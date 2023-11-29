Highly Anticipated Feature MIA in Latest iOS 17.2 Beta

One of iOS 17.2’s most exciting changes has been dropped from the latest beta putting its release on board the official version in doubt.

Apple’s iOS 17.2 update will bring numerous changes to iPhone, but it looks like collaborative playlists for Apple Music won’t be one of them.

With the release of iOS 17.2 beta 4, Apple’s removed the feature from the firmware which means it may not be ready for primetime just yet.

The iOS 17.2 update won’t drop until next month so there’s a chance Apple brings it back after additional testing, but its removal doesn’t bode well for the final release.

Earlier versions of iOS 17.2 let users create a new Apple Music playlist that people can add to. It’s a great function for those in need of new music to work to, to workout to, or those who are out of the loop and just want recommendations from others.

While collaborative playlists may not make it into iOS 17.2, there’s still one major upgrade to Apple Music that’s still on latest beta.

Apple’s added a new Favorites Playlist in Apple Music and it will aggregate all of the songs users have favorited in the app for easy access. Its presence on iOS 17.2 appears safe for now.

In addition to Apple Music upgrades, iOS 17.2 is expected to deliver an assortment of other changes including:

A new Translate option for the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)

iMessage Contact Key Verification

New Sticker tapback reactions in the Messages app

New Local Awareness option in Emergency Alerts

New Weather widgets (Sunrise/Sunset, Details, Daily Forecast)

New Digital Clock widget

A new body section for Memoji

Live Activities support for the News app

Vision Pro spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max

Upgrades to Sensitive Content Warning (Stickers in Messages, Contact Posters in Contacts)

Default notification sound

Fix for Wi-Fi issues

We expect iOS 17.2 to roll out to iPhone users in mid-December.

