text, MMS, VoLTE and WiFi Calling Problems
The OnePlus 7 Pro is available form T-Mobile, and it works on other carriers like Verizon and AT&T. The T-Mobile model is fine, but those taking it to Verizon are having issues with 4G LTE, calls, text messages, or sending MMS picture messages. For one, make sure you’re using the right APN settings.
Additionally, here’s what we’re hearing will fix Verizon OnePlus 7 Pro text problems. You can call Verizon and they’ll slowly walk you through a few steps. Or, login to your account, then head to My Verizon > My Device > Activate or Switch Device > Activate on an Existing Line, and then follow the instructions that pop-up. This gives the phone what it needs to communicate with Verizon and CDMA-Roam.
If you’re facing WiFi calling drops, VoLTE issues, or other carrier related things OnePlus is working on a few fixes for those early problems.
This most recent update addressed a few of those issues, like the camera popping up during an incoming call, and more fixes are on the way.
OnePlus 7 Pro Display Issues (Colors, Lines, Taps, etc)
While the OnePlus 7 Pro doesn’t have complaints about the screen like older phones, we are seeing a few odd bugs. For one, people are talking about the display colors. You can easily change those in settings, and OnePlus provides more control than most manufacturers, so give that a try first.
However, we’re seeing complaints that the screen isn’t perfectly aligned with the device, talk of OnePlus 7 Pro eye strain, brightness glitches and phantom touches where the screen thinks you’re tapping the screen when you’re not. This phone has a high 90Hz refresh rate and your eyes may need a day or two to get used to it. Or, go to Settings > Display > and turn it back down to 60Hz like most phones. This’ll improve battery life too.
As for the phantom taps and things opening when you didn’t tap on them, this is a big issue. Apparently, users can turn off NFC in settings to fix it, but that’s only a temporary solution. And now, we’re hearing that some users have corners that don’t recognize taps or touches. OnePlus is very aware of this situation and just released a June 18th update to fix screen sensitivity, taps, and other issues. Get it here.
We’re also still seeing complaints about users having a “blank screen” for no reason, or odd black bars on the screen during select videos and other areas of the UI. OnePlus apparently fixed both of those with the November 2019 software, so give that a try. Still having problems? Let us know in the comment section below.
General OnePlus 7 Pro Problems & Bugs
Of course, these are just a few of the many potential issues someone could face. We did see a few other small complaints, but they weren’t widespread enough to mention. If you just updated to Android 10 things should be fine, but being brand new software you may deal with problems. Then, don’t forget to scroll through this list of common Android Pie problems and fixes.
For any and all other problems, the first step is to quickly reboot your OnePlus 7 Pro. Whether that’s screen glitches or rotation, app crashes, battery drain, overheating, lag, or other minor things, try rebooting your phone. Actually, you can fix almost all little problems by giving it a quick reboot. Simply long-press the power button, and hit “restart”.
Honestly, rebooting the phone at least once a week is probably the best thing you can do for performance, battery life, and general use. If the phone is completely unresponsive push and hold the power button and volume down for 10-15 seconds to force a reboot. This also solves most little issues.
How to Factory Reset the OnePlus 7 Pro
In closing, if you are experiencing major problems or can’t find a solution to something, try a factory data reset. Honestly, we don’t recommend this unless it’s a last resort because it erases everything from your phone. However, it’s been shown to fix a variety of problems both big and small. Backup anything important, then follow our steps below.
Head to Settings by pulling down the notification bar and hitting the gear-shaped icon near the top. In settings scroll down to Backup & reset and then tap Factory Data Reset. The phone will reboot a few times, erase everything, and boot up fresh and ready to go. This will give you a completely fresh start, and often solves pesky problems.
What’s Next for the OnePlus 7 Pro?
So what’s next for you and your phone? Well, considering it already got Android 10, ahead of almost every other phone on the planet, the next step is to improve Oxygen OS 10. This was a big release with a ton of new features. Enjoy the latest Dark Mode, better privacy controls, gesture changes and stay tuned for more details. OnePlus released another update in November and now the December release, to fix some small problems from Android 10, then they’ll continue to listen to customer feedback and improve things on the fly. They’re the best at it. Unfortunately, this latest update doesn’t have much of a changelog, so we don’t know what to tell you.
Read: Android 10: What’s New & What to Expect
As for what’s actually next for the OnePlus 7 Pro, aside from bug fixing updates, is Oxygen OS 10.0.4 or 10.1 and eventually the Android R Beta in March of 2020. Yes, we’re already talking about Android R.
