Apple
Highly Anticipated Feature MIA in Latest iOS 17.2 Beta
One of iOS 17.2’s most exciting changes has been dropped from the latest beta putting its release on board the official version in doubt.
Apple’s iOS 17.2 update will bring numerous changes to iPhone, but it looks like collaborative playlists for Apple Music won’t be one of them.
With the release of iOS 17.2 beta 4, Apple’s removed the feature from the firmware which means it may not be ready for primetime just yet.
The iOS 17.2 update won’t drop until next month so there’s a chance Apple brings it back after additional testing, but its removal doesn’t bode well for the final release.
Earlier versions of iOS 17.2 let users create a new Apple Music playlist that people can add to. It’s a great function for those in need of new music to work to, to workout to, or those who are out of the loop and just want recommendations from others.
While collaborative playlists may not make it into iOS 17.2, there’s still one major upgrade to Apple Music that’s still on latest beta.
Apple’s added a new Favorites Playlist in Apple Music and it will aggregate all of the songs users have favorited in the app for easy access. Its presence on iOS 17.2 appears safe for now.
In addition to Apple Music upgrades, iOS 17.2 is expected to deliver an assortment of other changes including:
- A new Translate option for the Action Button (iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max)
- iMessage Contact Key Verification
- New Sticker tapback reactions in the Messages app
- New Local Awareness option in Emergency Alerts
- New Weather widgets (Sunrise/Sunset, Details, Daily Forecast)
- New Digital Clock widget
- A new body section for Memoji
- Live Activities support for the News app
- Vision Pro spatial video capture on iPhone 15 Pro & Pro Max
- Upgrades to Sensitive Content Warning (Stickers in Messages, Contact Posters in Contacts)
- Default notification sound
- Fix for Wi-Fi issues
We expect iOS 17.2 to roll out to iPhone users in mid-December.
Install iOS 17.1.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1.1 doesn't have any known security patches on board. However, if you skipped an older version of iOS, you'll get fixes from the updates you missed when you upgrade.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1.1 update as well.
