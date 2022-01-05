10 Things to Do Before the Elden Ring Release Date

If you’ve pre-ordered a copy of Elden Ring or if you’re thinking about buying a copy, there are some things you should do before the game arrives in February.

FromSoftware is preparing to release its highly anticipated, open-world game, Elden Ring. Elden Ring is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

The Elden Ring release date is currently set for February 25th and at this point we don’t expect the game to get delayed. This date should stick.

Retailers are currently taking Elden Ring pre-orders ahead of its release next month. And with the release date just weeks away, many people are thinking about buying it early.

If you decide to buy Elden Ring ahead of its release date, or if you’re debating it, there are some things you’ll want to do before it arrives.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order Elden Ring

There are some great reasons to put in a pre-order, but there are also some reasons why you might want to hang back and wait.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy of Elden Ring right now. It’s worth a look if you’re on the fence about a pre-order.

Go through it, and any other resources you might find, and decide if the game is worth the investment right now. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before a game ships.

That being said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. That’s something to think about if you aren’t prepared to pay for the game today.

Pick the Right Elden Ring Edition

Retailers are selling several different versions of the Elden Ring. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the other editions do have appeal.

There are four Elden Ring editions: a standard edition, a Digital Deluxe edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Premium Collector’s Edition. Each has a different set of bonuses at different price points.

If you aren’t sure which one to buy, take a look at our guide that goes over the Elden Ring editions. It will take you through each and make some recommendations based on your interest level and budget.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

As we push toward February, make sure you keep an eye on your Elden Ring pre-order if you’ve decided to buy the game ahead of time. This will help you avoid headaches.

Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you may have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.

Upgrade Your Console

If you’re still holding onto an original Xbox One or PlayStation 4, and you own a 4K television, you might want to look into buying an Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

If you want the best possible Elden Ring experience, you’ll want the best possible machine. The Xbox Series X and PS5 are still hard to find, but if you manage to find one in stock, consider making a move.

Buy a Hard Drive

Elden Ring will probably require a pretty big download.

If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’re rocking an older console with a limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive. Fortunately, you’ve got a lot of options to choose from.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but you should also check out the WD My Passport 4TB. You’ll also want to check out Samsung’s other storage devices.

Look for Elden Ring Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of Elden Ring, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals as we speed toward the release date.

We haven’t seen a ton of deals, but they’re out there. For instance, Green Man Gaming is selling Elden Ring for Windows PC for 16% off the regular price. Best Buy is also throwing in a free steelbook case with a pre-order.

Make sure you shop around before you buy.

Follow Elden Ring

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you follow the official Elden Ring Twitter account for the latest info about the game, its release, and more.

Elden Ring Pre-Load

If you pre-order the digital version of Elden Ring you should be able to pre-load the game ahead of its release date. Pre-loading will let you play the game the second it unlocks on February 25th or February 24th if you live in a western time zone.

Make Sure Your PC Can Run It

Before you buy Elden Ring for Windows PC, make sure your computer can run it.

We don’t have Elden Ring’s minimum or recommended specifications yet and they may not arrive until we get closer to the game’s release.

That being said, make sure you keep an eye out for them, especially if you own an aging computer and you’re unsure if it’ll be able to handle the game.

Try Other Soulsborne Games

You don’t need to have played FromSoftware’s older games to enjoy Elden, but they could help if you decide if Elden Ring is your cup of tea.

If you loved Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and/or Sekiro, this game will probably be a no-brainer. If you haven’t, you might want to try one or more of these and see if you enjoy them. Elden Ring will pull in elements from all of these games.

If you don’t find them fun, you may want to spend your money on something else.