In the meantime, stay tuned to the official OnePlus forums for more information, incoming updates, and other helpful advice. As soon as new software arrives to fix any of these problems we’ll update this post. Before you go, keep your phone safe with one of these best OnePlus 7 Pro cases.
16 Comments
Leave a Reply
William Alford
05/31/2019 at 3:00 pm
I’ve had my phone for about 2 weeks and have had a few of the problems described here. The most recent oddity is my phone time changing to Central Time from Mountain. This has happened 6 times in the last 48 hours. It seems to happen when I’m on wifi but shutting off the wifi doesn’t fix it automatically fix it. I have to shut down wifi and restart in 4g mode. If I receive a call while it’s on Central time it readjusts to Mountain time automatically. I’ve tried resetting my modem, didn’t work. My phone is set to roam for data. Haven’t tried shutting that off. Even if that works, it’s not a permanent fix and I travel frequently for work, so I need that function.
Vedant Suryavanshi
06/19/2019 at 10:45 am
Although phone is really good but I’ve a few issues with my device. One of them is the screen isn’t perfectly aligned with the device (from the bottom part, the visible thick black line) which is kinda annoying.
Alex
07/06/2019 at 8:40 am
OP massive problems with reliability. Have a OP6T and no end of problems including screen locking when cellular network drops, WiFi randomly cuts out corners not recognised on screen. Been in touch with OP and despite rolling back software still doesn’t work. Unfortunately OP have gone downhill in terms of reliability (I’ve owned 3 other OP phones) and their customer service/tech support is awful.
Benjamin A Lewis
07/09/2019 at 5:56 am
I have had my one plus for a week and my volume will not go up. It is stuck on vibrate. Anybody know how to fix it?
Dann Mostel
07/27/2019 at 6:04 pm
Check the switch just up from the power button and make sure it is all the way down.
Floatingpunch
08/20/2019 at 1:43 am
Have you switched the button on the right of the phone?
Michael Dunigan
07/09/2019 at 9:22 am
No Pocket Mode on OnePlus 7 or 7Pro. Unless there is a step I’m missing.. the menu nav you listed does not exist for this series device.
Louis
07/12/2019 at 4:08 am
Hi, I’ve just unboxed my OnePlus 7 pro and I was going threw all my apps and gallery can’t seem to open. When I tap on it, it shuts down as it’s trying to open. Does someone know how to fix this. ? Thanks
Mike
09/05/2019 at 11:44 am
You need to uninstall and reinstall. Had the same issue
Penny
07/21/2019 at 11:06 pm
I probably did something wrong by mistake, but when I touch the phone icon to call a number the speed dial opens automatically.I want the normal keyboard to open. What do I do??
Dann
07/27/2019 at 6:01 pm
I am having some issues with my phone not sounding all the time: phone call, notification, or ring when I click “find my phone” on my watch. I am set to receive notification sounds and the switch just up from the power button is set to ring, and it doesn’t ring all the time. I haven’t noticed enough to find a definite pattern, but the other night I was trying to find my phone with the “find my phone” feature on my watch. When it did not work (did not sound on my phone), I was able to call my phone with my wife’s mobile and it rang. Afterwards, I tried my watch again and it worked, but that didn’t fix it permanently. I tried again today and it didn’t work again. Any advice?
Sarah
08/01/2019 at 3:44 am
I’ve had my phone less than a week and the sound on a call is terrible.. I find myself asking the person to repeat themselves a lot.. all volumes are up.. please help, this is frustrating..
Jake
08/01/2019 at 11:03 am
My smartphone confuses me a lot because I can’t touch the left side part of my screen though I didn’t do anything. Can you help me with this concern? Thanks! choose here
Zp
08/16/2019 at 6:29 pm
“Pocket Mode on OnePlus 7 or 7Pro. Unless there is a step I’m missing.. the menu nav you listed does not exist for this series device”
I think he thought he was on a different phase/timeline. I been blending too .
Kyle Crain
09/05/2019 at 2:05 pm
To the gottabemobile writer of this article, great job in listing complaints and fixes. However, you made 1 mistake that is very annoying to me. Not the mistake but the tip. You said to put it on pocket mode to avoid waking the phone etc. There is no pocket mode on the oneplus 7 pro. That is the annoying part. That was one of the greatest things on my oneplus 6,but it was not put on the 7. Hopefully, after enough complaints, they will add it back in a software update. Tha KS again for the valuable tips.
Cory Gunther
12/20/2019 at 10:34 am
Thanks Kyle… Have you checked lately? I thought they returned that feature after the release with a software update.